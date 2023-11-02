Help Shape the Future of The Seattle Public Library

by The Seattle Public Library’s Communications Office

Public Service Announcement

For 130 years, The Seattle Public Library has been valued and supported by the people of Seattle. Now, we are planning for the future and need your feedback.

The Library is engaged in an intensive strategic planning process about how to meet the evolving needs of the community and better serve Seattle residents. With the help of civic leaders, community partners, Library leaders and other stakeholders, we have drafted a vision for our next 10 years.

But what do you think? Please take our 10-minute survey about our emerging strategic plan and share your thoughts.

Take the survey online at SPL.org/FutureSurvey

The survey is available in 17 languages and will be open until Wednesday, Nov. 15.

(Photo courtesy of The Seattle Public Library.)

Why does this matter? As one of the few public spaces where everyone is truly welcome, no purchase required, the Library is in a unique position to help Seattle residents navigate this era of extraordinary change.

Whether you’re a regular visitor at one of our 27 locations or haven’t stepped foot inside a library in years, your feedback is essential. You will inform our new strategic plan and help us maintain the Library as a vibrant, inclusive, and enriching space for all.

Your input on this plan will help shape how the Library:

Expands and enhances access to collections, programming, and technology.

Supports equity, enrichment, and empowerment.

Fosters early learning and lifelong literacy.

Upholds intellectual freedom and a healthy democracy.

Brings people together to strengthen our community.

Thank you! If you’re curious, you can learn more about the Library’s planning process at www.SPL.org/Future.

P.S.: In the meantime, please take advantage of some of our present programs and services! You can check out an engaging author program, get free one-on-one help for your business, find your next five reads, take a class, or explore virtual and in-person tutoring for you or your children.

📸 Photo courtesy of The Seattle Public Library.

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!