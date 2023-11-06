NEWS GLEAMS | Pro-Palestinian Protests in Olympia, Tacoma; Emerald Affirms Non-Endorsement Policy as 501(c)(3)

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Thousands joined in a march from Heritage Park to the Washington State Capitol building in Olympia, Washington, in solidarity with pro-Palestine demonstrations globally on Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Pro-Palestinian Protesters March in Olympia for Cease-Fire in Gaza, Block Tacoma Port

Thousands of Pro-Palestinian Protesters March in Olympia While Tens of Thousands March in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 — the same day as one of the largest pro-Palestinian protests at Washington, D.C.’s Freedom Plaza — thousands of protesters staged a similar march and protest in Olympia. The protesters are calling for a cease-fire in the latest war between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted thus far in over 10,000 deaths of Palestinians, including many civilians, reporters, and staff members of humanitarian organizations. The protesters have also levied criticism against the United States, which continues to pledge its “unwavering support” for “Israel’s right to defend itself” and has not called for a cease-fire. This past week, Congress also approved a $14.3 billion military aid package for Israel.

Among the national lineup of speakers in Washington, D.C., was Seattle’s own hip-hop artist Macklemore, who stated, “We’ve been told to just be complicit to protect our careers, to protect our interests — and I’m not going to do it anymore. I know enough that this is a genocide.”

In Olympia, protesters walked from Heritage Park to the state capitol building. According to reporting by The Olympian, they displayed the names of more than 6,000 Palestinians who have lost their lives, and they called for state and national leaders — including Gov. Jay Inslee and President Joe Biden — to call for an immediate cease-fire.

The protests in Olympia and Washington, D.C., follow similar ones from all over the world, including massive ones in London and Mexico City. They have grown significantly in size since the war began nearly a month ago, on Oct. 7, when an attack on Israel by Hamas resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis.

Protesters in Tacoma Block a Boat With Suspected Weapons Shipments to Israel

On Friday, protesters in Oakland, California, delayed a transport vessel, suspected to have weapons shipments to Israel, by tampering with mooring lines and climbing onto the vessel’s ladder, thus delaying it for over eight hours. An estimated 200 individuals attended the protest, which was organized by the San Francisco-based Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC). CBS News reported that the Port of Oakland did not experience other delays due to the protest, and that Oakland police did not arrest anyone. However, AROC shared via a press release that the three protesters who climbed aboard the boat were detained by the U.S. Coast Guard and are “currently under investigation for potential violations of international law.”

Led by AROC, actions have continued up the coast in Washington State. Following the boat’s delay by a day, protesters mobilized Monday morning around SeaTac and the Port of Tacoma. A picket and car blockade was held in SeaTac and Tacoma, with the goal of blocking longshoremen from loading cargo onto the boat. The Seattle Times reported that over 500 individuals had gathered in Tacoma by 6 a.m. Organizers have stated that a worker on the boat, moved by the protesters, has planned a walk-off, which would affect the ship’s ability to move farther; this assertion has not yet been confirmed independently by the Emerald.

The story is developing, and it is unclear how long the protest at the Port of Tacoma will continue on Monday. The movements of the boat, Cape Orlando, can be tracked on the VesselFinder website.

These moves echo a similar action undertaken a week ago by Belgian transport unions that called for their workers to refuse sending arms shipments to Israel. Reuters reported, “The ACV Puls, BTB, BBTK and ACV-Transcom unions said in a joint statement that airport workers have seen arms shipments. ‘While a genocide is under way in Palestine, workers at various airports in Belgium are seeing arms shipments in the direction of the war zone,’ the statement said.”

Similarly, the Seattle and Oakland areas also saw a June 2021 incident, where protesters attempted to block a cargo ship to Israel, following conflicts in the Middle East. KUOW reported that 10 protesters were arrested at that time.

South Seattle Emerald Affirms Non-Endorsement Policy in Line with 501(c)(3) Status

The South Seattle Emerald cannot and has not endorsed a political candidate or campaign.

Dear Emerald Readers,

Recently, a campaign support group sent several political advertisements to voters that included logos for the South Seattle Emerald and other news outlets. As a result, some voters may be led to believe the Emerald has endorsed or is in opposition to one of the candidates.

The Emerald is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) news organization. As stated by the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) website, “Under the Internal Revenue Code, all section 501(c)(3) organizations are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.”

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the South Seattle Emerald cannot endorse candidates or political campaigns. The Emerald is a servant of the people in our community, no matter who they choose to support. The Emerald will continue to uphold our responsibility to pose questions from our readers to candidates, hold them accountable while in office, and write news stories about them when warranted.

Sincerely,

Michael T. McPhearson, Executive Director, South Seattle Emerald

Seattle riot police. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Seattle Police Department Adopts Policy Regarding ‘Ruses’

On Nov. 1, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) adopted a first-in-the-nation “Ruse Policy,” which attempts to hold SPD officers accountable to community members. The ruse policy comes from a June 2020 recommendation from the Office of Police Accountability, following the murder of George Floyd, which sparked racial justice protests all over Seattle. During these protests and after the creation of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) at the SPD’s East Precinct in Capitol Hill, SPD officers claimed members of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, may be carrying weapons and patrolling the streets near CHOP; this turned out to be untrue. Councilmember Lisa Herbold, one of the main supporters of the policy, also cites a June 2020 incident when a police officer remarked, “It’s a lie, but it’s fun,” as justification for ruse that lead to the death of one man.

The Ruse Policy notes that while under certain circumstances, ruses may be necessary for policing and public safety, their uses should be clearly defined. A press release from the Mayor’s Office states, “The new ruse policy sets substantial guardrails around the use of ruses, limiting the use by patrol officers to five scenarios. The policy defines appropriate uses of ruses for de-escalation and investigation, while also creating clear accountability through requirements for documentation, supervisor approval, and protections for juveniles. The policy prohibits ruses broadcast via mass media or false promises regarding prosecution, as well those that plainly ‘shock the conscience.’”

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/them) is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer with semi-nomadic tendencies. Much of their work unifies their metaphysical interests with their belief that art can positively transform the self and society. They are the editor-in-chief of REDEFINE, a co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission, and a film educator at the interdisciplinary community hub, Northwest Film Forum, where they previously served as executive director and played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences. After a recent stint as the interim managing editor at South Seattle Emerald, they are moving into production on their feature film, Reckless Spirits, which is a metaphysical, multilingual POC buddy comedy. Learn more about them at linktr.ee/hellomynameisvee.

