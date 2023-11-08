NEWS GLEAMS | City Council Unveils Budget Amendment Tool; Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution Dies Without a Vote

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

The Seattle City Council’s interactive budget amendment tool. Screenshot from the Seattle City Council’s website.

Seattle City Council Unveils Budget Amendment Tool

On Sept. 26, Mayor Bruce Harrell revealed his 2023–2024 Proposed Mid-Biennial Budget Adjustments. The proposed budget has since been in the hands of the Seattle City Council, which has been hearing public comment and making adjustments.

This week, the Seattle City Council revealed an interactive budget amendment tool to increase access and help the public better visualize the complex budget process. The tool allows users to filter by councilmember, City department, budget amendment size, and links to discussion points around each proposed amendment. A short summary of each amendment is also included.

According to the Seattle City Council, the tool is divided into two parts:

The balancing package from Budget Chair Teresa Mosqueda. It was discussed on Oct. 20 and includes 71 amendments. View the recording on Seattle Channel.

Councilmembers’ amendments to the balancing package, 53 altogether. They were discussed on Oct. 27. View the recordings on Seattle Channel, divided into Part 1 and Part 2.

Seattle City Council will continue the budgeting process on Monday, Nov. 13, and meet for three days in a row. At the top of the meeting will be a public comment period and a presentation on the latest councilmember amendments. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 15, Council will vote on the amendments. The agenda can be found on the Seattle City Council’s website.

The budget amendments will be divided into two kinds, according to a newsletter from Councilmember and Budget Chair Teresa Mosqueda:

Council Budget Actions (CBAs): CBAs change revenue, expenditures, staff positions, create provisos, and other actions with financial implications.

Statements of Legislative Intent (SLIs): SLIs state the Council’s intent, give guidance about City policy, call for additional study or reporting, etc.

Participate in the Budget Process

For those who wish to offer input, the last public hearing for the budget amendments is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. Residents can participate remotely or in person, and they can sign up for public comments two hours before the public meeting. All who sign up to speak will have the opportunity to do so.

Written feedback about the budget can also be offered at any time. Locate your councilmember here, or email all nine councilmembers at Council@Seattle.gov.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduces her resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza during the Nov. 7, 2023, Seattle City Council meeting. Screenshot from the Seattle Channel.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s Resolution Calling for a Cease-Fire in Gaza Dies Without a Vote

A resolution created by Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3) was brought in front of the Seattle City Council on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 7, but did not continue because of the lack of a second — meaning no additional councilmembers offered support for resolution or its vote to proceed. Sawant’s lengthy resolution called for condemnation of the “Israeli assault on the people of Gaza, urging an immediate ceasefire, affirming opposition to islamophobia and antisemitism, and urging Congress to end all military funding to Israel.” It also called for “humanitarian aid to help the Palestinian people recover” and “the release of all hostages on both sides.”

According to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog, Sawant has said the resolution was formed out of consultation with activists and “members of Palestinian and Jewish communities.”

In the absence of this vote being taken, the Seattle City Council and most councilmembers have not taken formal action around the current events in Palestine and Israel, though some have offered their own comments. The lack of a vote came even despite a spirited public comment period at the start of the meeting, largely in support of the resolution.

Become an ArtsWA Panelist and Help Equitably Distribute Statewide Arts Funding

ArtsWA, the statewide arts and heritage funding organization, has an open call for panelists to serve on its Community Investments (CI) committee. ArtsWA specifically seeks a wide array of grant panelists with varying life experiences, geographic locations, and expertise in varying artistic fields. Panelists will offer input to help the organization equitably distribute funding across the team.

Its CI programs include the following:

Those who are selected can serve on up to two panels per grant cycle from March to June 2024, and ArtsWA will compensate $500 for those who serve on one panel and $1,000 for those who serve on two. Eligible applicants will be over 18 years old, be a resident of Washington State, have an interest or passion for the arts, and be available for 20–30 hours of time during the grant panel process.

Applications are open until Nov. 30 via an online portal called Submittable. An account is required to apply.

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/them) is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer with semi-nomadic tendencies. Much of their work unifies their metaphysical interests with their belief that art can positively transform the self and society. They are the editor-in-chief of REDEFINE, a co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission, and a film educator at the interdisciplinary community hub, Northwest Film Forum, where they previously served as executive director and played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences. After a recent stint as the interim managing editor at South Seattle Emerald, they are moving into production on their feature film, Reckless Spirits, which is a metaphysical, multilingual POC buddy comedy. Learn more about them at linktr.ee/hellomynameisvee.

📸 Featured Image: Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduces her resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza during the Nov. 7, 2023, Seattle City Council meeting. Screenshot from the Seattle Channel.

