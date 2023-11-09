ELECTIONS UPDATE: Morales Makes Significant Gains as Seattle City Council Races Tighten and Flip in Latest Counts

by Phil Manzano

Another 100,000 ballots were counted by King County Elections Thursday, Nov. 9, and the race for Seattle’s District 2 between incumbent Councilmember Tammy Morales and challenger Tanya Woo tightened significantly.

What was an initial 9-percentage-point lead for Woo on election night Tuesday, Nov. 7, was down to 3 points, with 51% of the ballots cast for Woo and 48% for Morales, after the latest ballot results were posted Thursday late afternoon. Woo has a 634-vote lead over Morales, 10,030 votes to 9,396.

“I look forward to seeing more votes counted and likely swinging more progressive in the coming days,” Morales said in a statement Thursday before the latest results were posted. “This race is about greedy corporations and real estate tycoons trying to meddle with local elections. They want to rig the system against electeds that believe in people over profits. Their influence and money may look strong right now, but I have faith in our communities.”

In a statement made late Wednesday, Nov. 8, Woo said, “I am humbled and encouraged with the results; it’s still early, and there are a lot of ballots left to be counted. I am very proud of the race we ran and I am deeply grateful for the support of residents in South Seattle.”

At first, it appeared voters were hungry for change, and all three incumbent City Councilmembers seeking reelection — Morales, Daniel Strauss (District 6), and Andrew Lewis (District 7) — were trailing their challengers on Tuesday night.

After Thursday, Strauss, who trailed challenger Pete Hanning by a narrow 1% margin, flipped the results and is leading Hanning, 50% to 49%.

Lewis, who was trailing challenger Bob Kettle by about 12 percentage points, made up some ground but is still behind Kettle by 7 percentage points, 53% to 46%.

Here are where the Seattle City Council races stand as of Thursday night:

District 1

Rob Saka: 57%

Maren Costa: 43%

District 2

Tanya Woo: 51%

Tammy Morales: 48%

District 3

Joy Hollingsworth: 56%

Alex Hudson: 43%

District 4

Maritza Rivera: 53%

Ron Davis 47%

District 5

Cathy Moore: 67%

ChrisTiana ObeySumner: 33%

District 6

Dan Strauss: 50%

Pete Hanning: 49%

District 7

Bob Kettle: 53%

Andrew J. Lewis: 46%

Wednesday’s count was delayed after the elections headquarters had to be evacuated after receiving a letter containing white powder and required fire hazmat teams to clean and clear the mailroom before counting could resume. King County Elections plans to resume counting ballots on the morning of Friday, Nov. 10.

Phil Manzano is a South Seattle writer, editor with more than 30 years of experience in daily journalism, and is the interim news editor for the Emerald.

📸 Featured Image: King County Elections employees sorting ballots in 2017. (Photo courtesy of King County Elections.)

