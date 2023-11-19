PONGO POETRY | Shuffling Through the Past

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today!

My Aggression

by a young person at CSTC

My aggression doesn’t really surprise me

because it’s normal like allergies

My aggression is predictable when I’m getting

upset and stressed out about a lot stuff

like passes and visits by visitors

My aggression helps me

like when I’m playing sports

like football, sometimes basketball, soccer too

My aggression hurts me when I get in trouble for it

like when I am hitting and breaking stuff

and I get restrained

My aggression is like a sneeze that I can’t hold back

I dedicate this poem to my mom and dad

Shuffling Through the Past

by a young person at CSTC

My depression surprised me when I first experienced it

I was six-years-old

It felt like having to be the only growing tree

In one of the biggest fields imaginable

It was the first time I got the news that my real dad left me

I wondered why he would do that to me

And if I really deserved it

My grandma was the only one there for me

My mom was in and out of my life

Along with friends because I was always moving

I lived with my grandma for nine years

Until she had to depart from everyone

And that’s a ride that I felt like I shouldn’t have had to go on

And everyone says I shouldn’t have had to go through that

I cared for my grandma a lot

My depression is predictable

I can expect it whenever I think about my dad or grandma

Sometimes when I’m alone,

I think back where I was before

and where I’m at now

And the differences between that, grandma, mom, dad, etc.

I notice I have an obsession with Black Panther because I can relate to him

I feel like I have this huge responsibility

And all of these people are depending on me

I have all this loss to worry about

And everyone’s always saying, “You can do this!”

I can’t always concentrate on things

Especially when I’m thinking about the past in the present

And how it can jeopardize everyone and everything

I’m still hoping I can fix it to this day

Vulnerability From the Heart

by a young person at CSTC

Being vulnerable is like letting somebody see the real me and watching them walk away.

There are always unwanted feelings that linger afterwards.

Sometimes I can’t show what I actually feel.

Other times, I can’t feel the emotions I want to feel.

Sometimes, I try hiding what I feel because I’m still figuring it out.

I have two choices, let feelings define me or choose to leave them behind.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by 周杰意 Jieyi Zhou.

