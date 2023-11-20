NEWS GLEAMS | Northwest Native Canoe Center Coming to Lake Union; Free Entry to State Parks Nov. 24

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

A canoe family carries their canoe out of the water and onto land at Alki Beach during Paddle to Muckleshoot on July 30, 2023. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Northwest Native Canoe Center Coming Soon to Lake Union

Earlier this fall, initial designs were released for the Canoe Carving House at the future Northwest Native Canoe Center, which will begin construction in late 2023 or early 2024 in Lake Union. The long-running project began in 1996 with an initial study of the park at South Lake Union and has since become a collaboration between Seattle Parks and Recreation, the United Indians of All Tribes (UIATF), and multiple other community partners. The site’s current designs have been created by a design team at the architectural firm Jones & Jones.

“This first phase of the Northwest Native Canoe Center (the Canoe Carving House) has been a dream of ours for many years,” said Mike Tulee, executive director of UIATF, via a press release from the City of Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation. “The facility fits directly into our mission and will provide educational and cultural opportunities that reconnect Indigenous people to their heritage and will strengthen their sense of belonging.”

Once the Native Canoe Center is completed, planned activities that UIATF has outlined include Native American carvers-in-residence; support and services for Intertribal Canoe Journeys; hands-on canoe experiences, floating classrooms, and interpretive programs; workshops and demonstrations focused on Native American heritage; job training for youth in maritime carpentry or food service; special events for Indigenous communities including canoe blessings, dancing, drumming, arts markets, and feasts; and educational and cultural programs to promote health and wellness for the greater Seattle Native population.

UIATF had requested land in South Lake Union as early as the 1970s, and the evolution of the project now includes an architectural build-out that includes a Canoe Carving House and a Welcome House, which will include interactive educational displays, a gift shop, a catering kitchen, and a multi-use space for community events.

Development for the second phase will continue after UIATF raises the remaining funds. Those who wish to contribute can visit their website.

The new entrance sign telegraphs the State-tribal partnership to manage the new state park. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Parks.)

Admission to Washington State Parks Is Free on Nov. 24

On Nov. 24, all 130 of Washington’s state parks will be open for a free day. A Discover Pass is usually required to access state parks and recreation lands — at a rate of $35 a year or $11.50 a day — but is waived on free entry days. A full list of every state park and recreation area is available on the Washington State Parks website.

Nearby parks in King and Pierce County, which remain open for the winter, include the following:

Another park located in King County but closed for the winter is Federation Forest State Park in Enumclaw, Washington.

Washington State also has other days for free entry at State Parks, which are:

Jan. 1: First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

Jan. 16 : Martin Luther King Jr. Day

March 9: Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday

March 19: State Parks’ 110th Birthday

April 22: Earth Day

June 10: National Get Outdoors Day

June 11: Free Fishing Day

June 19: Juneteenth

Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Nov. 25: Autumn Day

Image of the Washington State Capitol building is attributed to SounderBruce (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 license).

Gov. Jay Inslee Signs Executive Order to Expand Plain Language Policy for Government Agencies

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed Executive Order 23-02, which aims to create more equity through language, by mandating that government agencies adopt a Plain Language policy. This would require that plain language writing and design principles are incorporated in the most-viewed public-facing materials created by government agencies, so as to minimize confusing, overly bureaucratic language, as well as improve accessibility through multiple languages and accessibility tools for those who require screen readers or other tools

“Any complexity adds to inequity,” Inslee remarked at a July 2021 meeting about digital equity. “The more complex [something is], the more challenging because of language or disability to navigate [a system], you’re just putting up more U-turns and dead ends.”

The executive order also requires that certain government employees will take plain language training and the Department of Enterprise Services will update its plain language curriculum. These improvements are also part of the statewide Pro-Equity Anti-Racism (PEAR) approach, which calls for language support around the 230 languages spoken throughout the state.

Washington is one of a few states nationwide that has adopted plain language principles over time. The new executive order updates one from 2005, signed in by then-Gov. Christine Gregoire, which was limited to fewer agencies; it also builds off of the Plain Language Act of 2010, signed by former President Barack Obama.

