South End Scoop: Books & More from KCLS — November 2023

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with KCLS! Read on for a selection of titles that center the stories, history, and culture of Indigenous peoples past and present.

For more books, check out the full reading list on our website.

LIBRARIAN PICKS

Kids (Ages 3 to 7)

We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom

The New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Carole Lindstrom shares a story about a young water protector who seeks to defend Earth from a great black poisonous snake. Inspired by Indigenous-led environmental movements, this story highlights the strength and resiliency of Indigenous communities and the important fight in protecting Earth’s most precious resource.

Kids and Tweens (Ages 8 to 13)

Rez Ball by Byron Graves

Following a tragic accident that took his brother’s life, a young basketball player from the Ojibwe reservation works hard to fill his late brother’s shoes and take his team to the state championships. Bryon Graves’ tender, coming-of-age debut novel about overcoming grief and defying the odds will keep you hooked.

Teens (Ages 14 to 17)

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich

Drawing on the author’s own family history, The Night Watchman depicts U.S. tribes’ struggles in the mid-20th century. Faced with new legislation from Congress, the Chippewa people of the Turtle Island Reservation risk losing everything. Led by the local factory night watchman, the tribe heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for their treaty rights. This is a beautiful story about the intricacies of reservation life and the fight to regain agency over one’s land and culture.

Adults (Ages 18 and older)

Damnation by Bullfrog Films

This moving and educational documentary shines a light on dams and their destruction to our nation’s watershed, rivers, and salmon population. Viewers learn how Native communities are connected to salmon and how the destruction of precious salmon habitat impacts their culture. This film pushes us to reevaluate mainstream thinking of “man versus nature” and asks how we can better protect our watersheds and the species and cultures that rely on them.

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS Librarian Julie from the Burien Library.

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you atKCLS.org/Events.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1–4 p.m.

Skyway Library

Department of Local Services staff will offer free notary service, support with county building permits, pet license applications, and general information about county services at this helpful event.

Sunday, Nov. 26, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Online

Join instructor Samantha Weisberg as she guides you on the Fool’s Journey through the world of tarot. Learn about the symbolism of each card in the deck, including the major and minor arcana cards.

Monday, Nov. 27, 4:30–6 p.m.

Federal Way 320th Library

Join this free support group for youth who identify as LGBTQ+ and for youth who may be questioning or exploring their gender or sexual identities.

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2–4 p.m.

Bellevue Library

Mend your clothes in the Bellevue Library Makerspace. We will provide mending and darning supplies, basic instructions, and helpful examples.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 6:30–8 p.m.

Skyway Library

Evergreen conifers are a familiar presence in the Pacific Northwest landscape. They provide year-round structure and beauty in the garden, but that’s not all! Join us to learn how important they are to our environment and make a seasonal evergreen decoration to take home.

Friday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Renton Library

Do you need help finding a good resume template? Do you have a resume that needs some revising? Are you struggling to find the right words to convey your skills and experience? Then drop in for some one-on-one help with your resume!

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5–6 p.m.

Online

Meet Meredith Laxton, illustrator and game designer. Meredith is the illustrator of the popular graphic novel Wait Till Helen Comes. Hear about her journey into comics and design at this special event.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 7:30–8:30 p.m.

Online

Join a discussion with bestselling authors Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, the team behind the Race2Dinner program and the documentary film Deconstructing Karen. Their co-written book, White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better, was an instant hit. White Women is a no-holds-barred guidebook aimed at white women who want to stop being nice and start dismantling white supremacy. Moderated by essayist and poet Lola E. Peters and Ilsa Govan, co-founder of Cultures Connecting.

