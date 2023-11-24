Joy Is an Act of Reciprocity

Native American Heritage Day calls forth a full array of emotions in its celebration.

by Tracy Rector and Taylor Hensel (Cherokee Nation)

For many, this time of year brings up an array of emotions and personal experiences. Oftentimes there are complicated feelings related to loss, genocide, cultural appropriation, broken treaties, and theft of land in addition to a sense of cheer related to time spent with family and loved ones, tasty foods, football games, and rest. There is no one narrative at this time of year that is standard for all who live in the lands now known as the United States. Either way, it is a time of preparation and reflection; a time to give thanks and to be humble and hopefully experience joyful moments.

For marginalized peoples, there are often deep life lessons about basic survival, sustained hard labor, ingrained work ethics bound to survival, and a feeling that one must always be in service to a greater purpose such as taking care of children, parents, elders, community, and the Earth while setting aside personal needs including what some might deem a luxury — enjoyment of life.

For those who are wholeheartedly committed to their communities and invested in the work of overturning systemic injustices and oppression, it can be easy to overlook the transformative power of joy as an integral part of the work. But seeking and cultivating joy is a radical act in the face of adversity, and a strategic tool to have in our arsenal to challenge narratives of despair. Joy plays a deeply significant role in shaping our lives, relationships, communities, and the world at large and provides a meaningful resource to replenish and sustain our spirits, resilience, ability, and determination to build a better world.

Drummers at this summer’s GATH & K’IYH: Listen to Heal workshop in Fairbanks, Alaska. (Photo courtesy of Reciprocity Project.)

Celebrating and amplifying joy doesn’t mean the pain, hardships, and harsh realities of life go unacknowledged or ignored. Instead, it means elevating delight and allowing that to carry us through the adversities and obstacles along the way, serving as an important counterbalance that can enable us to live full and purpose-filled lives. It is a resistance to the suppression of pleasure and a reminder of the inherent worthiness of experiencing happiness. Joyousness can encompass the full array of human emotions, from laughter to tears to both, acknowledging the complexity of our experiences and embracing our wholeness as people. In acknowledging our joy, we recognize our humanity. By actively embracing joy, we honor those who have come before us, especially those who have made sacrifices for us — their descendants — to live more fully.

The shared experience of joy is an act of exchange and reciprocity. We often see this in the dances and in the call and response found across the African diaspora, the sharing of offerings during harvest often as a teaching in Turtle Island, or the gift of reciprocal songs in the Sápmi territory of Northern Europe. Family, community, and deep connections to land, language, spirituality, and culture continue to serve as invaluable sources of joy and strength for many global Indigenous peoples who are reclaiming and reshaping their stories about Indigenous life. No one else more intimately understands the depths of Indigenous joy or possesses the perspective on how those stories should be told. Stories told by Indigenous peoples for Indigenous peoples allow for the amplification of the full breadth and richness of an Indigenous experience. By shining light on the successes and the struggles, we make space for truth and understanding.

Commemorating the accomplishments, triumphs, and wins of everyday people from all over the world has great meaning, whether it’s a graduation, first harvest, birthday, coming-of-age celebration, family reunion, or cultural ceremony. These moments deserve recognition as much as the significant strides made in larger efforts such as the revitalization of language, cultural awareness, protection of the environment, and powerful spirituality practices; policy changes in support of Indigenous sovereignty and self-determination; and the return of ancestral lands to tribes and nations.

The recognition of our joy, our humanity, the nuances of our realities and daily lives humanizes Indigenous, Black, and Brown experiences and creates pathways for reciprocity, unification, and understanding. This is imperative for the well-being of our communities and nations. Joy can serve as a valuable compass to guide us towards the future we envision and help us remember what we’re working towards and fighting for, and why.

Joy is a unifying force that brings people together, fueling Indigenous resilience and determination, and igniting the collective imagination of all, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, to work towards those futures in community together. It fosters connection, builds bridges, and transcends barriers. It can become a foundational principle for envisioning and building a solid framework for strong, energetic, and thriving futures. In celebrating joy, we create spaces where a multitude of diverse voices can be heard, where cultures intersect, and where solidarity flourishes. Joy becomes a shared experience that joins us in our collective pursuit of liberation and justice, a vital force that propels us forward. It is a testament to resilience and a catalyst for change. Let us share and amplify joy as we continue our collective journey towards justice for all and a future that is strong, vibrant, and filled with unwavering delight!

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members.



The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the Emerald or official policies of the Emerald.

Tracy Rector is a filmmaker, curator, community organizer, and programmer. She is the managing director, storytelling, for Nia Tero and has directed and produced over 400 films. Tracy is a board member of Working Films and The Flaherty and a proud mother to two young adults.

Taylor Hensel is a journalist, photographer, and award-winning filmmaker. She is a citizen of Cherokee Nation. Her work has highlighted stories of animal justice, environmental conservation, as well as Indigenous identity and relationship to the land. She is a producer for Reciprocity Project.

📸 Featured Image: Youth activists and Indigenous elders at this summer’s GATH & K’IYH: Listen to Heal workshop with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The workshop was part of a series organized by UAF Climate Scholars, Native Movement, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, and Association of Interior Native Educators. (Photo courtesy of Reciprocity Project.)