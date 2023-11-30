Da Village for Palestine: We See You

by Julie-C

The Seattle Globalist was a daily online publication that covered the connections between local and global issues in Seattle. The Emerald is keeping alive its legacy of highlighting our city’s diverse voices by regularly publishing and re-publishing stories aligned with the Globalist’s mission.

On Sunday evening, Nov. 19, a very special multifaceted gathering unfolded at Washington Hall. “We See You: Da Village for Palestine” — a community-organized learning and healing space — came together in vibrant execution, weaving together art, culture, collective care, and political education.

Attended by over 500 people, the gathering, which was free and open to all ages, featured food donated by Yalla Seattle, Cafe Suliman, and other local businesses; a DJ; an educational talk-back; screen printing with Lourdez Velasco; sign and care-kit making; performances and dance led by the Jafra Dabke Team; as well as meditation and grounding provided by Sophia Haddix. It also included community care services such as reiki, acupuncture, herbalism, and sound healing. Vendors included Vaneeza Malik, Mai Ahmed of Piece of Peace, and more.

“We See You: Da Village for Palestine” — a community-organized learning and healing space — featured many local vendors. (Photo: Julie-C)

The themes of the educational talk-back gravitated around how Palestinian liberation is related to all liberation, touching on topics of imperialism, Zionism, anti-semitism, and more with personal dimension. The owner of Dayoon’s Boutique, one of the night’s vendors, said it was an important opportunity to share space and stories. “I wanted the people to know about my people, their struggles, their culture. Also I really wanted to see the support of others to us in the time when all the world is blind about facts, history,” they said.

The diverse guest sheet was multicultural and intergenerational. Families and elders ate, shared, and danced alongside local artists, student activists, abolitionists, community healers, and faith leaders — a multiplicity of intersecting identities and affinities galvanized in shared support of Palestinian liberation. Over $10,000 was raised, with the bulk going towards direct mutual aid to impacted families in Gaza and the rest to local Palestinian feminist collective Falastiniyat. However, for the artist-organizers who put their heart and souls into the planning of this event over the last several weeks, fundraising was peripheral to community building.

A truly community-driven effort, the call for “We See You” originated with Da Village, a queer, BIPOC-led arts collective that has been horizontally building at the intersection of creativity, healing, collective care, and mutual aid since 2021. They put out an Instagram post Oct. 19 calling for interest. “During this time of grave injustice in Palestine, we want to hold space for building a conscious community with others who care and want to practice solidarity,” they wrote.

The local creative ecosystem mobilized, and individual artists and grassroots organizers from Alphabet Alliance of Color, Langston Cultural Arts Center, Lavender Rights Project, Creative Justice, Parabol, and more extended resources. When a last-minute location change was necessary, 206 Zulu and Black Power Unlimited hosted the event at Washington Hall. The solidarity was palpable.

“We See You” also included educational talk-back with themes that gravitated around how Palestinian liberation is related to all liberation, touching on topics of imperialism, Zionism, anti-semitism, and more. (Photo: Julie C)

“For decades, the topic of Palestine has been labeled as too complicated and/or too political,” shared Alaa Druz, a local creative and Palestinian American who helped organize and host the event. “People lack the confidence to engage in conversation about Palestine by design. People often don’t know much about Palestinian culture either. They’ve only ever been exposed to Palestinians on TV in rubble or by way of our appropriated food. I’m the first Palestinian friend a lot of my friends have ever had.”

“This event was a two-fold education on Palestinian history, politics, and resistance, as well as on rich and beautiful Palestinian culture that uniquely centers resistance,” Druz continued. “People love culture and art. Art has the power to humanize people. I wanted to channel my grief into something beautiful to counter the horror in the world.”

“Highlights for me was all the culture sharing,” said Ahkia Veshay, a local artist and performer, “Soul food and Palestinian food in one place was just amazing. I loved dancing and with folks … It felt like we were preserving a little culture between us.”

Amari Ayomide, another artist organizer and healer said, “Seeing people I know and I’m close with in the community come and support an event that was made for education and community, ready to attend and learn: That was it for me!”

“I’ve never experienced collectivism like this in my life,” noted Druz. “I get tears in my eyes anytime I think about it. I’m just … I’m in so much awe. I’m so grateful. I’m so inspired.”

Julie-C is a hip-hop artist, storyteller, and network weaver surfing intersections of creative and cultural organizing, self and community empowerment, collective imagination, collaborative manifestation, and the holistic healing of all things relational. Co-founder of On the Block Seattle, Forever Safe Spaces, and Seattle ACED, she believes in alchemy through the upliftment of artists and human creativity. Follow her @JouleSea on all platforms.

📸 Featured Image: Members of Jafra Dabke Seattle demonstrating dabke, a popular folk dance performed in Palestine and other Middle Eastern countries. (Photo: Julie-C)