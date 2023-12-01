Arts in the South End: December Roundup

by Jas Keimig

2024 is practically breathing down our necks, and there’s no shortage of art to take in this December. From an all-new holiday musical at ArtsWest to the return and reimagining of Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity at Intiman Theatre, this season is the perfect time to rejoice in traditions new and old with those you love most.

Think we missed something? Let us know at Arts@SeattleEmerald.org.

Nov. 30–Dec. 23

ArtsWest

4711 California Ave. SW

In this new holiday musical, four artists are sent to a retreat to write a holiday show, but when a blizzard hits, their plans — and sanity — go up in smoke, and it becomes a race to finish the play on time. Featuring original music and arrangements, Snowed In is an ode to “classic holiday TV specials and musicals about putting on a musical.”

Dec. 7, 8 p.m.

Royal Room

5000 Rainier Ave. S.

The Nth Power is a trio consisting of drummer Nikki Glaspie, guitarist and lead vocalist Nick Cassarino, and bassist Nate Edgar. For this event, the group will perform its tried-and-true “blend of soul, funk, rock, and rhythm and blues with multi-part vocal harmonies and songs that inspire audiences to dance, groove, make love, or just stand there with goosebumps.”

Dec. 8, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Kubota Garden

9817 55th Ave. S.

Commune with the soil and greenery this winter season at Kubota Gardens. Though it’s chilly outside, it’s the perfect temperature for pushing seeds into the dirt for a spring ripening. On this day, you’ll be planting a mix of native trees, shrubs, and ground cover. No experience is necessary for this planting session — just come dressed for the weather in warm clothing you don’t mind getting dirty.

Dec. 9–24, 12–5 p.m.

Japantown

Maynard Avenue South

Come through to Japantown in the Chinatown-International District (CID) for its annual Japantown Jingle celebration. Just in time for the holidays, this market highlights the small businesses in the area with live music, food vendors, gift wrapping, and special shopping deals. There will also be historic CID walking tours for the history-minded.

Dec. 9, 6–9 p.m. and Dec. 10, 2–5 p.m.

The Grocery Studios (3001 21st Ave. S.)

Fresh Mochi (2900 21st Ave. S.)

Beacon Hill

The good energy is flowing between neighbors/galleries The Grocery Studio and Fresh Mochi on Beacon Hill this weekend. Together, they are throwing the Holiday Pop-Up Sale, which will feature tons of handcrafted wares, including jewelry, art, ceramics, cards, clothing, and light refreshments. Go look at art and have a ball!

Dec. 9, 6 p.m.

Town Hall Seattle, 789 Seneca Street

At Town Hall, Orquesta Northwest is welcoming all to join in on its annual traditional posadas, which celebrate the Christmas season. Along with Ballard Civic Orchestra, World Youth Orchestra, and Singing in the Rain Choir, the event will feature traditional Christmas songs performed by young musicians. After the music, stick around for food and a holiday piñata.

Dec. 12, 6 p.m.

South Park Library

8604 8th Ave. S.

You’ve got two weeks from the time this roundup is published to read the first two chapters of the Duwamish Valley Book Club’s book, The River That Made Seattle by BJ Cummings. The author will be on site to chat with book club members about the nonfiction narrative, which maps the environmental history of the Duwamish. Light refreshments will be provided.

Dec. 12–30

Intiman Theatre

1625 Broadway

For the first time in 11 years, Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity will be mounted once more in Seattle at Intiman Theatre. The play reimagines the Christmas story through the lens of Langston Hughes’ poetry and gospel music, with singing, dancing, and tons of emotion. This iteration of the work — directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton with choreography by Vania C. Bynum and music direction by Sam Townsend — is totally new, and it’s the perfect chance to start a new holiday tradition with your family and friends.

Through Dec. 23

studio e gallery

609 S. Brandon St.

Emily Counts’ brilliantly crafted sculptures are the exact things you need right now to ward off the winter scaries. Her work is equal parts mystical and deeply personal, referencing the natural world as well as figures in her life, all dosed with delicious bursts of color. In So Familiar, Counts reconfigures her Sea of Vapors show from the now-closed Museum of Museums for studio e, placing her sculptures in different places and creating new narratives for them to traverse. Each life-sized figure featured in the show is a composite portrait of people from Counts’ life, paired with a familiar to accompany them on their journey into the unknown. It’s spooky, symbolic, and utterly gorgeous.

Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Town Hall Seattle, 789 Seneca Street

For over 30 years, Earshot Jazz and Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra have put on Duke Ellington’s joyous and hip Sacred Music jazz composition, meant to be performed by orchestral players, vocalists, and tap dancers. This year, there will be a 17-piece big band on deck led by artistic director Michael Brockman, as well as vocal soloists Robert Neal and Nichol Eskridge and tap dancer Cipher Goings. For those who can’t make it IRL, they will livestream the concert and have it as a video on demand until Jan. 10, 2024.

Jas Keimig is a writer and critic based in Seattle. They previously worked on staff at The Stranger, covering visual art, film, music, and stickers. Their work has also appeared in Crosscut, South Seattle Emerald, i-D, Netflix, and The Ticket. They also co-write Unstreamable for Scarecrow Video, a column and screening series highlighting films you can’t find on streaming services. They won a game show once.

📸 Featured Image: Tap dancer Cipher Goings will join the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra in its annual presentation of Duke Ellington’s “Sacred Music” at Town Hall on Dec. 30. (Photo: Jim Levitt, courtesy of Earshot Jazz)