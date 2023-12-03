PONGO POETRY | The City of Love

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Clark Children & Family Justice Center (CCFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility.
Many CCFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CCFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CCFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing.
Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today!
Dear Dad
by a young person at CCFJC
Dear Dad,
Hey, Dad, even though I didn’t meet you
I love you with all my heart.
Mom says I’m just like you.
I walk like you, I talk like you,
even act like you. Auntie
called me your carbon copy.
I met Elijah and Leroy Jr.
I’m surprised that outta all your other kids,
I’m the one
who looks like you.
I know you’d be disappointed
to find out I got locked up.
But I’m trying, Dad.
I’m trying to get better for you,
me, Auntie, and poom poom man.
My lawyer says I might get out soon.
I’ll try to visit your grave and talk to you.
Give you the rundown on my life
and everything you’ve missed.
I heard that your last words
were you asking for me. I thought you
never knew about me. I’m sorry
I couldn’t be there when you died.
I tried to attend your funeral
but I couldn’t.
I met Aunt Trina. She cried
When she talked to me.
She said she was so happy
she could “talk to her baby brother’s baby.”
I’m sorry you had to go through all that pain
before you passed.
I know you’re up in heaven, watching
over us. I pray every night that God
will let you know how much I love you.
Ima get out and be good and try my hardest
to not get locked back up.
Ima meet my family on your side.
Maybe they can tell me stories about you.
I love you, Dad.
Your baby girl
Principles
by a young person at CCFJC
I’m trying to learn about principles
In school I maintained grades
Without really learning
I used to try to fit it
Now I feel like it’s not important
Skipping even when I had tests
Feeling pressure to have the right clothes, shoes, hair
Being raised by a single mom is hard
There’s a language barrier
She speaks Somali
Being Americanized, I don’t speak it as well
She doesn’t believe in mental health
She tells me to go pray
She asks me, why are you like that?
Why are you like this?
I try to explain to her
But we never understand each other
My mom believes in tough love
It didn’t really work for me when I was younger
But I learned to grow up with it
It made me a stronger person
Dedicated to my foreign kids
The City of Love
by a young person at CCFJC
Dear Mother,
I just thought you should know
how I’m doing now.
I am a stronger person now
who’s finally spending time finding myself
through all the layers
of hurt you’ve caused.
Layers that have built over the years
like cement.
I just thought you should know
how I’m feeling.
I am motivated and determined
because I can finally see the miles
of potential
I have ahead of me.
It stretches further
than the longest highway and
taller than the highest mountain.
I just thought you should know
what I’ve been through.
Since the last time I saw you,
I have elevated so much.
The time I’ve spent in here
finally being able to
heal from the past
without you holding me back
has been the secret ointment to my wounds.
Some wounds
I didn’t know I had.
I just thought you should know
what I wish for the future.
I hope that I become successful and stable.
I hope the path you chose to choose,
hangs over my head like a bright halo,
reminding me why I never want to go the road you did.
Reminding me why I have to do better.
Why failing isn’t an option,
because my future kids deserve better.
I just thought you should know
what I don’t miss about you.
I am glad I don’t have to worry
about the phone calls and texts you never answered,
birthdays you missed
and lies you tell anymore.
I just thought you should know
what I miss a lot.
I miss the times you did show up.
I miss the sounds of your laugh,
it flowed like a calm breeze in my ear on a summer day.
I miss the way your kiss
can still be on my skin
for weeks after you left again.
I miss you in general.
I just thought you should know
even though your love is like the ocean,
unpredictable and beautiful.
Your currents and the danger your waves bring my heart
is why I’m moving on.
I love you always.
📸 Featured Image: Illustration by 周杰意 Jieyi Zhou.
