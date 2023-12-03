PONGO POETRY | The City of Love

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Clark Children & Family Justice Center (CCFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CCFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CCFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CCFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today!

Dear Dad

by a young person at CCFJC

Dear Dad,

Hey, Dad, even though I didn’t meet you

I love you with all my heart.

Mom says I’m just like you.

I walk like you, I talk like you,

even act like you. Auntie

called me your carbon copy.

I met Elijah and Leroy Jr.

I’m surprised that outta all your other kids,

I’m the one

who looks like you.

I know you’d be disappointed

to find out I got locked up.

But I’m trying, Dad.

I’m trying to get better for you,

me, Auntie, and poom poom man.

My lawyer says I might get out soon.

I’ll try to visit your grave and talk to you.

Give you the rundown on my life

and everything you’ve missed.

I heard that your last words

were you asking for me. I thought you

never knew about me. I’m sorry

I couldn’t be there when you died.

I tried to attend your funeral

but I couldn’t.

I met Aunt Trina. She cried

When she talked to me.

She said she was so happy

she could “talk to her baby brother’s baby.”

I’m sorry you had to go through all that pain

before you passed.

I know you’re up in heaven, watching

over us. I pray every night that God

will let you know how much I love you.

Ima get out and be good and try my hardest

to not get locked back up.

Ima meet my family on your side.

Maybe they can tell me stories about you.

I love you, Dad.

Your baby girl

Principles

by a young person at CCFJC

I’m trying to learn about principles

In school I maintained grades

Without really learning

I used to try to fit it

Now I feel like it’s not important

Skipping even when I had tests

Feeling pressure to have the right clothes, shoes, hair

Being raised by a single mom is hard

There’s a language barrier

She speaks Somali

Being Americanized, I don’t speak it as well

She doesn’t believe in mental health

She tells me to go pray

She asks me, why are you like that?

Why are you like this?

I try to explain to her

But we never understand each other

My mom believes in tough love

It didn’t really work for me when I was younger

But I learned to grow up with it

It made me a stronger person

Dedicated to my foreign kids

The City of Love

by a young person at CCFJC

Dear Mother,

I just thought you should know

how I’m doing now.

I am a stronger person now

who’s finally spending time finding myself

through all the layers

of hurt you’ve caused.

Layers that have built over the years

like cement.

I just thought you should know

how I’m feeling.

I am motivated and determined

because I can finally see the miles

of potential

I have ahead of me.

It stretches further

than the longest highway and

taller than the highest mountain.

I just thought you should know

what I’ve been through.

Since the last time I saw you,

I have elevated so much.

The time I’ve spent in here

finally being able to

heal from the past

without you holding me back

has been the secret ointment to my wounds.

Some wounds

I didn’t know I had.

I just thought you should know

what I wish for the future.

I hope that I become successful and stable.

I hope the path you chose to choose,

hangs over my head like a bright halo,

reminding me why I never want to go the road you did.

Reminding me why I have to do better.

Why failing isn’t an option,

because my future kids deserve better.

I just thought you should know

what I don’t miss about you.

I am glad I don’t have to worry

about the phone calls and texts you never answered,

birthdays you missed

and lies you tell anymore.

I just thought you should know

what I miss a lot.

I miss the times you did show up.

I miss the sounds of your laugh,

it flowed like a calm breeze in my ear on a summer day.

I miss the way your kiss

can still be on my skin

for weeks after you left again.

I miss you in general.

I just thought you should know

even though your love is like the ocean,

unpredictable and beautiful.

Your currents and the danger your waves bring my heart

is why I’m moving on.

I love you always.

📸 Featured Image: Illustration by 周杰意 Jieyi Zhou.