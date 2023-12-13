PHOTO ESSAY | Local Media Workers Hold Vigil for Journalists Killed in the Israel–Hamas War

by Alex Garland, with photos by Susan Fried

(The following is the transcript of the reading given at the vigil on Dec. 10 and has been slightly modified for publication.)

On Dec. 10, over a hundred community members joined in a candlelight vigil to honor the 63 journalists and media workers whose lives have been lost in the latest Israel–Hamas war. Some held drawings by artist Gianluca Costantini while others held candles.

Supporters of press freedom gathered to commemorate the journalists who have given their lives in the past two months to keep the world informed of what is happening in Palestine. This siege has proven to be the most dangerous battlefield for journalists since the collection of names began by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in 1992.

As of Dec. 10, CPJ’s investigations have revealed that 63 journalists and media workers have been killed in this conflict — comprising 56 Palestinians, four Israelis, and three Lebanese. Additionally, 11 journalists have been reported injured, three are currently missing, and 19 have been arrested. Beyond these statistics, journalists have encountered various threats, cyberattacks, and, distressingly, the immense loss of family members and friends.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as reported by Reuters and Agence France-Presse, chose not to provide assurances regarding the safety of journalists operating in Gaza. Despite facing perilous conditions, including Israeli airstrikes, communication disruptions, media blackouts, and power outages, these journalists demonstrated unwavering commitment to their duty to tell the truth and to show the resilience of Palestine and Palestinians.

On World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2023, the Secretary-General of the United Nations made this statement: “Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice. It gives all of us the facts we need to shape opinions and speak truth to power. And as this year’s theme reminds us, press freedom represents the very lifeblood of human rights.”

At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022 — an unbelievable 50% increase over the previous year. That number has now been exceeded almost entirely from the killing of journalists in Palestine since Oct. 7 by the IDF and other Zionist forces. Additionally, nearly three-quarters of women journalists have experienced violence online, and 1 in 4 has been threatened physically.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Humanitarian Law Databases, journalists are civilians and must be protected: “Rule 34. Civilian journalists engaged in professional missions in areas of armed conflict must be respected and protected as long as they are not taking a direct part in hostilities.”

The National Press Club statement on journalists in Gaza reads, “The work of a free and independent media is essential in wartime to alert civilians to threats to their safety, to provide the global community with reliable reports of conditions on the ground in real time, and to document potential war crimes and atrocities.”

Speakers at the vigil reminded attendees that these journalists “are your neighbors, friends, and family, who are working for us, to be where others cannot and shine a light into the darkness.”

An open letter is circulating in the journalism community, and the author of this article has signed it. In part, it reads, “We stand with all of our colleagues and condemn the killing of journalists. We remind all parties that attacks targeting civilians — including journalists — violate international law. We call on the international community to uphold freedom of the press and to protect the lives and safety of members of the media. We demand an end to the impunity in the killing of journalists and we call for those found responsible to be held to account.”

Lighting candles at the vigil for journalists killed during the Israel-Hamas war. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Photojournalist and writer Alex Garland speaks to a group of fellow journalists and community members at the vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Dozens of local journalists and community members gathered at Jose Rizal Park on Sunday, Dec. 10, to honor the lives of the journalists killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Local journalists and community members gathered at Jose Rizal Park to honor the lives of journalists killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Community members and local journalists light candles at a shrine for the journalists killed during the Israel-Hamas war. (Photo: Susan Fried)

People gather near a shrine set up at Jose Rizal Park on Dec. 10 for the 63 journalists killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Journalist Guy Oron speaks to a group of fellow journalists and community members at the vigil. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A shrine to the members of the press killed in Gaza glows with candlelight in Jose Rizal Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

KILLED

Dec. 9: Ola Atallah. Dec. 3: Hassan Farajallah, Shaima El-Gazzar. Dec. 1: Abdullah Darwish, Montaser Al-Sawaf, Adham Hassouna. Nov. 24; Mostafa Bakeer. Nov. 23: Mohamed Mouin Ayyash. Nov. 22: Mohamed Nabil Al-Zaq. Nov. 21: Farah Omar, Rabih Al Maamari. Nov. 20: Ayat Khadoura. Nov. 19: Bilal Jadallah. Nov. 18: Abdelhalim Awad, Sari Mansour, Hassouneh Salim, Mostafa El Sawaf, Amro Salah Abu Hayah, Mossab Ashour. Nov. 13: Ahmed Fatima, Yaacoub Al-Barsh. Nov. 10: Ahmed Al-Qara. Nov. 7: Yahya Abu Manih, Mohamed Abu Hassira. Nov. 5: Mohamed Al Jaja. Nov. 2: Mohamad Al-Bayyari, Mohammed Abu Hatab. Nov. 1: Majd Fadl Arandas, Iyad Matar. Oct. 31, 2023: Imad Al-Wahidi, Majed Kashko. Oct. 30: Nazmi Al-Nadim. Oct.27: Yasser Abu Namous. Oct. 26: Duaa Sharaf. Oct. 25: Jamal Al-Faqaawi, Saed Al-Halabi, Ahmed Abu Mhadi, Salma Mkhaimer. Oct. 23: Mohammed Imad Labad. Oct. 22: Roshdi Sarraj. Oct. 20: Roee Idan, Mohammed Ali. Oct. 19: Khalil Abu Aathra. Oct. 18: Sameeh Al-Nady. Oct. 17: Mohammad Balousha, Issam Bhar. Oct. 16: Abdulhadi Habib. Oct. 14: Yousef Maher Dawas. Oct. 13: Salam Mema, Husam Mubarak, Issam Abdallah. Oct. 12: Ahmed Shehab. Oct. 11: Mohamed Fayez Abu Matar. Oct. 10: Saeed al-Taweel, Mohammed Sobh, Hisham Alnwajha. Oct. 8: Assaad Shamlakh. Oct. 7: Shai Regev, Ayelet Arnin, Yaniv Zohar, Mohammad Al-Salhi, Mohammad Jarghoun, Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi.

INJURED

Nov. 18: Mohammed El Sawwaf, Montaser El Sawaf. Nov. 13: Issam Mawassi. Oct. 13: Thaer Al-Sudani, Maher Nazeh, Elie Brakhya, Carmen Joukhadar, Christina Assi, Dylan Collins. Oct. 7: Ibrahim Qanan, Firas Lutfi.

MISSING

Oct.7: Oded Lifschitz, Nidal Al-Wahidi, Haitham Abdelwahid.

Alex Garland is a photojournalist and reporter. With a degree in emergency administration and disaster planning from the University of North Texas, Alex spent his early professional career as a GIS analyst for FEMA. Follow him on Twitter.

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: A person lights a candle at a shrine set up for the more than 60 journalists killed in the latest war between Israel and Hamas. Dozens of local journalists and community members gathered at Jose Rizal Park on Sunday, Dec. 10, to honor the lives of the journalists killed in the conflict. (Photo: Susan Fried)