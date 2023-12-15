The Emerald Guide to Abortion Access In and Around Seattle

Updated for 2024 by Megan Burbank

Previous reporting from Megan Burbank, Jessie McKenna, and Marti McKenna

Between the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health and anti-abortion restrictions that preceded it and came after, it’s a challenging time to be a person seeking abortion care. But Washington was already diverging from national trends toward anti-abortion legislation before Roe was overturned, and since Dobbs, that contrast has only deepened.

2023 saw the passage of a suite of new laws reinforcing reproductive rights in Washington State, including a law protecting providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions, a $21 million investment in abortion care infrastructure, a law shielding private health data, a law prohibiting cost-sharing for abortion on some private health plans, and a law authorizing the state to distribute a three-year supply of the abortion pill mifepristone, as a lawsuit potentially impacting its availability nationwide makes its way to the Supreme Court.

In Washington, the right to an abortion is also part of our state’s legal code, coverage for abortion is available whether you’re on state Medicaid or private insurance, and now that abortion access is on the radar among more lawmakers in our city and state than it ever has been, new policies will likely be introduced at the State and municipal level to preserve and improve access to abortion.

But as other states move to ban and restrict abortion in the wake of Roe’s reversal, the added strain on Northwest providers means patients here may encounter delays in care; in 2022 and 2023, Washington providers reported increases in the number of patients they served, many traveling from other states like nearby Idaho, where abortion is now banned.

The past few years have been a fluid, complex time for abortion access — especially if you just want to get care for yourself or someone you love.

That’s where this guide comes in. According to data from reproductive health policy research organization the Guttmacher Institute, there were 51 health care facilities that provided abortion care in Washington State in 2017, 40 of them clinics. This guide is a resource for finding the one nearest you, with information on available procedures, whether you’re seeking a surgical abortion or a prescription for abortion pills, plus accessibility, financial support, and additional resources you might need to get to your appointment, whether that means a ride to the clinic or getting matched with a primary care provider for future care during your visit.

When it comes to reproductive health care, there’s no shortage of disinformation: Stigma tends to have a dramatizing effect, and anti-abortion policies and organizations are built on debunked claims about reproductive health. But patients deserve information rooted in evidence-based medicine and real data, not fear-mongering myths — and it’s especially important now, when the absence of Roe has flung so many into confusion over what’s legal and where. (Need advice on that? Call the Repro Legal Helpline, operated by reproductive justice law group If/When/How, at 844-868-2812.)

We hope this guide will help cut through some of that noise and help you find the care you need. But before we get to the list of providers, here are some key facts about abortion.

Abortion is safe. In a review of 57 studies on vacuum aspiration, one of the most common abortion procedures, the reproductive rights NGO Ipas found a major complication rate of under 1%. Medication abortion, which is induced by pills (misoprostol and mifepristone) rather than a surgical procedure, is also safe, with serious complications occurring in under 0.4% of procedures, according to Guttmacher. If you have additional questions about abortion and reproductive health care in Washington, more information is available through the Department of Health.

It is normal to have an abortion, and many patients who do are already parents. According to Guttmacher, about 1 in 4 women will have an abortion by the time they reach age 45, and the majority of abortion patients already have at least one child. In 2014, Guttmacher reported that over half of people who had abortions were in their twenties, 75% were low-income or had incomes below the federal poverty line, and 51% reported using birth control the month they became pregnant.

It’s not just women who have abortions. Anyone who can get pregnant may need an abortion at some point in their lives, including transgender men and nonbinary patients. That’s why we have included information on trans inclusivity for each clinic on this list. Several also provide gender-affirming health care services in addition to abortion and birth control.

For abortions before 11 weeks of pregnancy, medication abortion is a private, increasingly popular option. Northwest clinics can also accommodate abortions later in pregnancy. In 2017, 39% of all abortions were medication abortions, which instead of surgery use two medications to end a pregnancy. Most of the providers we surveyed offer medication abortion to end pregnancies of up to 11 weeks’ gestation. Due to a new rule change from the FDA under the Biden administration, you may even be able to receive medication abortion pills through the mail. Many of the clinics on this list provide telehealth counseling for medication abortion.

If your pregnancy is further along than 11 weeks, you’ll likely have a surgical abortion. Seattle-area clinics have different limits on how long into pregnancy they offer abortion; some provide abortion care up to 26 weeks and six days’ gestation. But most abortions take place much earlier in pregnancy. According to surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 92.2% of abortions provided in 2018 occurred at or before 13 weeks’ gestation.

In Washington, Medicaid and private insurance both cover abortion. While the Hyde Amendment has banned federal Medicaid funds from covering abortion procedures since 1977, states have their own Medicaid funds, and Washington is one of 16 that cover most abortions under Medicaid. If you have private insurance, your procedure is also likely to be covered under the Reproductive Parity Act, a law requiring private insurance plans that cover maternity care also cover abortion. If you don’t have private insurance or qualify for Medicaid, your clinic may be able to help. Abortion funds like the Northwest Abortion Access Fund can also provide assistance with paying for the procedure, and may be able to help with logistical challenges like travel and lodging if you’re coming from out of town.

Anti-abortion policies disproportionately impact low-income people and communities of color. Remember the Hyde Amendment? It was introduced by Congressman Henry Hyde just a few years after Roe v. Wade was decided. Hyde explained that the ban on Medicaid funds for abortion was an effort to keep poor people from having abortions. “I certainly would like to prevent, if I could legally, anybody having an abortion, a rich woman, a middle-class woman, or a poor woman,” he said. “Unfortunately, the only vehicle available is the … Medicaid bill.” Today, a similar dynamic is in play in states like Texas, whose pre-Dobbs six-week ban sent patients — the ones who could afford it — as far as Seattle for care. With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, even more pregnant people have been forced by abortion-hostile policies to travel to states like Washington. But not everyone has that option, which means that people without the resources to travel may end up having to self-manage their abortions, or carrying unwanted pregnancies to term, which data shows can lead to financial insecurity and negative health outcomes.

This guide is intended to address some of these gaps in access by providing accurate information on abortion care, resources, and support throughout the Seattle area. We hope it helps you find the care you need, delivered with compassion, respect, and evidence-based medicine. If you’re seeking an abortion, you deserve nothing less.

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes, and sliding fee scale for birth control, financial assistance for patients seeking abortion care without insurance

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Positive pregnancy test / Latest: 24 weeks

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes, up to 11 weeks

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? Helps patients access funding that covers travel

14730 NE 8th St.

Bellevue, WA 98007

(800) 769-0045

1509 32nd St.

Everett, WA 98201

(800) 769-0045

1105 S 348th St. #B103

Federal Way, WA 98003

(800) 769-0045

19505 76th Ave. W #200

Lynnwood, WA 98036

(800) 769-0045

10210 State Ave.

Marysville, WA 98271

(800) 769-0045

702 30th Ave. SW

Puyallup, WA 98373

(800) 769-0045

9942 8th Ave. SW

Seattle, WA 98106

(800) 769-0045

1229 Madison St.

Seattle, WA 98104

(800) 769-0045

2111 N Northgate Way

Seattle, WA 98133

(800) 769-0045

1515 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Tacoma, WA 98405

866-629-8103

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes, and sliding fee scale offered

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Ultrasound confirmation / Latest: Second trimester

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes, up to 11 weeks — available in-clinic or through telemedicine with pills mailed or picked up

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? Local transportation provided

Extras: Free parking at Renton and Tacoma locations, AAAHC-accredited (clinics meet quality standards set by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care)

601 Carr Road, Suite 200

Renton, WA 98055

(425) 255-0471

800-572-4223

509 Olive Way, Suite 1454

Seattle, WA 98101

1-800-572-4223

1401-A Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Tacoma, WA 98405

1-800-572-4223

UW Medicine

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Ultrasound confirmation (or per provider) / Latest: Per provider to the full extent of Washington State law (if a procedure is not available at a specific UW clinic, referrals are also available)

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? No

Extras: Assistance with signing up for Washington Apple Health, connecting patients with primary care providers and services

4245 Roosevelt Way NE, 4th Floor

Seattle, WA 98105

206-520-5000

314 NE Thornton Place

Seattle, WA 98125

206-520-5000

Patricia Steel Building

401 Broadway, Suite 2075

Seattle, WA 98104

206-520-5000

1959 NE Pacific St.

Seattle, WA 98195

206-520-5000

The Lilith Clinic

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Positive pregnancy test and ultrasound confirmation / Latest: 26 weeks and 6 days

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes, up to 11 weeks

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? Can facilitate local transportation

Extras: Hotel discount for out-of-town patients

9730 3rd Ave NE, Suite 200

Seattle, WA 98115

(206) 985-9553

All Women’s Health

Insurance accepted? Yes

Financial aid available? Yes

How early/late can you get an abortion here? Earliest: Positive pregnancy test and ultrasound confirmation / Latest: Through 26 weeks

Does this clinic serve the transgender community? Yes

Can you get a medication abortion (abortion pill) here? Yes

Languages accommodated? Most languages accommodated

Wheelchair accessible? Yes

Travel assistance? Local transportation provided

Extras: Military discount, sedation available

34617 11th Place South, Suite 302

Federal Way, WA 98003

(253) 471-3464



While we’ve made every effort to update this list thoroughly for 2024, please let us know if you see a clinic or service missing from the list. And if you or someone you know has experienced particular challenges or discrimination at any local abortion clinics (or with any particular providers), the Emerald wants to hear from you. You can reach us at Contact@SeattleEmerald.org.

