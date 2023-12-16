PHOTO ESSAY | ‘Black Nativity’ Returns

by Susan Fried

The Erickson Theatre in the Broadway Performance Hall was almost filled to capacity for the first preview performance of Black Nativity on Dec. 12. The popular holiday show has been absent from the Seattle theater scene for 10 years but returned this year in an “all-new reimagined production” by Intiman Theatre.

Isaiah Anderson, a theater director, remembers past productions of Black Nativity in Seattle. He said, “I’m loving this 10-year comeback of Black Nativity. It’s really good to see that many People of Color on stage, age 15, 16, and up, it’s just a beautiful thing. … The story is being told as it should be told.”

Sharon Nyree Williams, an audience member, was excited to be at the show’s first return performance. She said, “It just feels right, it feels community-led, it feels community-oriented, the energy is good in the space, and I’m just happy to be a part of it in this first moment, we’re the first crowd. I’m very happy that Intiman was able to bring it back.”

The Langston Hughes gospel-song play is directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, with music direction by Sam Townsend and choreography by Vania C. Bynum. It runs Dec. 14–30. Tickets can be purchased at Intiman Theatre’s website.

The cast performs during the first preview performance of Intiman Theatre’s production of “Black Nativity” at the Erickson Theatre on Dec. 12. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Narrator played by Shaunyce Omar tells the story during Intiman Theatre’s preview of “Black Nativity.” (Photo: Susan Fried)

Music director Sam Townsend directs the audience in singing along. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Three Wise Men sing before bringing gifts to baby Jesus. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The audience sings along with the choir. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Music director Sam Townsend encourages the audience to sing along with the choir. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The choir in “Black Nativity.” (Photo: Susan Fried)

Esther Okech narrates a scene. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The choir sings along with the audience during “Black Nativity.” (Photo: Susan Fried)

The dancers perform during the first act of “Black Nativity.” (Photo: Susan Fried)

The cast performs the last scene before intermission during a preview of “Black Nativity” on Dec. 12. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Kearia Keke Duncan dances during a preview of Intiman Theatre’s production of “Black Nativity” at the Erickson Theatre on Dec. 12th. (Photo: Susan Fried)