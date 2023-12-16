A broad stage scene featuring a large cast. In the foreground, a female dancer with a sweeping golden fabric commands attention, while the rest of the cast in white and gold observes, adding to the spectacle.
Arts & Culture

PHOTO ESSAY | ‘Black Nativity’ Returns

by Susan Fried

The Erickson Theatre in the Broadway Performance Hall was almost filled to capacity for the first preview performance of Black Nativity on Dec. 12. The popular holiday show has been absent from the Seattle theater scene for 10 years but returned this year in an “all-new reimagined production” by Intiman Theatre.

Isaiah Anderson, a theater director, remembers past productions of Black Nativity in Seattle. He said, “I’m loving this 10-year comeback of Black Nativity. It’s really good to see that many People of Color on stage, age 15, 16, and up, it’s just a beautiful thing. … The story is being told as it should be told.”

Sharon Nyree Williams, an audience member, was excited to be at the show’s first return performance. She said, “It just feels right, it feels community-led, it feels community-oriented, the energy is good in the space, and I’m just happy to be a part of it in this first moment, we’re the first crowd. I’m very happy that Intiman was able to bring it back.”

The Langston Hughes gospel-song play is directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, with music direction by Sam Townsend and choreography by Vania C. Bynum. It runs Dec. 14–30. Tickets can be purchased at Intiman Theatre’s website.

Performers in white robes with vibrant yellow and purple sashes sing joyfully on stage, with dancers in traditional garb moving energetically in front of them. A sense of celebration and movement is conveyed in this vibrant musical scene.
The cast performs during the first preview performance of Intiman Theatre’s production of “Black Nativity” at the Erickson Theatre on Dec. 12. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A female performer on stage, wearing a rich purple and gold traditional outfit with a head wrap, dramatically pointing upward. Her expression is intense, suggesting a pivotal moment in the performance.
The Narrator played by Shaunyce Omar tells the story during Intiman Theatre’s preview of “Black Nativity.” (Photo: Susan Fried)
A dynamic ensemble of performers on stage with a live band behind them. The group is singing, with some members gesturing expressively. The scene is bursting with energy and suggests a powerful musical performance.
Music director Sam Townsend directs the audience in singing along. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Three male actors on stage, dressed in ornate, traditional robes and turbans, depicting the Three Wise Men. The central figure is holding a gift and appears to be speaking, with the other two actively engaged in the scene.
The Three Wise Men sing before bringing gifts to baby Jesus. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A wide-angle shot of the Black Nativity performance, showcasing the entire cast on stage and the audience in the foreground, clapping and engaging with the performers, creating an immersive live theater experience.
The audience sings along with the choir. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A male performer, dressed in casual modern clothing with a microphone in one hand and his other hand held up to his ear indicating he's listening, his expression conveying a moment of passion and intensity.
Music director Sam Townsend encourages the audience to sing along with the choir. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A group of singers on stage mid-performance, with raised hands and expressive faces, set against a backdrop of colorful stained glass windows. Their diverse attire suggests contemporary, casual styles, indicating a scene of community and togetherness.
The choir in “Black Nativity.” (Photo: Susan Fried)
A young performer in a contemplative stance on stage, adorned in a traditional African robe with gold accents and a headpiece. Her serious expression and clasped hands indicate a moment of reflection or narration within the play.
Esther Okech narrates a scene. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A close-up of the cast members singing with fervor and raised hands, dressed in casual and colorful modern attire, suggesting a powerful moment of musical expression during the performance.
The choir sings along with the audience during “Black Nativity.” (Photo: Susan Fried)
Two dancers on stage leading a procession, dressed in white with red sashes, and traditional African trousers, their movement and the fluidity of their clothing suggesting a dance sequence.
The dancers perform during the first act of “Black Nativity.” (Photo: Susan Fried)
The cast of the Black Nativity with arms raised in a jubilant pose, wearing white robes with colorful sashes. The central dancers in traditional African attire stand out with their dynamic poses, enhancing the energy of the celebratory scene.
The cast performs the last scene before intermission during a preview of “Black Nativity” on Dec. 12. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, shes been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washingtons The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Kearia Keke Duncan dances during a preview of Intiman Theatre’s production of “Black Nativity” at the Erickson Theatre on Dec. 12th. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Before you move on to the next story …

The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With around 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible.

If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn’t have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference.

We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!