PONGO POETRY | My Life

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. In the spring of 2022, Pongo began mentoring poetry with young people at the Echo Glen Children’s Center, a juvenile institution for youth serving criminal sentences. Studies of incarcerated youth indicate that up to 70% suffer from a mental health disorder and that many have experienced childhood trauma. The isolation, economic upheaval, and turmoil of the last two years have only exacerbated this issue. Youth at Echo Glen have endured significant mental and emotional challenges in the last two years, including increased rates of depression, anxiety, sleep issues, and behavioral challenges.

Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join its end-of-year campaign by Dec. 31.

Hope

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

I hope that eventually I’ll change

Become a model citizen

Be a better father for my kid

I hope that I don’t get so wrapped up

That eventually I’m going to die

I hope that eventually I’ll stop using

I hope eventually I’ll stop having sticky fingers

I hope eventually I’ll stop doing all the gang life, repping, banging

I hope eventually I’ll be able to get out of everything

And have a normal life

Cause the gang says they got your back

But they ain’t got your back when you’re down

They say they’ll protect your family but they won’t

My Life

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

My life is like a diving board

It don’t matter how many times you hit rock bottom

You gotta swim back to the surface

People are going to keep trying to push you down,

and say you can’t

But you gotta try harder to prove them wrong

My life is like a chess board

There’s a thousand ways to look at it

One minute you’re in check, the next you’re not

It’s all about your point of view

My life is like an ocean

Here lies a lot of knowledge underneath it

Doesn’t matter how many times they beat you down

You gotta get back up and stand tall

Smile and wave in their face

My life is like a rose

It looks great from the outside

But it’s got a lot of points and prickles throughout it

Completing Goals

by a young person at the Echo Glen Children’s Center

This is an opportunity to graduate

To change my life around

Get out and be a real estate agent

I want to make people’s day and tell them

“They got the house”

I’m going to succeed

I will not let no one stop me

Having a house means completing your goal

Having somewhere to stay

To cook and clean and sleep every day

Whenever I want to

Which I couldn’t do,

when I was fifteen

Why did I make the mistakes?

That’s not my way I’m doing things

I should’ve been at school figuring out how to pursue things

But I can’t take it back,

just have to fight through it

Now I have kids,

they try to make my mistakes

I tell them don’t do it.

