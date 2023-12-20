Reflecting on a Year of Standout ‘Voices’: A Year in Review 2023

by M. Anthony Davis

The Emerald will be observing a team-wide wellness pause from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2, and most publishing will be on hiatus, with the exceptions of four pieces, of which this is one, wherein editors look back at 2023 and some of the work that made the Emerald shine.

The holidays are a time for reflection, and as I look back on the year, I’m proud of what the Emerald has accomplished. In a year that has seen conflict abroad, political struggles in our nation, and plenty of challenges here in Seattle, the Emerald has stood firm in our mission of amplifying the authentic narratives of South Seattle.

In my role as editor of the Voices section, I have had the privilege of working with community members to chronicle the events of the year and to ensure the voices and perspectives of folks living in the South End have a place in the media. The Voices section of the Emerald is where critical conversations happen. It is where people from our community come to tell the stories that impact our world, our country, and our city in a way that directly connects back to South Seattle.

I want to thank everyone who contributed to Voices this year. I want to thank everyone who read an article in this section. And, more importantly, I want to thank everyone who read any article, then proceeded to have a related conversation out in the community. Because that is the true value of what we do here — we spark the conversations that lead to change.

There are so many articles from this year I would like to highlight, but I will limit myself to three. I believe these three articles highlight our mission and display the power and importance of this section of the Emerald.

The South Seattle Emerald has a reputation for authentic storytelling with angles and voices that are not always represented in legacy media outlets. And sometimes, people come to the Emerald to respond to stories published in fellow publications that are triggering. Early this year, Atlas Firtree wrote a response to an article published in Seattle Met that discussed federal recognition of Native tribes.

Firtree, a Native person, wrote a response that not only led to larger conversations, but was republished in multiple publications. I appreciated how Firtree wrote a response without attacking the original author, but with a fact-based rebuttal that was both illuminating and informative for our readers while taking a stand for their own community.

Oct. 7, 2023, is a date that will live in our global consciousness forever. When Hamas attacked Israel and Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza, the world stopped, and we launched into ongoing conversation — and protest — about not only that date, but also the decades of conflict and oppression that led to that day’s events.

At the Emerald, we had been talking about these issues prior to October. In this op-ed by Guy Oron, staff writer at Real Change, written in August, Oron agrees with recent statements made by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (a Democrat from Seattle), who commented that Israel was indeed a racist state. Oron takes Jayapal’s claim further, and asserts that the U.S. is also a racist state, and makes a strong argument for both claims.

I am highlighting this article for many reasons. The writing itself is strong, but the fact that we were willing to have this conversation, and tackle one of the toughest global topics while also bringing a local angle, was impressive. South Seattle is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the country, and we have many people here who represent different cultures, ideas, and opinions. Having people like Oron, who are willing to share their opinions with our publication and community, is what makes the Emerald special.

The third story I want to highlight was one of our most-read Voices articles of the year. It touches on a topic that not only makes headlines here in Seattle, but has been in the national conversation as well: homelessness. Megan Ramer is lead pastor of Seattle Mennonite Church in the heart of Lake City, and she submitted an article to the Emerald discussing the City’s response to unhoused folks. The article was passionate, personal, and gave a unique perspective on the topic. Ramer’s church owns property that it wanted unhoused folks to have access to. However, the City had its own plans and policies, which led to sweeps on private property.

M. Anthony Davis (Mike Davis) is a local journalist covering arts, culture, and sports.

📸 Featured Image: M. Anthony Davis interviews Emerald Managing Editor Rosette Royale during the organization’s 9th birthday celebration. (Photo: Grant Wu)