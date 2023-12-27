Consider the Possibilities: Looking Forward to 2024

by Rosette Royale

The Emerald will be observing a team-wide wellness pause from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2, and most publishing will be on hiatus, with the exceptions of four pieces, of which this is one, wherein our managing editor looks at the year ahead.

I’m not someone who makes New Year’s resolutions. That’s not because I worry I’ll fail at them — though I have, in spectacular fashion — but because I try not to let the calendar dictate when to do something. If I want to learn the trapeze, why wait till January? (In case you’re wondering: At the moment, I have zero plans to learn the trapeze, but that could always change.)

Of course, as the managing editor of the Emerald, I have to think about the calendar. And with January approaching, I’ve been thinking about 2024. So, after talking to writers, editors, and readers about their thoughts, it seems, instead of writing New Year’s resolutions, it might be better to craft a more creative tool: a list of possibilities.

This list compiles an assortment of dreams, hopes, and wishes for the Emerald. Of course, life has a way of altering dreams, of taking an intention and transforming it in unexpected ways. All of which means: While the following list recounts some of what we’d like to see happen — and what we believe is possible — things may not shake out this way. Indeed, something more impressive and more beautiful than what you’re about to read may occur. The only way to know will be to review this list in December 2024. Maybe I’ll make a resolution to do just that.

The Emerald’s Shining List of Possibilities for 2024

More Youth Voices

While I try not to become too smitten with cultural symbols, I do love images of Baby New Year. Sure, it would be great if there were more Black and Brown representations of the adorable infant, but I love what the image represents: a new way, a fresh perspective. One possibility the Emerald hopes to embrace is making space to hear perspectives from younger people. We’d love to publish more articles that can teach us about the experiences of middle schoolers and tweens and teens. We want to hear young people tell us what they think, and we’re ready to hear, in their own voices, their thoughts about and solutions to what’s happening in the world. Helping to nurture and support young voices could be an education for a lot of us, and the Emerald is ready to learn.

Happier Scrolling

If you’re reading this, that means you’re familiar with the look of the Emerald. Our current site’s got fine visuals when viewed on a mobile device, and it’s easy to navigate. The same holds true if you’re more inclined to read us on a laptop or desktop. It all works. But what if the experience was better? What if our site had a crisper look designed to help readers more fully engage articles and photos and comics? What if it incorporated tools that helped take the Emerald to new heights? Well, there have been a lot of discussions over the years about updating the website — and in 2024, we think it’ll be (very, very) possible.

Multimedia Treasure Trove

Perhaps you’ve noticed that on our site, there isn’t a lot of video or audio. That’s because the site can’t present them in a way that’s user-friendly. That’s unfortunate, because if you’ve spent any time on TikTok, you know the world goes gaga for video. Well, we’re ready to get our gaga on, too. A new site will set us up to find a footing in this digital age. Video stories, audio slideshows, podcast episodes: Being able to present these and more material would bring us in line with other news organizations. But more importantly, it’ll help us tell multifaceted stories about the multicultural wonderland we call home.

Guiding Light

When I was young, one thing I loathed, whenever I started a new job or joined a new group, was reading the handbook. I just wanted someone to tell me what I needed to know and then turn me loose. But I’ve learned that guidebooks serve a great purpose: They create a shared understanding that gives you and those associated with you the tools you need to work well together. Good handbooks also allow you to incorporate new information to address a changing world. Well, the Emerald has a guidebook, which is quite good. Part of what we’ll be doing is updating some of what it contains, along with adding new info that’ll help keep the newsroom on a solid course. While this may not sound incredibly exciting, it will allow us to incorporate better ways to engage with and serve the community.

Connectivity

You may not know this, but everyone involved with the Emerald works remotely. It has its advantages: You can attend a news meeting while sitting at home wearing Winnie the Pooh polar fleece pants. One of the downsides is that you don’t get to see people you work with (which is a real downside when you work with such great people, like I do). Another unfortunate reality is that we, the Emeraldites, don’t have many opportunities to engage with you, the people who make us relevant. In 2024, it would be nice if we could see you more, talk to you, hear your thoughts and dreams and ideas about life in the South End. How this might look is unknown, but the possibility for greater connection with you, our readers, is something we hope to manifest.

Rosette Royale (he/she/they) is a writer and storyteller, whose first gig in journalism was in 1995 at the Provincetown Banner, on the tip of Cape Cod. Rosette moved to Seattle in 2003 and spent more than a decade as a reporter and editor at Real Change. Rosette loves to elevate the voices of people whose stories often go unheard. And when they aren’t reading, Rosette’s cooking up something good in the kitchen.

📸 Featured Image: Rosette Royale, the South Seattle Emerald’s managing editor, addresses the gathered party-goers from Rainier Arts Center’s porch at the Emerald’s 9th Birthday Party on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: Grant Wu)