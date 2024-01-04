PHOTO ESSAY | Holidays in the South End 2023

by Susan Fried

The 2023 holiday season in South Seattle was filled with fun community events for the entire family. There were events celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, the solstice, and Kwanzaa. There was a little something for everyone, including photo opportunities with Black Santa, arts at Wa Na Wari, and holiday music concerts. Keep scrolling for a photo recap of some of the many festive events around the South End and revel in the moment just a little longer!

Pictured: Fathers and Sons Together (FAST) organized a Toy Giveaway and a concert featuring Christmas Music for Change at the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church on Dec. 16. The Royal Esquire Club held its annual Toy Giveaway on Dec. 17. Northwest Tap Connection created a Black Christmas Exhibit on display at their studio from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Kwanzaa Lights, an outdoor light experience created by Tariq Sahali, was projected at Wa Na Wari from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.

A photographer takes a photo of some children with Santa on Dec. 17 at the annual Royal Esquire Club & Sundiata African American Association Toy Giveaway. At the event, kids could pick one toy and visit with Santa. (Photo: Susan Fried)

King, 5, has his photo taken with Santa at the Royal Esquire Club & Sundiata African American Cultural Association Toy Giveaway. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Rhapsody Project performs at the Christmas Music For Change and Toy Giveaway, Dec. 16, at the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. The event sponsored by Fathers and Sons Together (FAST) featured musical performances by Michael Powers, Ryan Nelson, The Olivers, and The Rhapsody Project, a chance to visit with Santa, food, and free toys. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Rhapsody Project performs at Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Theresa Oliver with the Oliver Family performs at the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The audience claps for a performance by Michael Powers at the Christmas Music For Change and Toy Giveaway at Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A little girl and her mother check out one of the exhibits at the Northwest Tap Connection Black Christmas Exhibit highlighting the history and traditions of Christmas and Kwanzaa in the Black community. The exhibit ran from Dec. 26 to 30. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Lawford Burnett, 8, lights a candle representing Kujichagulia (self-determination) on Dec. 27, the second day of Kwanzaa, at the Kwanzaa Lights experience at Wa Na Wari. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Two friends enjoy Kwanzaa Lights at Wa Na Wari on Dec. 27. The colorful outdoor light experience created by Tariq Sahali focused on local Black history, culture and community. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Kwanzaa Wa Na Wari light display explored Black culture and history, projected on the building behind Wa Na Wari from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: First-grade teacher Taryn and her family pose with Santa on Dec. 17 at the annual Royal Esquire Club & Sundiata African American Cultural Association Toy Giveaway. (Photo: Susan Fried)