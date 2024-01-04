A group photo capturing a family's cheerful moment with Santa Claus at the Royal Esquire Club. The family, including children in festive attire and adults with holiday-themed headwear, gathers around Santa, who is seated in a chair. Behind them, a Christmas tree adorned with lights and ornaments enhances the celebratory mood.
PHOTO ESSAY | Holidays in the South End 2023

by Susan Fried

The 2023 holiday season in South Seattle was filled with fun community events for the entire family. There were events celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, the solstice, and Kwanzaa. There was a little something for everyone, including photo opportunities with Black Santa, arts at Wa Na Wari, and holiday music concerts. Keep scrolling for a photo recap of some of the many festive events around the South End and revel in the moment just a little longer!

Pictured: Fathers and Sons Together (FAST) organized a Toy Giveaway and a concert featuring Christmas Music for Change at the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church on Dec. 16. The Royal Esquire Club held its annual Toy Giveaway on Dec. 17. Northwest Tap Connection created a Black Christmas Exhibit on display at their studio from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Kwanzaa Lights, an outdoor light experience created by Tariq Sahali, was projected at Wa Na Wari from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.

An indoor scene bustling with holiday spirit at the Royal Esquire Club's toy giveaway, featuring a room filled with toys and games in the foreground. A family poses for a photo with Santa Claus near a decorated Christmas tree, while a photographer captures the moment. The joyous atmosphere is accentuated by the "Happy Holidays" backdrop and the variety of gifts awaiting distribution.
A photographer takes a photo of some children with Santa on Dec. 17 at the annual Royal Esquire Club & Sundiata African American Association Toy Giveaway. At the event, kids could pick one toy and visit with Santa. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A close-up of a joyful child seated on Santa Claus' lap, both smiling broadly in front of a festive backdrop that reads "Happy Holidays". The child is dressed in pajamas adorned with a Champion logo, while Santa wears his traditional red and white suit. Their shared happiness is the essence of the holiday spirit at the toy giveaway event.
King, 5, has his photo taken with Santa at the Royal Esquire Club & Sundiata African American Cultural Association Toy Giveaway. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A wide-angle image of a musical ensemble performing at the FAST toy giveaway inside the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. The group includes guitarists, a singer, a violinist, and a flutist, with a large cross and window in the backdrop. Balloons and Christmas decorations add a festive touch to the venue.
The Rhapsody Project performs at the Christmas Music For Change and Toy Giveaway, Dec. 16, at the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. The event sponsored by Fathers and Sons Together (FAST) featured musical performances by Michael Powers, Ryan Nelson, The Olivers, and The Rhapsody Project, a chance to visit with Santa, food, and free toys. (Photo: Susan Fried)
An intimate shot of a young musician playing the guitar at the FAST event, with a concentrated expression. They are wearing a black coat over a dark top, accompanied by another guitarist in a red beanie who is slightly out of focus. The warm glow of the church’s lighting creates a cozy atmosphere for the evening concert.
The Rhapsody Project performs at Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A vibrant photo of a woman singing passionately into a microphone at the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church during the FAST toy giveaway and concert. She's dressed in a plaid jacket over a red top, black pants, and glossy boots, with her hand extended as if emphasizing a point in her song. The church's interior is visible in the background, characterized by a large triangular window framing a dusky sky.
Theresa Oliver with the Oliver Family performs at the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A photo capturing a senior woman clapping and enjoying the festivities at the FAST toy giveaway and concert. She's wearing a bright green shirt with "Seattle Neighborhood Group" printed on it, and her joy is palpable. Around her, other attendees are seen participating and engaging with the event, including a man and a woman who appear to be singing along.
The audience claps for a performance by Michael Powers at the Christmas Music For Change and Toy Giveaway at Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church. (Photo: Susan Fried)
An endearing moment at the Black Christmas Exhibit with a small child, clad in pajamas and yellow boots, reaching out to a holiday display. They are accompanied by an adult in a pink jacket, kneeling beside them with a teddy bear. The setting is festive with a framed picture of Santa, a lit wreath saying "Believe", and a cozy chair with a red cushion against a backdrop of twinkling lights.
A little girl and her mother check out one of the exhibits at the Northwest Tap Connection Black Christmas Exhibit highlighting the history and traditions of Christmas and Kwanzaa in the Black community. The exhibit ran from Dec. 26 to 30. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A young child is seen participating in a Kwanzaa celebration, lighting a candle on the kinara. The child, focused and careful, is surrounded by fruits and symbols of the holiday, along with a framed picture of an elder, suggesting a deep respect for heritage and tradition.
Lawford Burnett, 8, lights a candle representing Kujichagulia (self-determination) on Dec. 27, the second day of Kwanzaa, at the Kwanzaa Lights experience at Wa Na Wari. (Photo: Susan Fried)
An outdoor setting at night where a man gestures with a bright smile, standing beside a sign that reads "HOOD CLOSED TO GENTRIFIERS." The scene is part of the Kwanzaa Lights experience, with colorful lighting casting a glow on the surroundings, providing a strong visual statement about community and space.
Two friends enjoy Kwanzaa Lights at Wa Na Wari on Dec. 27. The colorful outdoor light experience created by Tariq Sahali focused on local Black history, culture and community. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A night view of a house illuminated by a vibrant projection of a Kwanzaa-themed light display. The projection includes a large image of Santa Claus and various holiday motifs. A traditional red London phone booth with event details stands next to the staircase leading to the house, creating a unique and eye-catching holiday scene.
The Kwanzaa Wa Na Wari light display explored Black culture and history, projected on the building behind Wa Na Wari from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, shes been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washingtons The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: First-grade teacher Taryn and her family pose with Santa on Dec. 17 at the annual Royal Esquire Club & Sundiata African American Cultural Association Toy Giveaway. (Photo: Susan Fried)

