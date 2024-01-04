PHOTO ESSAY | Holidays in the South End 2023

by Susan Fried
The 2023 holiday season in South Seattle was filled with fun community events for the entire family. There were events celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, the solstice, and Kwanzaa. There was a little something for everyone, including photo opportunities with Black Santa, arts at Wa Na Wari, and holiday music concerts. Keep scrolling for a photo recap of some of the many festive events around the South End and revel in the moment just a little longer!
Pictured: Fathers and Sons Together (FAST) organized a Toy Giveaway and a concert featuring Christmas Music for Change at the Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church on Dec. 16. The Royal Esquire Club held its annual Toy Giveaway on Dec. 17. Northwest Tap Connection created a Black Christmas Exhibit on display at their studio from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Kwanzaa Lights, an outdoor light experience created by Tariq Sahali, was projected at Wa Na Wari from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.
Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she’s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington’s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.
📸 Featured Image: First-grade teacher Taryn and her family pose with Santa on Dec. 17 at the annual Royal Esquire Club & Sundiata African American Cultural Association Toy Giveaway. (Photo: Susan Fried)
