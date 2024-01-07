PONGO POETRY | Freedom

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today!

Content Warning: Some of these poems discuss self-harm.

About Love

by a young person at CSTC

I want to feel like I am loved

I want to feel like I am the only one

I want to be like my mom when I grow up

Now I feel like she won’t even show up

I only met her once

It was sweet

Now I feel like she is done

I want to feel like I am loved

I want to be with someone who is fun

I want to be someone who lives with trust

and has relationships that are about more than lust

I want to feel like someone wants to be with me more than the world

I want to be with someone who has good morals

I like to see the rainbow after the rain

I don’t want to see someone who is in pain

I want someone to feel like they are loved

And I also want to feel like I am loved

Mistakes Are What Makes Life Special

by a young person at CSTC

I was just thinking of how everyone is upset

about the mistakes in life

when every mistake is what makes life special

in hard times, good times

because all mistakes are going to lead you on a path

that will lead you into the future

One of my worst mistakes

was the day I ran away

I ran away from my emotions

I was running away from my grief

I ran away from the fear that I wouldn’t be able

to survive the world without my grandma

The last words I told here were: “I hate you”

even though we both know they were not true

But if she was here right now

I’ll probably just fall down into tears

and tell her that I made many more mistakes

than just the evil words I told her

Like I have cut every skin

I could find on my arms

I tried to kill myself

because I wanted to be with you

you are my best friend

That was nine years ago, when I was eight

She died two days after my birthday

Freedom

by a young person at CSTC

I want to be free like the bird in the sky

I want to feel free from all these lies

I want to be different like the girl in the mirror

I want to be free from all this fear

I want to be free just like air

I want to cuddle like a mama bear

I want to be free from all these chains

I want to be free from this losing game

I’m a small-town girl living in sin

I want to swim freely like a dolphin’s fin

Now I feel like I have won

Now I know I have freedom

📸 Featured image by Black Salmon/Shutterstock.com.