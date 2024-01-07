PONGO POETRY | Freedom

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study and Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants.
Pongo believes there is power in creative expression and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To partner with Pongo in inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today!
Content Warning: Some of these poems discuss self-harm.
About Love
by a young person at CSTC
I want to feel like I am loved
I want to feel like I am the only one
I want to be like my mom when I grow up
Now I feel like she won’t even show up
I only met her once
It was sweet
Now I feel like she is done
I want to feel like I am loved
I want to be with someone who is fun
I want to be someone who lives with trust
and has relationships that are about more than lust
I want to feel like someone wants to be with me more than the world
I want to be with someone who has good morals
I like to see the rainbow after the rain
I don’t want to see someone who is in pain
I want someone to feel like they are loved
And I also want to feel like I am loved
Mistakes Are What Makes Life Special
by a young person at CSTC
I was just thinking of how everyone is upset
about the mistakes in life
when every mistake is what makes life special
in hard times, good times
because all mistakes are going to lead you on a path
that will lead you into the future
One of my worst mistakes
was the day I ran away
I ran away from my emotions
I was running away from my grief
I ran away from the fear that I wouldn’t be able
to survive the world without my grandma
The last words I told here were: “I hate you”
even though we both know they were not true
But if she was here right now
I’ll probably just fall down into tears
and tell her that I made many more mistakes
than just the evil words I told her
Like I have cut every skin
I could find on my arms
I tried to kill myself
because I wanted to be with you
you are my best friend
That was nine years ago, when I was eight
She died two days after my birthday
Freedom
by a young person at CSTC
I want to be free like the bird in the sky
I want to feel free from all these lies
I want to be different like the girl in the mirror
I want to be free from all this fear
I want to be free just like air
I want to cuddle like a mama bear
I want to be free from all these chains
I want to be free from this losing game
I’m a small-town girl living in sin
I want to swim freely like a dolphin’s fin
Now I feel like I have won
Now I know I have freedom
📸 Featured image by Black Salmon/Shutterstock.com.
