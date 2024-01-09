The South End Guide to Winter Preparedness

by Victor Simoes and Mark Van Streefkerk

Temperatures are dropping, winds are clocking upwards of 25 mph, thousands of people throughout the South End are without power, and the year’s first weather advisories are upon us — sounds about right for January.

Whether you’re hunkered down at home or seeking a dry place to warm up, use this guide to brush up on your emergency winter preparedness knowledge and resources for where to go to stay dry.

The King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is currently working with the city to open more emergency and warming shelters. For an updated list of Severe Weather Shelters, bookmark the KCRHA site.

Prepare in Advance

Before the storm strikes, ensure your home, workplace, and vehicles are stocked with the necessary supplies in the event of a power outage. This is your sign to get chains for your car if you haven’t!

The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends that an essential kit for your car should include a flashlight, batteries, a blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, a first-aid kit, jumper cables, flares, and tire chains (for instructions on installing tire chains, check this tutorial video made by British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation).

Don’t forget to check your home emergency supplies, including your emergency food and water supply, whenever you are expecting a winter storm or extreme cold. (Keep foods that have a long storage life; that require little or no cooking, water, or refrigeration in case utilities are disrupted; and that are not very salty or spicy, as these foods increase the need for drinking water, which may be in short supply in a crisis.) Even though we can’t always predict extreme cold in advance, weather forecasts can sometimes give you several days’ notice to prepare.

Also, check out the American Red Cross’ list of what should be in your survival kit, including first aid, medications, flashlights, and a ton of other helpful tips.

Protect your pipes from freezing by opening cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate into the plumbing. If possible, keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during the day and at night. Be sure to alert a trusted neighbor if you’ll be away for more than a few days, and ask them to check periodically to ensure that the measures you have taken to prevent frozen pipes work and that nothing has ruptured.

Critical Updates and Training Resources

The City of Seattle offers a range of resources to help prepare for and be aware of emergencies, including extreme weather conditions.

By subscribing to AlertSeattle, you can receive texts, emails, and phone alerts about possible dangerous situations in your neighborhood and commonly frequented places, such as work and schools. Also, follow the Seattle Weather Blog and the National Weather Service Seattle for updates.

Other valuable resources offered by the City of Seattle include:

Another great resource is the Rainier Beach Ready Hub, a group of South End neighbors and volunteers. Part of the Seattle Emergency Communications Hubs Network, this group offers community training for emergency response in situations of natural disasters. This year’s hubs involved training on preparing for major earthquakes. Follow Rainier Beach Ready Hub on Facebook for plenty of helpful preparedness tips, safety info, and more.

🥶 With overnight freezing temperatures and the potential for lowland snow in the forecast, Tier 3 Severe Weather Protocols will be activated January 10-16. 🥶



Shelter information will be updated here, as it becomes available: https://t.co/SuAs8OZm2l pic.twitter.com/AzEAfA21tY — King County Regional Homelessness Authority (@KingCoRHA) January 8, 2024

Shelters

Even though most overnight shelters are not available all winter long, KCRHA offers regularly updated lists of shelters throughout King County.

Some warming centers in South Seattle include:

Beacon Hill Branch — The Seattle Public Library

2821 Beacon Ave. S. #5813, Seattle, WA 98144

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Jefferson Community Center

3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98108

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Columbia Branch — The Seattle Public Library

4721 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118

Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday,12 to 8 p.m.

NewHolly Branch — The Seattle Public Library

7058 32nd Ave. S. #104, Seattle, WA 98118

Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m.

Rainier Beach Branch — The Seattle Public Library

9125 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118

Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m.

Some South End Overnight Shelters include:

YouthCare: South Seattle Youth Center

9416 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118

206-331-2363 and 206-499-2974

Ages 12–24

Open 24/7

The Salvation Army SoDo Severe Weather Shelter

1033 6th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98134

Jan. 10–Jan. 16, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Ages 18+; pets allowed under owner control

33 person capacity

Kent Community Engagement Center

1229 W Smith St., Kent, WA 98032

Shelter Intake Days and Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

(253) 854-0077 x5104

CCS — Kent Family Center

1229 W Smith St., Kent

Shelter Intake Days and Hours:

Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Federal Way Day Center

33505 14th Pl. S., Ste D, Federal Way, WA 98003

Shelter Intake Days and Hours:

Monday–Friday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

(253) 893-7895

Also see KCRHA’s flyer for more Cold Weather Shelters.

Mutual Aid

A big part of being prepared includes knowing where to find support. Check out our Emerald Mutual Aid Groups Guide for helpful information about where you can find assistance. Mutual aid groups provide supplies, food, clothing, or other resources given freely by community members and neighbors, not from nonprofits or other organizations. You can check the Emerald guide for specific services offered, and if you’re interested in giving, there’s info on donating and volunteering.

Some examples include:

(North) Beacon Hill Mutual Aid

This group provides warming kits and propane for cooking in winter, helping keep people warm and safe in sometimes deadly temperatures.

Homies Helping Homies Seattle

This mutual aid group distributes winter duffel bags that include food, heating supplies, personal hygiene items, and more. The group is currently asking for specific items and monetary donations to continue crafting and distributing these bags. You can reach out and find more information on its Instagram page.

