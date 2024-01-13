South End Scoop: Books & More from KCLS — January 2024

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

If you set new reading goals for yourself this year and need some recommendations to get started, here are a few of KCLS’ Best Books from 2023, chosen by staff from across the Library System. Find the full list and your Best Book at KCLS.org/BestBooks.

LIBRARIAN PICKS

Children

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

Once Upon a Book by Grace Lin and Kate Messner

Staff: Angie, Interim Executive Director

Celebrate the joy of reading and the power of imagination in this inviting and enchanting collaboration between award-winning authors Grace Lin and Kate Messner. Readers follow Alice as she is swept away to an immersive world of wonder and adventure in the pages of her favorite book.

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great! by Sandra Boynton

Staff: Nancy, Collection Development Manager

The overenthusiastic chicken in this charming and amusing book about self-esteem will cheer you on through life’s ups and downs. Children and adults alike can learn to celebrate themselves and find joy in trying their best.

Teen

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

Darkhearts by James L. Sutter

Staff: Chad, Public Services Assistant

David quit his high school rock band — then they became famous. After a former bandmate dies, David reconnects with one of the remaining bandmates. As the two frenemies work through their loss and old wounds, they realize they have feelings for each other. Kudos to local author and former KCLS library page James L. Sutter for this hilarious enemies-to-lovers rom-com with lots of “boy” humor.

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat

Staff: Janet (JJ), Librarian

This graphic memoir delves into author and illustrator Dan Santat’s childhood and a life-changing class trip he took to Europe during middle school. A First Time for Everything is a funny, sweet, and relatable coming-of-age story that will stick with you for a long time.

Adult Fiction

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende

Staff: Dominica, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Isabel Allende’s novel crosses generations, cultures, and the globe to tell the harrowing stories of people displaced from their homelands. With underlying themes of courage, perseverance, and kindness, this is a thoughtful critique of historical and modern-day fascism wrapped in riveting storytelling.

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama

Staff: Jenna, Adult Services Librarian

Michiko Aoyama’s gentle, contemplative, and hopeful read follows a group of interconnected characters and a unique librarian who gives each person a reading recommendation and the gift of new perspective. Patrons use her good advice to find the strength within themselves to move forward and realize their full potential.

Adult Nonfiction

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond

Staff: Heather, Assistant Operations Manager

This thought-provoking and informative look at poverty in America asks why one of the richest countries in the world has more poverty than any other advanced democracy. Pulitzer Prize-winning author and sociologist Matthew Desmond offers answers and solutions, and calls for all of us to become “poverty abolitionists.”

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

Our Migrant Souls by Héctor Tobar

Staff: James, Library Page

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Héctor Tobar presents an impactful compilation of stories from Latino voices on migration, trauma, homecoming, resilience, and joy. This is a thorough reflection on the Latino experience in living with the pain of war and politics, of conquests, and of dictators and revolutions.

Audiobook

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

Murder Your Employer by Rupert Holmes

Staff: Tracey, Director of Collection Management Services

This fiendishly funny book is read by actors Neil Patrick Harris and Simon Vance. It takes the act of homicide and elevates it to an academic art form. Let’s just say that failure at The McMasters Conservatory has dire consequences.

Photo courtesy of KCLS.

The Lost Library by Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass

Staff: Teresa, Division Administrative Assistant

The Lost Library is a charming middle-grade adventure starring a variety of fantastical characters, like Mortimer, a polydactyl orange cat, Al, a ghost librarian, and Evan, a very inquisitive fifth grader. Evan stumbles upon a Little Free Library that appears overnight in his small town and selects two books, not at all aware of the escapades they will send him on. The audiobook has a cast of narrators that rotate throughout the story, making this a fun and easy-to-follow tale for the whole family!

UPCOMING EVENTS

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at KCLS.org/Events.

Find Money for College: The Money Maze

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 6–7 p.m.

Auburn Library

Learn about the different types of financial aid for college, including grants, scholarships, work-study, and student loan programs. We’ll also talk about key financial aid forms and how to negotiate offers of aid.

Support, Learn and Share: How to Show Up for the LGBTQIA+ People in Your Life

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6–7 p.m.

Online

Find local resources and support networks for the LGBTQIA+ people in your lives. This is a safe space to learn, share, and grow together, hosted by Renton PFLAG representatives. PFLAG is the nation’s first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, their families, and their allies.

Aging Well Learning Community

Saturday, Jan. 20, 11:15 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Online

New members are always welcome to drop into this open-learning community for older adults dedicated to aging well with consciousness, courage, and contribution. Come talk about books, films, art, or simply enjoy the company!

Five Signs of a Scam

Saturday, Jan. 20, 1–2:30 p.m.

Skyway Library

Email, phone, and text scams are on the rise, and they are getting sneakier. Learn how to spot the signs of a scam from the Consumer Protection Division of the Washington State Attorney General’s Office at this helpful event.

Hopelink Transportation Resources

Sunday, Jan. 21, 1–4 p.m.

Burien Library

Get transportation resources from Hopelink Mobility Management to learn about trip planning, reduced fares, and how to use the vast transit system in South King County.



Art of Listening

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6–8 p.m.

Bellevue Library

Learn how to focus and be present while another person is talking, address poor listening habits, and practice ways to validate, understand, and connect with others during this four-week workshop.

Pegasus Presents: Teen Open Mic Night

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6–7:30 p.m.

Mercer Island Library

Calling all teens! Share a short story, essay, poem, or song in a safe, supportive environment. Or come to listen and support your peers. Hosted by Mercer Island High School’s Pegasus Creative Arts Magazine.

Author Voices with Charles Wolfe: Envisioning the Post-Pandemic City and Town

Saturday, Jan. 27, 1 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

Mercer Island Library

Join author and urbanist Charles Wolfe as he explores post-pandemic challenges and opportunities for cities and towns.

African Americans in Cinema

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m.

Issaquah Library

Film historian Lance Rhoades takes a look at the long history of Black cinema in America, both on screen and behind the scenes. He’ll discuss mainstream Hollywood and independent films, from the silent era to the present.

Washington Health Outreach: Veterinary Care

Sunday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Renton Library (Parking Lot)

Washington Health Outreach will provide free and low-cost veterinary care for community members in need. Visit the website for a full schedule and list of services.

More Dumplings, Please!

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Issaquah Library

Make shui mai dumplings, a dim sum (Chinese tapas), with Olive Huang from Cooking Dolls, and celebrate the Chinese New Year. All supplies and ingredients will be provided — just bring your appetite!

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the City of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection, or a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS at KCLS.org/Ask if you need assistance with your account, or call 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600.

