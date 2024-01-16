PHOTO ESSAY | Seattle Celebrates the Life of MLK Jr. in 2024

by Susan Fried

Thousands of people ignored the unusually cold temperatures in Seattle to show up for the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Rally and March at Garfield High School on Jan. 15. This year’s celebration of MLK Jr.’s life was dedicated to longtime supporters of the event, the International Association of Machinists District 751 and Ezell’s Famous Chicken. In addition to a jobs fair that ran from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Garfield High School commons, attendees could choose from 17 different workshops on topics ranging from reproductive justice and bystander intervention to the future of the labor movement and reparations.

The rally featured a variety of speakers and entertainment, including Alana Edwards, who sang the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing;” speaker Bissan Barghouti, a Palestinian organizer with Samidoun Seattle: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network; the Rev. Dr. Kelle Brown from Plymouth Church; three young men from Speak with Purpose Scholars; performances by singer Jayza Duhon; and spoken-word artist Monique Franklin.

The march kicked off around 12:30 p.m., with people heading from Garfield High School to the Federal Office Building downtown. At the end of the march, participants could get some food and enjoy a performance by Nikkita Oliver and Gabriel Tedros and final speaker Emijah Smith, director of Community Engagement and Partnerships for the Tubman Center for Health and Freedom. Metro provided buses from the Federal Building back to Garfield.

The Throwbacks dance during the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The fraternities Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Phi Alpha react to the Divine Nine Roll Call during the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Rev. Dr. Kelle Brown from Plymouth Church speaks at the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Matthew Nugusse, 13, a Speak with Purpose Scholar, talks about some other important Black figures in history besides Martin Luther King Jr. during the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Speak with Purpose Scholar Amari Gambol, 11, talks about the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses at the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A little girl wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. sign her grandmother made for her father walks with her family in the 41st annual MLK Jr. March from Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The marchers chant as they walk from Garfield High School to the Federal Building during the 41st annual MLK Jr. March. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Fai Matthews, who has come to the MLK Jr. March every year for decades, walks up Yesler Way towards the Federal Building during the 41st annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life on Monday, Jan. 15. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A group of Indigenous people drum outside Garfield High School before the start of the 41st annual march to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life on Monday, Jan. 15. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Hundreds of people walk down Madison Street towards the Federal Building during the 41st annual MLK Jr. March. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Nikkita Oliver and Gabriel Teodros perform in front of the Federal Building at the end of the 41st annual march honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A little girl holds a sign with this year’s theme “MLK Jr’s Dream Unfinished” during the 41st annual MLK Jr. March from Garfield High School to the Federal Building. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Over a thousand people ignored the cold weather and participated in the 41st annual MLK Jr. March from Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)