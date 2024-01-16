The image depicts a wide-angle view of a street filled with marchers carrying a diverse array of signs and banners. The group is led by a banner calling for a ceasefire, reflecting the broader themes of peace and justice of the day's event.
PHOTO ESSAY | Seattle Celebrates the Life of MLK Jr. in 2024

by Susan Fried

Thousands of people ignored the unusually cold temperatures in Seattle to show up for the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Rally and March at Garfield High School on Jan. 15. This year’s celebration of MLK Jr.’s life was dedicated to longtime supporters of the event, the International Association of Machinists District 751 and Ezell’s Famous Chicken. In addition to a jobs fair that ran from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Garfield High School commons, attendees could choose from 17 different workshops on topics ranging from reproductive justice and bystander intervention to the future of the labor movement and reparations.

The rally featured a variety of speakers and entertainment, including Alana Edwards, who sang the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing;” speaker Bissan Barghouti, a Palestinian organizer with Samidoun Seattle: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network; the Rev. Dr. Kelle Brown from Plymouth Church; three young men from Speak with Purpose Scholars; performances by singer Jayza Duhon; and spoken-word artist Monique Franklin.

The march kicked off around 12:30 p.m., with people heading from Garfield High School to the Federal Office Building downtown. At the end of the march, participants could get some food and enjoy a performance by Nikkita Oliver and Gabriel Tedros and final speaker Emijah Smith, director of Community Engagement and Partnerships for the Tubman Center for Health and Freedom. Metro provided buses from the Federal Building back to Garfield.

A group of women are performing a dance at an indoor event. They are smiling and dressed in camouflage t-shirts with '1963' on them, likely referencing a significant year in the civil rights movement. Their poses suggest a joyful and energetic performance.
The Throwbacks dance during the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A group of people inside a gymnasium, many standing with raised hands, participating in an event. Some wear Greek letter organization apparel, indicating fraternity membership. They appear to be engaged in a moment of solidarity or response to a speaker.
The fraternities Kappa Alpha Psi and Alpha Phi Alpha react to the Divine Nine Roll Call during the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A woman speaks passionately into a microphone at an event. She is wearing a colorful jacket and glasses, and gestures emphatically while speaking. Behind her is a banner for the Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition.
The Rev. Dr. Kelle Brown from Plymouth Church speaks at the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A young boy stands alone speaking into a microphone in a gymnasium, with an audience in the bleachers focused on him. The boy is wearing a t-shirt with 'Rising Voices' on it, suggesting he is part of a youth speaking program.
Matthew Nugusse, 13, a Speak with Purpose Scholar, talks about some other important Black figures in history besides Martin Luther King Jr. during the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A young boy, wearing glasses and a cap, stands speaking into a microphone in a gymnasium. He appears focused and earnest as he addresses the audience, wearing a hoodie with 'GAP' written on it.
Speak with Purpose Scholar Amari Gambol, 11, talks about the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses at the 41st annual MLK Jr. Rally at Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A little girl wearing a Martin Luther King Jr. sign her grandmother made for her father walks with her family in the 41st annual MLK Jr. March from Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Captured during the march, this image shows activists and participants densely gathered. A person with a megaphone is surrounded by marchers with signs, some calling for community and love, continuing the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of non-violence and unity.
The marchers chant as they walk from Garfield High School to the Federal Building during the 41st annual MLK Jr. March. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Photo capturing a moment from a march with participants holding up signs and banners. Some signs celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, while others call for political actions and civil rights. The crowd appears engaged and diverse, representing different ages and backgrounds.
Fai Matthews, who has come to the MLK Jr. March every year for decades, walks up Yesler Way towards the Federal Building during the 41st annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life on Monday, Jan. 15. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Indigenous people lead a march, playing traditional drums and wearing regalia. The crowd follows, with many carrying signs. The setting is urban with trees and buildings lining the street, and the atmosphere is one of cultural expression and community activism.
A group of Indigenous people drum outside Garfield High School before the start of the 41st annual march to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life on Monday, Jan. 15. (Photo: Susan Fried)
A broad street is filled with a large group of marchers carrying signs, banners, and flags. The crowd appears diverse and passionate, with many signs reflecting the themes of social justice and equality.
Hundreds of people walk down Madison Street towards the Federal Building during the 41st annual MLK Jr. March. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Two speakers are standing on a flatbed truck turned into a stage, addressing the crowd at a rally. One, wearing a red coat and sunglasses, holds a microphone. The other, dressed in a grey coat and keffiyeh, gestures with his hand. The street signs indicate they are at the intersection at Marion Street.
Nikkita Oliver and Gabriel Teodros perform in front of the Federal Building at the end of the 41st annual march honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Participants, including young children, are seen at a demonstration holding signs with messages about ongoing civil rights efforts and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The focus is on a young child holding a sign with the word 'Unfinished,' symbolizing the continuing struggle for equality.
A little girl holds a sign with this year’s theme “MLK Jr’s Dream Unfinished” during the 41st annual MLK Jr. March from Garfield High School to the Federal Building. (Photo: Susan Fried)

