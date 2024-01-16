PHOTO ESSAY | Seattle Celebrates the Life of MLK Jr. in 2024

by Susan Fried
Thousands of people ignored the unusually cold temperatures in Seattle to show up for the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Rally and March at Garfield High School on Jan. 15. This year’s celebration of MLK Jr.’s life was dedicated to longtime supporters of the event, the International Association of Machinists District 751 and Ezell’s Famous Chicken. In addition to a jobs fair that ran from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Garfield High School commons, attendees could choose from 17 different workshops on topics ranging from reproductive justice and bystander intervention to the future of the labor movement and reparations.
The rally featured a variety of speakers and entertainment, including Alana Edwards, who sang the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing;” speaker Bissan Barghouti, a Palestinian organizer with Samidoun Seattle: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network; the Rev. Dr. Kelle Brown from Plymouth Church; three young men from Speak with Purpose Scholars; performances by singer Jayza Duhon; and spoken-word artist Monique Franklin.
The march kicked off around 12:30 p.m., with people heading from Garfield High School to the Federal Office Building downtown. At the end of the march, participants could get some food and enjoy a performance by Nikkita Oliver and Gabriel Tedros and final speaker Emijah Smith, director of Community Engagement and Partnerships for the Tubman Center for Health and Freedom. Metro provided buses from the Federal Building back to Garfield.
Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she’s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington’s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.
📸 Featured Image: Over a thousand people ignored the cold weather and participated in the 41st annual MLK Jr. March from Garfield High School. (Photo: Susan Fried)
Before you move on to the next story …
The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With around 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible.
If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn’t have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference.
We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!