PONGO POETRY | Numbness

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Clark Children & Family Justice Center (CCFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CCFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CCFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CCFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today!

Numbness

by a young person at CCFJC

I had emotions before I was arrested,

but being here has made me emotionless.

Things have happened

seeing people get hurt,

seeing the way the community is

the lack of attention.

I’ve learned how to control my anger

Back in the day I was very angry

It made me do things that weren’t the best decisions.

But now, I miss being with my family

and playing with my dog.

I would train him

and take him to the park,

take him wherever I go,

sleep with him.

He was my partner.

I bought him when he was a puppy

because I felt lonely.

Now I’m lonely again.

I miss his goofiness.

Like when he would jump on you and start licking.

Bite rocks, jump out of the shower

when we were bathing him,

get you all wet.

He would howl, and we would get him to howl.

I feel like it’s just rage around me now.

Kids screaming, fighting, talking about hurting each other.

I’ve been there before.

Like when I come back from court

After getting told I’m not getting out

and I’m angry. Wanting to throw things.

There’s a saying, I got the devil on my left

and an angel on my right.

I mostly hear the bad voice,

see scenes of bad things I could do.

I know that there is always a reaction for every action

whether it’s good or bad.

I think every night what

I could have done differently

and I’m regretful.

It makes me want to talk to people

to get them to learn not to just act on anger.

But I just leave it alone.

For Me, For You

by a young person at CCFJC

I am grateful

For me

I’m grateful for the love I can show for others

By accepting them no matter what

No discrimination

I’ve been around murderers

I treat them no higher or lesser than they are

I am appreciative

For my whole personality, my intelligence

My protectiveness

I am thankful

For you

For the way you accept me

Because we all have faults

Even if they’re not shown

You keep me accountable

Like the Moon with the Tide

Without it there’d be chaos

The good,

The bad

I’m thankful for it all

My Thoughts

by a young person at CCFJC

I am what you call a man

But in reality, I am just another creature

When I listen to music that is me,

Becoming a mechanic is what is a dream come true

When I touch on a car it feels like my body is soothed

A man lost in his mind is like a man lost at sea,

When I’m alone in my thoughts that’s how I cope with my feelings

I think about life and the meaning it has to me

But when life ends, how will the world be?

My train of thought is being reconstructed

Slow down and take deep breaths

It will help a lot

When I smile, just know that is just me being myself

When life is hard, how do you smile they say

I just remember we all have to die one day

I call myself a King, but maybe I’m really a Prince in training

Second guessing myself like, am I really going to win?

Doubt makes me strong, trust makes you weak

But what are you going to do when your life crumbles to your feet?

Losing is a part of life but how do you deal with something

You can’t get back?

Time ticks and never stops

Just remember, use your time wisely

Because you don’t get a lot

