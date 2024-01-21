PONGO POETRY | Numbness

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Clark Children & Family Justice Center (CCFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility.
Many CCFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CCFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CCFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing.
Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief among youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, join the Pongo Poetry Circle today!
Numbness
by a young person at CCFJC
I had emotions before I was arrested,
but being here has made me emotionless.
Things have happened
seeing people get hurt,
seeing the way the community is
the lack of attention.
I’ve learned how to control my anger
Back in the day I was very angry
It made me do things that weren’t the best decisions.
But now, I miss being with my family
and playing with my dog.
I would train him
and take him to the park,
take him wherever I go,
sleep with him.
He was my partner.
I bought him when he was a puppy
because I felt lonely.
Now I’m lonely again.
I miss his goofiness.
Like when he would jump on you and start licking.
Bite rocks, jump out of the shower
when we were bathing him,
get you all wet.
He would howl, and we would get him to howl.
I feel like it’s just rage around me now.
Kids screaming, fighting, talking about hurting each other.
I’ve been there before.
Like when I come back from court
After getting told I’m not getting out
and I’m angry. Wanting to throw things.
There’s a saying, I got the devil on my left
and an angel on my right.
I mostly hear the bad voice,
see scenes of bad things I could do.
I know that there is always a reaction for every action
whether it’s good or bad.
I think every night what
I could have done differently
and I’m regretful.
It makes me want to talk to people
to get them to learn not to just act on anger.
But I just leave it alone.
For Me, For You
by a young person at CCFJC
I am grateful
For me
I’m grateful for the love I can show for others
By accepting them no matter what
No discrimination
I’ve been around murderers
I treat them no higher or lesser than they are
I am appreciative
For my whole personality, my intelligence
My protectiveness
I am thankful
For you
For the way you accept me
Because we all have faults
Even if they’re not shown
You keep me accountable
Like the Moon with the Tide
Without it there’d be chaos
The good,
The bad
I’m thankful for it all
My Thoughts
by a young person at CCFJC
I am what you call a man
But in reality, I am just another creature
When I listen to music that is me,
Becoming a mechanic is what is a dream come true
When I touch on a car it feels like my body is soothed
A man lost in his mind is like a man lost at sea,
When I’m alone in my thoughts that’s how I cope with my feelings
I think about life and the meaning it has to me
But when life ends, how will the world be?
My train of thought is being reconstructed
Slow down and take deep breaths
It will help a lot
When I smile, just know that is just me being myself
When life is hard, how do you smile they say
I just remember we all have to die one day
I call myself a King, but maybe I’m really a Prince in training
Second guessing myself like, am I really going to win?
Doubt makes me strong, trust makes you weak
But what are you going to do when your life crumbles to your feet?
Losing is a part of life but how do you deal with something
You can’t get back?
Time ticks and never stops
Just remember, use your time wisely
Because you don’t get a lot
📸 Featured image via Master1305/Shutterstock.com.
