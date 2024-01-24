NEWS GLEAMS | Mayor Issues Citywide Hiring Freeze; Seattle City Council Chooses Tanya Woo to Fill Vacant Seat

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced a hiring freeze for most City departments due to a projected budget deficit in 2025. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Mayor Bruce Harrell Issues Citywide Hiring Freeze Due to Budget Deficit

Due to a projected budget deficit of at least $229 million in 2025, Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced a hiring freeze for most City departments, with a requirement that City departments assess all projects with budgets of over $1 million. Despite the review, City spokesperson Jamie Housen has stated, “We’re seeking to review these in the context of all projects and programs and to provide a complete understanding of upcoming financial commitments – this does not mean these dollars will not go out the door.”

The City is required by law to operate under a deficit-neutral budget, which will require a choice between budget cuts or the generation of new revenue. Rising labor costs, the loss of federal pandemic-related funding, a shortage in commercial rent revenue, inflation, and lower income generation across the city are among the many factors that contribute to a continued budget deficit. The mayor and the new Seattle City Council — which is widely seen as more business-friendly and less progressive than the previous — will work together to seek solutions to close the budget gap.

Departments that are exempt from the hiring freeze include the police department, the fire department, and other “essential” positions. Job offers made prior to Jan. 19 will also be honored, as well as any pre-committed wages, such as any parental or family care leave.

King County also expects a $100 million budget shortfall for the upcoming year.

Tanya Woo was appointed to the Seattle City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 23, to fill an at-large position vacated by Teresa Mosqueda. (Photo courtesy of Seattle City Council Communications.)

Seattle City Council Chooses Tanya Woo for City Council Position 8

Tanya Woo has been appointed to fill City Council Position 8 (Citywide), following the departure of former Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who has joined the King County Council.

After 72 applicants applied for the position via a public portal, each of the Seattle City Councilmembers selected a nominee, thus narrowing the pool to eight individuals. Those nominees then went on to participate in a public candidate forum at Seattle CityClub on Jan. 18. Those candidates were:

Juan Cotto , selected by Maritza Rivera (District 4, Northeast Seattle)

, selected by Maritza Rivera (District 4, Northeast Seattle) Neha Nariya , selected by Cathy Moore (District 5, North Seattle)

, selected by Cathy Moore (District 5, North Seattle) Mark Solomon , selected by Rob Saka (District 1, West Seattle, South Park, Georgetown, SoDo, and Pioneer Square)

, selected by Rob Saka (District 1, West Seattle, South Park, Georgetown, SoDo, and Pioneer Square) Vivian Song , selected by Dan Strauss (District 6, Northwest Seattle)

, selected by Dan Strauss (District 6, Northwest Seattle) Steven Strand , selected by Sara Nelson (Position 9, Citywide)

, selected by Sara Nelson (Position 9, Citywide) Mari Sugiyama , selected by Tammy Morales (District 2, Yesler Terrace to Rainier Beach)

, selected by Tammy Morales (District 2, Yesler Terrace to Rainier Beach) Linh Thai , selected by Joy Hollingsworth (District 3, Central Area)

, selected by Joy Hollingsworth (District 3, Central Area) Tanya Woo, selected by Bob Kettle (District 7, Pioneer Square to Queen Anne and Magnolia)

On Monday, Jan. 22, finalists participated in a special council meeting where they were able to speak directly with the council. The council voted for its chosen candidate the following day, Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Woo’s at-large position represents the entire city and will last until November, when the seat is open for election to serve through 2025. Woo starts immediately and has been appointed to chair the Sustainability, City Light, Arts, and Culture committee. She will also serve as the vice chair of the Libraries, Education, and Neighborhoods Committee and as a member of the Housing and Human Services, Land Use, and Transportation Committees, according to a City Council press release.

Woo’s selection for Council Position 8 follows her narrow loss to current Councilmember Tammy Morales in the November 2023 elections. Morales led Woo with 50.7% of the vote to Woo’s 49.1%.

Young, Gifted, & Black Student Talent Showcase Seeks Student Performers

Black & Tan Hall is inviting talented youth from throughout Seattle Public Schools — and nearby districts — to join its Young, Gifted, & Black Student Talent Showcase on Feb. 8.

Dancers, poets, filmmakers, singers, speakers, and other individuals with a talent to share are invited to participate in a celebration of the creative and intellectual brilliance of Black students. Through performance, the event hopes to “continue the tradition of Nina Simone by working to uproot institutional racism in education and help spread awareness of the national demands of Black Lives Matter at school.”

All participants will be compensated, and performances should be under five minutes. Interested parties can sign up by Feb. 1 at bit.ly/ygbseattle.

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/them) is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer with semi-nomadic tendencies. Much of their work unifies their metaphysical interests with their belief that art can positively transform the self and society. They are the editor-in-chief of REDEFINE, a co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission, and a film educator at the interdisciplinary community hub, Northwest Film Forum, where they previously served as executive director and played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences. After a recent stint as the interim managing editor at South Seattle Emerald, they are moving into production on their feature film, Reckless Spirits, which is a metaphysical, multilingual POC buddy comedy. Learn more about them at linktr.ee/hellomynameisvee.

