South Seattle Emerald 2022 Electoral Debate

Oct. 4 — 7–9 p.m.

Rainier Arts Center, 3515 S. Alaska St., Seattle, WA

The South Seattle Emerald is proud to present our 2022 Electoral Debate! Join us on Oct. 4 at Rainier Arts Center (or livestreamed to your device) where moderator Crystal Fincher will draw from community questions to find out where candidates stand on the issues that matter to you.



RSVP encouraged, at Eventbrite.

S﻿ubmit your questions for the candidates!

Confirmed Candidates: Emijah Smith and Chipalo Street, candidates for State Representative for the 37th Legislative District, Position 2

Attend live or tune in to the livestream on our Facebook page. RSVP encouraged for live attendance! Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative rapid test (provided) required.

The Emerald would like to thank our media partners: Real Change News, Hacks & Wonks, KNKX, and KVRU and our community partner, League of Women Voters.

This candidate forum was funded in part by a Voter Education Fund grant from King County Elections and the Seattle Foundation.