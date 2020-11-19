What’s happening, South Seattle? Here’s what you told us about:

Emerald Hosted & Partnered

Crosscut Festival

May 3–7

The Crosscut Festival is a celebration of big ideas and bold thinking – a gathering of a community of the curious. Connect with noteworthy political leaders and newsmakers along with authors, journalists and experts focused on the most important issues of our time. The Crosscut Festival features firesides interviews, panels and special events that explore forward-thinking in Politics, Social Justice, the Environment, History, Innovation and more.

Nikole Hannah-Jones – Crosscut Festival, 2022

Sat., May 7 — 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle

Her landmark 1619 Project challenged our country to rethink and reframe American history to account for the brutal legacy of slavery. It also shook up the conversation about race everywhere, from our national politics to our local schools. Now with her new book, which expands the project, Nikole Hannah-Jones returns with a lot more to say.

The South Seattle Emerald is a proud media sponsor of Crosscut Festival’s May 7 keynote with Nikole Hannah-Jones and Emerald readers get discounted tickets! Just visit the event page, click the “Tickets” button, and choose the number of tickets you want — a 20% discount will be automatically applied.

RSVP for this FREE event!

The Conversation About Race is Not Over

Feat. Ijeoma Oluo & Naomi Ishisaka

Tues., May 3 — 5 p.m.

A fireside with one of Seattle’s most influential voices in the efforts to reshape how we think and talk, about race and equity. We’ll discuss [Ijeoma Oluo’s] experience with the rise of her #1 New York Times bestseller, So You Want to Talk About Race. While many say we need to move forward with a push to dismantle the structures of white supremacy, Oluo asks the question: Are we really?



The South Seattle Emerald is a proud media sponsor of this virtual event, which is free to attend! RSVP now!

Exhibits, Festivals, & Ongoing Events

On The Block — By Local Artists for Local Artists

Second Saturdays, from May to October — 1–9 p.m.

11th Avenue between East Pike and Pine

From the host: On The Block (OTB) will feature live performances, vintage clothing, street fashion, interactive art, a BIPOC vendors’ marketplace, and more. It’s free and open to the public, with all vendor fees and sponsor proceeds going directly to paying local artists, stabilizing neighborhood arts spaces, and supporting future events.

Columbia City Neighborhood Farmers Market

Wednesdays, May 4–Oct. 12 — 3-7 p.m.

Second Saturdays, November–April ― 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Columbia Park, South Edmunds Street and 37th Avenue South

From the host: Summer is here and that means the farmers market at Columbia Park is open! Shop for hard-to-find food and veggies and meet the vendors on Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 7 p.m.

All markets are ADA accessible. Vendors accept cash, credit, and debit. All markets accept EBT/SNAP. Swipe your card at the Market Manager Booth. WIC + Senior FMNP also accepted.

For more information about the Columbia City Neighborhood Farmers Market, please visit the following webpage.

Beacon Arts Street Fairs

Second Saturdays, April 9–Sept. 10 — 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

South Roberto Maestas Festival Street, Seattle, WA 98144

*April 9: Mercado de Pascua (*This event has passed.)

May 14: Indigenous Peoples Market & Pinoy Express

June 11: South End Public Market & Pinoy Express

July 9: Pinoy Express & TBD

Aug. 13: El Marcado & Pinoy Express

Sept. 10: South End Public Market & Pinoy Express

From the host: The block north of the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station will be hoppin’ with live music, local arts and crafts, free plants and seeds, and fun stuff to do for the whole family. Enjoy a monthly celebration of Beacon Hill achievements, talent, and local color, created by and for our neighbors.

Join us every second Saturday in April through September 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

For more information, including a map of vendors and a schedule of events, please visit beacon-arts.org/street-fairs.

Four young African American women standing beside a convertible automobile, ca. 1958. Courtesy WANN Radio Station Records, Archives Center, National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution

‘The Negro Motorist Green Book’ Exhibition

March 19–June 12

Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402

The Washington State History Museum in Tacoma presents the multimedia exhibition The Negro Motorist Green Book on view from March 19 through June 12, 2022. The exhibition was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with Candacy Taylor, leading Green Book scholar and award-winning author of Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America.

The Negro Motorist Green Book is an exhibition about African American actualization, innovation, and entrepreneurship. It is an uplifting story of communities and individuals taking to the open road and exploring with dignity and style. It’s a story of growth in Black-owned businesses, of the rising middle class, of families making cherished road trip memories, of migration, and of communities rising above during the era of Jim Crow and sundown towns. All of this was accomplished with the help and inspiration of Harlem postman Victor Hugo Green and his wife Alma Duke Green, whose annual guide became an indispensable resource for Black travelers in mid-century America.

Details about the exhibition, public programs, and additional learning opportunities are available at www.WashingtonHistory.org/the-green-book.

Online Mobilizing Meetings: Plug Into Local Reproductive Justice Organizing

Second and fourth Wednesdays monthly, March 23–July 13 — 6:30 p.m.

From the host: Join other activists in a grassroots, intersectional effort to defend abortion and all reproductive justice. The U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, will undoubtedly gut, if not destroy, abortion rights for most people. People of Color and poor and working women will be hardest hit. Destruction of the federal right to abortion will further embolden our state’s patriarchal far right, which already targets Planned Parenthood and other clinics.

Your help is needed to plan a “day of decision” action for when the Supreme Court ruling comes down this spring or summer. Make a difference as you work with like-minded feminists and learn new skills, such as organizing rallies and doing community outreach.

Planning meetings will be the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/2022justice

For more information: RWSeattle@mindspring.com, 206-722-6057. Ask for Gina. See the demands of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice at www.ReproJusticeNow.org.

Uncovering the History of Seattle’s Central Waterfront

First Thursday of the Month, March 3–Aug. 4 — 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Occidental Park, 117 S. Washington St., Seattle, WA 98104

From the host: The central Seattle waterfront has layers of stories, many of them hidden from view like the beach that once welcomed Coast Salish canoes. Join HistoryLink historian Jennifer Ott on a 1-mile walking tour across time to explore the piers and people, ships and railroads, and ever-evolving landscape of the waterfront.

For more information, including the route, and to register, please visit Waterfront Park’s event webpage.

Secrets of Seattle’s Historic Shoreline Walking Tours

Third Wednesdays of the Month, March 16–August 17 — 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Alaskan Way & Lenora Street, Seattle, WA 98121

From the host: More so than most cities, Seattle has shaped itself to suit its needs. Seattle has removed hills, filled tide flats, and created a completely new downtown shoreline. Join geologist and writer David Williams on a 1.5-mile walking tour to explore the last vestiges of the former downtown bluffs, trace the island where Seattle was founded, and examine how the subterranean fill still affects the modern landscape.

Walking tours will be held from March 16 to August 17 on the third Wednesday of each month (March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, and August 17).

For more information and to register for the walking tours, please visit the following Waterfront Park’s event webpage.

Spotlight on the Waterfront

Fridays, April 22–May 27 — 4–6 p.m.

Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

*April 22: Arami Walker (*This event has passed.)

*April 29: Deseo Carmin (*This event has passed.)

May 6: Sunshine from Polynesia

May 13: Rhythms of India

May 20: Julie C & Squad

May 27: Portraits in Motion — Spotlight Finale

From the host: Come hear, see, and soak up some local artists’ talent at Pier 62, Fridays 4–6 p.m.

Spotlight on the Waterfront engages audiences of all ages to experience Seattle’s music and visual performances along the new waterfront. Set on one of the city’s most breathtaking locations, Pier 62, this series provides audiences a chance to discover the region’s arts and culture.

For more information, including the artists lineup and artists’ bios, please visit the Waterfront Park’s Spotlight on the Waterfront webpage.

AAWA Virtual Writers Read

Second Sundays Monthly — 2 p.m.

From the host: Join the African American Writers’ Alliance (AAWA) at 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month where AAWA hosts “Writers Read.” Hear special guests and AAWA members. Be an Open Mic star!

For more information and to RSVP for a virtual Writers Read, please visit the AAWA’s “Upcoming Events” calendar and select the session you wish to join.

Oct. 16–January 2023 at the MoPop

From the host: They say a picture’s worth 1,000 words, and that’s especially true of one of music’s most language-conscious genres: hip-hop. “Contact High” explores four decades of photography, from the late 1970s to today, documenting a revolution not just in music, but in politics, race relations, fashion, and culture. Through more than 170 iconic images of hip-hop’s most influential artists (Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, Tupac, and more) — including contact sheets that give us a rare glimpse into the creative process of a photo session — “Contact High” examines the evolution of hip-hop, connecting us with the experiences, identities, and places that have shaped the world’s most popular music genre.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this exhibit, please visit the MoPop’s “Contact High” exhibit page.

May 2022

Transformation in Action Featuring Jocelyn Ricarda

May 5 — 6–7:30 p.m.

From the host: In this talk, Jocelyn Ricarda will speak on her experiences as a first generation Chicana from the south of Louisiana and from her online activism which includes published essays, hashtags like #IAmAbleist and #AbledsWTF, and opening up her platforms for Disabled people to come together and share their lives. Her work on access, disability justice, racism and ableism, has led her to speaking at Tulane State University, and organizing with Congress of Day Laborers of New Orleans on “Disabled And Detained.” Jocelyn has been featured in Forbes, New York Times, NowThis, Dazed, and BuzzFeed.

Tickets are $10–$25.

For more information and to register for this Transformation in Action Speaker Series, please visit Transforming Privilege’s Eventbrite page.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

May 5 — 5–9 p.m.

Taco City Taqueria, 5212 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: Join Columbia City’s Taco City Taqueria for its annual Cinco de Mayo Festival! Enjoy food and drink specials while listening to live local DJ sets from Supreme La Rock, Topspin, and JusMoni as well as a live performance from Seattle’s Marshall Law Band. Taco City Taqueria will be opening at 11 a.m. and the festival will begin at 5 p.m.

For more information, check out the Emerald’s article “Columbia City’s Taco City Taqueria Hosts Cinco de Mayo Festival.”

Kubota Garden Spring Plant Sale

May 7 — 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Kubota Garden Nursery, 9817 55th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: We can’t wait to see you all again. Kubota Garden staff and volunteers have been carefully tending plants in the nursery in anticipation of your return. We were grateful for your response when we pivoted to the online HOUSEplants for the HOMEbound sales the past two years, but we are excited to bring you the array of interesting and beautiful plants traditionally available at our spring plant sale.

Masking is requested. Entry will be metered to enable reasonable distancing.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash.

Superfine Art Fair Seattle 2021

May 12–15, 2022 — 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Block 41 in Belltown

From the host: The highly anticipated return to in-person art fairs is finally here! Superfine is the #1 art fair for independent artists and art-lovers, where you are supporting living, local artists and meeting them too! The unconventional art fair will land at Block 41 in Belltown from May 12 to 15 in 2022. Real art lovers will be able to connect with real artists, buy affordable art, and support great causes: 25% of your ticket purchase goes to an LGBTQ+ charity to support LGBTQ+ youth, and 90% of art is priced from $50 to $3,000.

Buy your tickets online now to save 20-40%! General Access or VIP Private Access tickets are available with timed entry in adherence to our COVID-19 Compliance Commitment.

For more information and to book tickets for the Superfine Art Fair, please visit the following webpage.

15th Annual Instruments of Change Dinner & Auction

May 14 — In person at 6 p.m., Online at 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Design Center, 5701 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

From the host: We are excited to announce that West Seattle Food Bank will be hosting Instruments of Change 2022 as a hybrid event, with virtual options this year. Whether you choose to join us at the beautiful Seattle Design Center or prefer taking part from comfort of your home, both options will provide a fun and entertaining evening, while supporting the West Seattle Food Bank’s mission.

All In-Person Participants Must Be 21+. Proof of Vaccination will be required for all in-person attendees. Vaccine cards will be checked at the door.

This year, we have several options for in-person or at-home attendance:

In-Person — Join us at the Seattle Design Center for happy hour, games, dinner, silent and live auctions, and the program.

— Join us at the Seattle Design Center for happy hour, games, dinner, silent and live auctions, and the program. At-Home Free — Attend a pre-program virtual happy hour with chat games, virtual bidding on the silent and live auctions, and the program itself.

— Attend a pre-program virtual happy hour with chat games, virtual bidding on the silent and live auctions, and the program itself. At-Home with Dinner — Same as above, but you will also get to enjoy the same dinner from Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes that in-person attendees will, delivered to your own home.

Early bird ticket prices are available now, so don’t wait! Prices go up on April 15.

For more information and to register, please visit the following West Seattle Food Bank registration webpage.

The Alaska Suite — A Benefit for Green Buildings Now

May 15 — 3–4:30 p.m.

Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle, WA

From the host: Nelda Swiggett’s The Alaska Suite: a story of loss, beauty and hope depicts how the climate crisis is unfolding in Alaska and leaves audiences inspired to take action. The Alaska Suite is a 90-minute performance comprised of a jazz quintet, images, poetry, spoken word and audience participation.

All proceeds from ticket sales will support Green Buildings Now, a grassroots initiative promoting social justice and climate resilience by working with frontline community leaders to remove fossil fuels from buildings in a just way. The first partnership will weatherize and decarbonize the campus of Bethany United Church of Christ on Beacon Hill in South Seattle, home to several organizations led by People of Color.

Tickets are $20–$40.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the benefit, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Delridge Farmers Market

Second Saturday of the Month — 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Hope Academy, 9421 18th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

From the host: Join African Community Housing and Development (ACHD) for the opening of the Delridge Farmers Market in the South Delridge neighborhood of West Seattle returning May 22! A USDA-designated food desert, the area has long struggled with food access for its diverse population; this market seeks to put fresh, local food produced by BIPOC-owned businesses directly into the hands of the neighborhood’s residents.

The Market is designed to provide a wide array of culturally appropriate foods for the immigrant and refugee community in the area. Featuring robust food access programs, the main goal of the market is to bring local, nutritious food to everyone, especially families for whom fresh produce is a financial struggle.

The market will occur on the second Saturday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the courtyard of Hope Academy (9421 18th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106). Everyone is welcome to attend, and robust food access programs are available to all food-insecure families (including SNAP/EBT, WIC/Senior, SNAP Market Match, and Fresh Bucks). Masks are required, and social distancing protocol will be enforced.

The Delridge Farmers Market is made possible by King Conservation District, Albertsons Foundation, and the City of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.

Individuals interested in attending or volunteering at the market should visit achdo.org/delridgefarmersmarket. Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Rachel at rachel@achdo.org.

Y Community Conversation — Exploring the Asian American Identity Crisis

May 23 — 5:30–6:30 p.m.

From the host: Should one assimilate or preserve their heritage? It’s a question many young Asian Americans are asking themselves.

Asian American youth are facing an identity crisis: feeling pressure to both embrace American culture and maintain the ethnic heritage and traditions of their immigrant parents, which is affecting their psychological wellbeing.

Join us for a rich discussion that explores the history of the Asian American Pacific Islander label, the Asian American racial and ethnic identity crisis, the pressure of representation, the model minority myth, and the newest call for racial data disaggregation.

Moderator Trish Villanueva, branch executive, Northshore YMCA will be joined by panelists Dr. Tracy Lai, instructor on the topics of U.S. history, women, Asian American and ethnic studies at Seattle Central College; and Paresh Mundane, engineering manager for Amazon, Bollywood dance instructor, program manager for CRY America, and Y Community member.

Y Community Conversations celebrate the rich fabric of our community, woven from diverse backgrounds and cultures, to learn together, and advance equity and justice for all, every day, everywhere.

For more information and to register for this Y Community Conversation, please visit the Y Community Conversation’s Eventbrite page.

June 2022

Transformation in Action Featuring Terence Lester: A Conversation About Homelessness and Race

June 2 — 6–7:30 p.m.

From the host: We interview Terence about the intersectionality of race and being unhoused, and about trauma and being unhoused. We will talk with him about his new book When We Stand and he’ll share how sacrifice, being proximate and the power of an invitation is really all some folks need to join us on the journey. Terence’s organization Love Beyond Walls in Atlanta has been working with the unhoused for over 25 years and were instrumental in getting portable hand washing stations set up in many cities across the country when COVID-19 hit. We’re thrilled to welcome him and learn from his experience and extraordinary example of compassion in action.

Tickets are $10–$25.

For more information and to register for this Transformation in Action speaker series, please visit Transforming Privilege’s Eventbrite page.

Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation’s Furry 5K

June 12 — 11:30 a.m./2 p.m.

Seward Park, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA

From the host: Join other animal lovers in the Seattle area to raise money for the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation!

The Seattle Animal Shelter takes in thousands of stray and owner-surrendered animals each year. Many of these animals are in need of a new start, lots of love, and often significant vet and behavioral care. Volunteers started the Furry 5K in 1999 to raise funds for the Seattle Animal Shelter’s veterinary needs. Today, the Furry 5K raises money for the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the programs and initiatives of the Seattle Animal Shelter.

We are excited for the return of our in-person Furry 5K, while still offering a virtual “run/walk anywhere” option for those who want to join in on the fun from your favorite trail, neighborhood, or wherever you like. The 2022 Furry 5K Fun Run/Walk will be at Seward Park on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Join us to run or walk in support of the Help the Animals Fund at the Seattle Animal Shelter, which supports medical care for pets in need. When the race is over, stick around for our Pet-a-Palooza, which includes entertainment, festive music, awards, and an interactive vendor area.

The health and safety of our staff, volunteers, supporters and community will always be our top priority, so stay tuned as we get closer to the event for more details regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Registration is $45.

For more information and to register for the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation’s Furry 5K, visit furry5k.com.

RECENT PAST EVENTS:

From Ragtime to Jazz: History Told Through Music

May 4 — 6–8 p.m.

Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Washington Hall has been a welcoming place where people gather, create, entertain, and celebrate since it was built in 1908. Over the years it has evolved into a popular live music venue and is the site of what was possibly the very first jazz performance in Seattle (June 10, 1918). Join Historic Seattle in celebrating that history with an evening of music in the Central District.*

Hear from jazz historian Ken Steiner as he journeys through the history of jazz in Seattle and Washington Hall’s role in it. And just returning to the States from a European tour, enjoy performances by exceptional pianists Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi, pioneers of four-hands piano in jazz who will perform pieces from ragtime to early jazz on two pianos. A special collaboration with Garfield High School Jazz will kick start this night celebrating music & history.

*Note: This event was postponed twice due to the pandemic. Tickets will be honored for guests who purchased tickets to either date, April 2020 or October 2020.

For more information and to purchase tickets for From Ragtime to Jazz, please visit historicseattle.org/event/from-ragtime-to-jazz/.

Historic Seattle’s Grassroots Preservation Advocacy Workshop Series

*Tools & Strategies: April 12 — 12–1 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

*King County Landmark Nomination: April 19 — 12–1 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

*Seattle Landmark Designation: April 26 — 12–1 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

Researching Historic Properties for Landmark Nominations: May 3 — 12–1 p.m.

From the host: Historic Seattle’s expert-led virtual workshops are designed to build your grassroots preservation advocacy toolkit. Sign up for one, two, or the whole series!

For more information and to register for Historic Seattle’s workshops, please visit historicseattle.org/tag/advocacy-workshop-series/. Keep up to date with the Grassroots Preservation Advocacy Workshop Series through Historic Seattle’s Facebook events page.

15th Annual Brain Cancer Walk

May 1 — Registration at 7:30 a.m., Walk at 9 a.m., Closing Festivities at 10 a.m.

Seattle Center — Fisher Pavilion, 305 Harrison St., Seattle, WA 98109

From the host: Join us in person as we get one step closer to a cure for brain cancer! If you aren’t able to attend in person, you can still be involved and raise awareness by registering as a Virtual Walker.

Founded in 2008 by a group of committed volunteers and families, the Seattle Brain Cancer Walk has raised more than $6.8 million with 100% of the Walk proceeds going directly to brain cancer research and clinical trials at the Ben and Catherine Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment at Swedish. And thanks to the generous support of the brain cancer community, The Ivy Center is currently home to some of the most exciting developments in brain cancer research.

Registration is $25 and includes a 15th Anniversary Seattle Brain Cancer Walk shirt.

For more information and to register, please visit the braincancerwalk.org.

CIDBIA Lunar New Year Celebration

April 30 — 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

From the host: Join us on Saturday, April 30, to celebrate the Year of the Tiger and explore Seattle’s Chinatown-International District through live entertainment, street food/retail vendors, food walk, and more!

Visit our website to learn more and vend with us: https://www.seattlechinatownid.com/experie…/lunar-new-year

Volunteer sign up here: https://signup.com/go/beyjDzm

Keep up to date with the CIDBIA Lunar New Year Celebration through their Facebook event page.

P.L.U.A. (Proposed Land Use Action). Photo by James Harnois Photography.

P.L.U.A. (Proposed Land Use Action)

Open Studio: Feb. 1–March 11, Tuesday–Friday — 12–5 p.m.

Exhibition Opening: March 13

Exhibition Period: March 15–April 30, Tuesday–Saturday — 12–5 p.m.

MadArt Studio, 325 Westlake Ave N #101, Seattle, WA 98109

From the host: Nigerian American artist Jite Agbro considers our changing and nuanced relationship to the built environment in her MadArt Studio exhibition, P. L .U. A. (Proposed Land Use Action). Decidedly less figurative than Agbro’s previous works, this installation comprises architectural textile prints that create a rendering of the public housing complex — currently slated for demolition — where Agbro grew up with her family in Seattle’s Central District. News of the building’s impending destruction was a catalyst for the artist to undergo a complex process of internally negotiating this loss. P.L.U.A. acts as a reflection of one’s emotional connection to place and explores how memory tethers itself to the physical world. Further, Agbro expands on her practice’s recurring themes of cultural inheritance to consider the institutional influences that impact one’s orientation to the world.

MadArt is always free and open to the public. Please visit our website at madartseattle.com for more information and to sign up for an appointment.

The South Seattle Emerald will mark 8 years of making ‘Ripples & Sparks at Home’ with all of you with a joyous celebration, April 20–28!

Beginning Wed., 4/20: You’ll hear from a variety of community members each day who will tell you stories about their personal connections to the Emerald, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the work we do together.

On Thurs., 4/28 at 7 p.m.: Emerald Founder and Publisher Marcus Harrison Green will talk to award-winning authors Ijeoma Oluo and Charles Johnson and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal about how vital relationship-centered, community-responsive, nonprofit media is today, and more. Plus Emerald board member, Lucas Draper, will test our bartending skills (w/ a mocktail option!), and we’ll have musical guests, Shaina Shepherd and Intisaar.



RSVP now and follow along for more info on how to participate in this week-long party and join us on 4/28 for our virtual event. 💚

Earth Day Party at Nuturing Roots Farm

April 24 — 12–3 p.m.

Nuturing Roots Farm, 6218 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98108

From the host: Honor Earth Day at Nurturing Roots Farm. We’ll have farm tours, fresh produce, community resources, upcylce art projects, meditation, storytelling, volunteer projects, & more! All ages welcome. #EverydayIsEarthDay

For more information about the Earth Day Party as well as Nurturing Roots Farm, please visit linktr.ee/Nurturingroots.

Spring ’22 Foodie Fest

April 23 — 5–9 p.m.

The Stone House Café, 9701 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA

From the host: Foodie Fest is back — just in time to celebrate spring! Join us once again for this pop-up-filled event hosted by The Stone House Café! We have plenty of pop-up food vendors and a few craft vendors participating in this free event!

DJs Nostalgia B & DJ J4S will be laying down the tracks through the night! Half Lion Brewing will be our official beer for this event!

We can’t wait to see you! Follow @heighconnectsfood for event updates!

For more information, including a list of food vendors, and to keep up to date with the event, follow The Stone House Café’s Facebook event page.

Parkour on the Waterfront

April 23 — 12–3:30 p.m.

Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA

From the host: Have you ever seen parkour, obstacle course racing, or ninja warrior and wanted to give it a try but weren’t sure where to start? Come out and learn the basics of parkour — balancing, locomotion, jumping, vaulting, and swinging — under the guidance of experienced parkour teachers.

Different stations teach you basic falling safety, fun movement games to play with your family, and individual skills. Open to all ages and abilities with a focus on youth-friendly instruction, come play with us!

Parkour will be held outdoors. Waivers are required. Participants are asked to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. There will be multiple stations —for vaulting, swinging, jumping, and balancing themed — from which to choose once participants have signed waiver. Children must participate with an adult; no drop-offs.

For more information, please visit Waterfront Park’s Parkour on the Waterfront event webpage.

Women on the Frontlines: War in Ukraine, Battles at Home

April 21 — 7–9 p.m.

From the host: This organizing meeting will focus on two fronts: the impact on women and marginalized people of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the ongoing battle at home to defend the right to abortion and reproductive justice. Hear lessons from the 2011 Reproductive Freedom Summer in Jackson, Mississippi, that Radical Women participated in and get updated on local and national efforts to defend the right to reproductive justice. Get plugged in!

To register for this online meeting, please visit the Radical Women’s Zoom registration page.

For more information, contact RWSeattle@MindSpring.com or check out Radical Women Seattle’s Facebook page.

A Conversation with Janelle Monáe and Yohanca Delgado

Moderated by Brandi Carlile

April 25 — 7:30 p.m.

From groundbreaking musician, actor, fashion icon, and futurist Janelle Monáe and an outstanding group of collaborators comes The Memory Librarian, a collection of short fiction, bringing to the written page the rebellious and Afrofuturistic world of Monáe’s critically acclaimed album Dirty Computer.

Grown from the soil of that mythos, the stories in The Memory Librarian explore the lives of those living in the heart and at the edges of a growing surveillance-hungry, totalitarian order — striving to see and hold on to their “dirtiness” without being tracked down and cleaned. Perfect for fans of Octavia Butler, Ted Chiang, Becky Chambers, and Nnedi Okorafor, The Memory Librarian is a story collection filled with the artistic innovation and brave themes that have madeJanelle Monáe a global influence; an anthology that sees our battles about gender identity, political violence, and sexuality as matters of space, time, love, and, of course, the power of memory.

Presented by Town Hall Seattle with media partner South Seattle Emerald!

For more info and to purchase tickets for the virtual conversation, visit Town Hall Seattle’s event page. And check out the Emerald’s article “Singer and Actor Janelle Monáe Will Speak at Town Hall to Debut Her New Book.”

Seattle Restaurant Week

April 3–16

From the host: Seattle Restaurant Week is a bi-annual prix fixe dining promotion that gives diners a unique chance to support the greater Seattle area’s culinary community, highlighting its craft, diversity, resilience, and great food.

Diners will experience an imaginative array of menu offerings in a range of $20 | $35 | $50 | $65 featuring cuisine and drink specials no longer limited to coursed meals. We seek to represent a diverse community of establishments, from fine dining to food trucks. Through our online directory, each participating restaurant will be listed along with their Dining Options, Locations, Menu Offerings, and more. Diners will find special opportunities to give back, including our Give a Meal promotion.

Now more than ever, we have the opportunity to get out and support the Greater Seattle dining scene, building community with every bite.

For more information and to see what restaurants have signed up for Seattle Restaurant Week, please visit the srweek.org.

Bumble Bee Memorial Boxing Showcase

April 16 — 1 p.m.

Rowhouse International presents an amateure boxing showcase featuring members of event co-host, Nomad Boxing Gym, who will host matches in a professional style boxing arena setting. The event will promote community building, celebrating local fighters with an emphasis on wellness, community, and overcoming. The event also aims to elevate the work of Treehouse — who provides youth in foster care with academic and other support to graduate high school and “pursue their dreams.” Elected officials from Tacoma sponsoring bills supporting former foster youth will be in attendance. Rowhouse International is a BIPOC-owned and -operated company whose founder, CEO, and leadership team all have experiences with foster care, homelessness, and incarceration. Check out the recent Emerald article “Nomad Boxing Club Brings South Seattle Spirit to Ballard” to learn more about the hosts.

The showcase is also a memorial for beloved Coach Bumblebee, who worked with hundreds of young fighters in the area over the years, serving as a mentor and leader, teaching them how to transform their lives by transforming themselves through combat sports.

The South Seattle Emerald is a media partner for this event.

Revolutionary Integration: Linking the Struggles for Black Freedom and Socialism

Jan. 24–April 11, Mondays — 6:30–8:30 p.m.

New Freeway Hall, 5018 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA

From the host: How can we get rid of systemic racism? What is the road to justice and Black liberation in the U.S.? And how is this tied to the struggle for socialist revolution?

Discover the answers in a study of Revolutionary Integration: A Marxist Analysis of African American Liberation and other readings. Discussion will include the connection between the civil rights and labor movements; the need for radical Black leadership and role of women and LGTBTQ+ folks; and how to build a multiracial movement powerful enough to win fundamental change.

Everyone welcome. Suggested donation is $2–$5 per session or $20–$50 for series.

Virtual/Zoom accessibility also provided.

To register for this workshop, please visit the following Zoom registration webpage or tinyurl.com/RevIntSeattle. For more information, email seattleFSP@socialism.com or call 206-722-2453.

Traveling While Black: Bus Trip to ‘The Negro Motorist Green Book’ Exhibition

April 9 — 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

From the host: Hop aboard with the Black Heritage Society of Washington State for a road trip adventure to the Washington State History Museum for the Smithsonian’s exhibition The Negro Motorist Green Book.

Ride round trip from Seattle to Tacoma with YouTubers Anthony & Marlie Love of Traveling While Black in Seattle. The King County Metro Transit Black Lives Matter bus takes you to the museum in Tacoma, where you’ll hear from the museum’s lead curator, Gwen Whiting, about Washington State’s Green Book sites while you enjoy a boxed lunch, followed by a self-guided tour of the exhibition.

Travelers will be entered into a drawing to win one of five Seattle Green Book Tour tote bags filled with swag and a copy of Candacy Taylor’s book Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America.

Face masks are required; all travelers will receive a complimentary Black Heritage Society of Washington State face mask.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this event, visit the following Eventbrite page.

Spotlight on the Waterfront

Fridays, beginning March 18 — 4–6 p.m.

Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101

*March 18: Peter Ali (*This event has passed.)

*March 25: Joyas Mestizas (*This event has passed.)

*April 1: Capoeira Angola (*This event has passed.)

April 8: Roz Music

From the host: Come hear, see, and soak up some local artists’ talent at Pier 62, Fridays 4–6 p.m.

Spotlight on the Waterfront engages audiences of all ages to experience Seattle’s music and visual performances along the new waterfront. Set on one of the city’s most breathtaking locations, Pier 62, this series provides audiences a chance to discover the region’s arts and culture.

For more information, including artists lineup, please visit the following Waterfront Park event webpage.

Seward Park Torii Celebration

April 2 — 1–2 p.m.

Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: Friends of Seward Park will host a community celebration of the Seward Park Torii. Please join us for hanami (cherry blossom appreciation), cherry blossom cookies, and a program that includes Duwamish Tribal Chairwoman Cecile Hansen, Seward Park Audbon director Joseph Manson, Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, a sakura dance by Akemi Grace, poet Lawrence Matsuda, Wild Isle in the City: Tales of Seward Park’s First 100 Years by author Paul Talbert, the School of Taiko Drummers, the Washington Diamonds Drill Team, and the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association.

Adeline Garcia Community Service Awards

March 31 — 12–2 p.m.

Renaissance Hotel, 515 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104

From the host: The Adeline Garcia Community Service Awards is an annual fundraiser hosted by Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB) to honor leaders whose service has had a significant impact on urban Native well-being in the Seattle area. This event is also a time when the community comes together to invest in Native health. All proceeds from the event will support expansion projects that will help SIHB bring culturally attuned health care to Indigenous people throughout the region. Luncheon will be served.

For more information and to register, please visit the following Seattle Indian Health Board event webpage.

Grand Launch Event: Seattle Green Book Tour

March 27 — 2–4 p.m.

Jackson Street, starting at King Street Station

From the host: On Sunday, March 27, from 2 to 4pm at multiple locations along Jackson Street, Black & Tan Hall will host a free, public event featuring musicians, dancers, and investor-partners celebrating the new Seattle Green Book Self-Guided Tour.

This free event will feature the musical stylings of Reggie Garrett & Ben Hunter, The Rhapsody Project Songsters, and Suitcase Dance Theater performing at sites along the route of the free new educational resource designed by Black & Tan Hall.There will also be a special opportunity to view the 1930’s jazz murals recently rediscovered underneath the Louisa Hotel.

Participants are invited to experience the tour starting at King Street Station, working their way up to sites near Hing Hay Park, Chiyo Park, and ride the streetcar to Washington Hall. Audience members and tour participants are highly encouraged to dress in clothes that celebrate the 1940s era when the Green Book began featuring Seattle sites. Download the Seattle Self-Guided Green Book Tour at https://www.blackandtanhall.com/greenbooktour.

Keep up to date with the Grand Launch Event: Seattle Green Book Tour on Black & Tan Hall’s Facebook event page. Check out the Emerald’s article “Seattle Green Book Tour App Aims to Keep Local Black History Alive” for more information about the tour!

Two Blondes’ 25th Anniversary Party

March 27 — 12–5 p.m.

Two Big Blondes Plus Size Consignment, 2501 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98144

From the host: Let’s party!!! Join us for a day full of celebration for our Two Big Blondes Community!

12–2 p.m.

The party gets started with mingling with old (and maybe a few new) friends!

PHOTO BOOTH: Have your photo taken with local artist Justice in their custom-made photo booth. A free digital copy will be provided approximately two weeks from the event.

2–3 p.m.

Our program kicks off with community members toasting Two Big Blondes’ 25th Anniversary, including Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

Mary Lambert will join us via Zoom & present a 30-minute mini “Everybody is a Babe” workshop!!! Bring a notebook for a writing exercise.

3–5 p.m.

Finish up the day right with Seattle’s own Producer/DJ Vitamin D!

For more information about the anniversary party, please visit twobigblondes.com/25th-anniversary-party.

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: What Problem?

March 23–25 — 8 p.m.

Meany Hall – Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater, 4040 George Washington Lane Northeast, Seattle, WA 98195

From the host: For over 38 years, the groundbreaking Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company has revolutionized modern dance while exploring issues of identity. The company’s work “What Problem?” evokes the tension between belonging to a community and feelings of isolation in divisive times. Jones pursues the elusive “we” in this highly personal work with a performance that includes a cast of local community members. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and Herman Melville’s Moby Dick serve as the basis for the spoken text Jones delivers as a performer in this work.

Tickets are $58–$70.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this event, please visit the following Meany Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Washington’s event webpage.

‘Starbucks Unionizing Heats Up’ — Freedom Socialist Coffeehouse

March 25 — 7 p.m.

From the host: Friday Freedom Socialist Coffeehouse, featuring Tanna Hitchcock, author of

Starbucks Unionizing Heats Up: Overworked and Underpaid Baristas Propel National Drive.

Published is the new edition of the Freedom Socialist newspaper, Hitchcock explores the explosion of unionization at the mega coffee chain, including here in Seattle, home of Starbucks corporate offices.

Link to the article will be published shortly.

Onlines • Register here: tinyurl.com/FSMar25

Facebook event: facebook.com/events/1604750343217047

Sponsored by Freedom Socialist Party

Info: 206-722-2453 or SeattleFSP@socialism.com

Subscribe to the Freedom Socialist at socialism.com/subscribe

Festa 2022: Becoming… An Evening of Masquerade & Celebration

March 25 — 7 p.m.

Pre-Funk Parties & Party Creation Box Pick-Up:

West Seattle, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, March 16 — 4–6 p.m.

South End, Bike Works Parking Lot, March 19 — 1–3 p.m.

From the host: Join Art Corps for Festa, our largest fundraising party of the year! Featuring live-streamed performances by talented Arts Corps teaching artists sharing fantastical displays of creativity. Funds raised will support Arts Corps’ work to provide free, high-quality art programs to thousands of youth across King County.

We invite you to become part of the masquerade along with us. All tickets levels sold before March 9 will include virtual admission to Festa (and a Party Creation Box for ticket holders in the Seattle area!) Each kit includes everything you need to make your own mysterious masque and a magical mocktail.

For more information and to purchase tickets, including Party Creation Boxes, please visit the following Art Corps webpage.

Good Skate for Our Community

March 24 — 5–8:30 p.m.

Kraken Community Iceplex, 10601 5th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98125

From the host: Join Starbucks and the Seattle Kraken for a magical evening of ice skating with an opportunity to win Starbucks and Kraken merchandise. Revenue from the day will benefit Mary’s Place, Plymouth Housing, and YouthCare, including 25% of the full day’s public skate revenue and 100% of sales from the Starbucks Community Store located on-site. Fans will also have the option to round up any purchases at the Kraken team store to be donated, and bid on Kraken and Starbucks auction items.

For more information and to register, please visit the Kraken Community Iceplex event page.

Christina Reed’s “Reckoning” exhibit displayed inside the M. Rosetta Hunter Art Gallery. Photo courtesy of the gallery.

Christina Reed: “Reckoning”

Exhibition Period: Feb. 15–March 24, Tuesdays through Thursdays — 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Reception: Feb. 17 — 5–8 p.m.

M. Rosetta Hunter Art Gallery, Seattle Central College, Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Christina Reed, a multidisciplinary artist-activist, explores systemic social, political, and cultural issues through printmaking, sculpture, and site-specific installation.

“Reckoning,” her print-based, community engagement installation, addresses conditioned assumptions and behaviors that keep our country’s racial dynamics of inequity and injustice in

place. It engages the viewer in reflection, conversation, and action that creates sustainable pathways to racial equity.

“Reckoning” has three components: “Reflection,” a large mural of printed and collaged images of U.S. historical documents and white culture behavioral norms and activities; “Regard: White

Gaze,” printed glass pieces arranged to highlight the barriers that white culture builds/maintains to silence and exclude voices of color; and “Repair,” a community engagement piece aimed to generate conversation and action on sustainable pathways to racial equity.

For more information about the “Reckoning” exhibit, please visit the following M. Rosetta Hunter Art Gallery exhibit page.

Take a Coffee Break With citizenM

March 23 — 12–1 p.m.

citizenM Seattle Southlake, 201 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle, WA

From the host: There’s always time for a coffee!

Take a coffee break with our Hotel Managers of citizenM Seattle hotels on:

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

At citizenM Seattle Southlake

201 Westlake Ave N

Let’s get to know each other & learn about citizenM and the opportunities we have to offer.

No RSVP needed. Pop in anytime between 12–1 p.m., show this ad, & meet the team!

Indigenous Health Fair

March 23 — 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Transform Burien, 15623 Des Moines Memorial Drive, Burien, WA

From the host: Free Monthly Veterinary & Health services for Native community members!

For the month of March, veterinary services include:

Vet Exams

Vaccinations

Flea Treatment

Deworming

Cat Neuters

Microchips

Wound Care

Sick Pet Care

Personal health services include:

Medicaid enrollment

Assistance with Apple Health by Molina Healthcare

COVID Vaccines

Dental care from Medical Teams International

Hot Meals from Transform Burien; phones for eligible participants by Access Wireless.

Keep up to date with the Indigenous Health Fair at https://fb.me/e/2tjyNnAGK.

Community Conversation With Bill T. Jones: Is There a ‘We’?

March 22 — 4 p.m.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98144

From the host: Bill T. Jones will explore the importance of community and belonging, and the notion of collective redemption in a conversation moderated by Vivian Phillips. Participants will be encouraged to bring their ideas and questions about what makes a community strong, and to explore what responsibilities we have to one another in a community.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit the following Meany Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Washington’s event webpage.

BUILD Black Wealth Workshop — Tax Education

*Contractor & Small Business Taxes: Jan. 29 — 12–1 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

*Personal Taxes: Feb. 26 — 12–1 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

Tax Issues: March 20 — 12–1 p.m.

From the host: Do you have tax questions? Or need tax help?

Whether you are an independent contractor or small business owner with questions about your income taxes or just a community member who needs help, this series is for you! Here’s the kicker: Most Black people aren’t able to capitalize on some of the most lucrative areas of filing taxes. Join us and our BUILD partner Nichele Smith of Smith Strong Services to learn how properly file your taxes, reduce your tax burden, set your business up for success, and possibly maximize your tax refund.

For more information and to register for workshop sessions, please visit the following BUILD webpage.

Starbucks 25th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz Concert

March 18 — 7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle, WA 98101

From the host: Join us on Friday, March 18, for a music-filled evening at Starbucks 25th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert, featuring performances by the amazingly talented jazz bands from Garfield, Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Mount Si, and Roosevelt high schools. 100% of all ticket sales from this concert will go to the performing school music programs.

Tickets are available at stgpresents.org, 206.682.1414, or at the Box Office.

Say NO to Banning Books: The Latest War in Education

March 17 — 7–10 p.m.

From the host: Who is behind the escalating push to ban books in schools? How can civil liberties supporters put a stop to it? Hear from two educators Davida Sharpe-Haygood, professor of education, and Bob Vegar, high school librarian, about what’s happening in local schools. Learn the connections to the attacks on Critical Race Theory, and hostility to LGBTQ folks and other marginalized communities. Examine how censoring books reflects an uptick in far-right organizing that uses banning as a front for outright bigotry. Open discussion follows.

Register at: https://tinyurl.com/march17rw

Sponsored by Radical Women. For more information, contact rwseattle@mindspring.com • facebook.com/RWseattle • 206-722-6057

KCTS 9 Book Club — March

March 16 — 7–8 p.m.

From the host: The KCTS 9 Book Club is a virtual conversation event series, in collaboration with Third Place Books in Seattle and PBS Books.

Monthly book selections are made by a rotating group of Washington authors who will also host the virtual discussions. The twist: Authors select books that aren’t their own! Most months, books selected are fiction, but we may change it up once every so often. Themes correspond to current programming airing on KCTS 9.

Our March theme is “Women’s Experiences,” and we’ll be reading The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling. Angela Garbes will be the facilitator. The book selection complements these programs on KCTS 9:

Beyond the Canvas: Women of Wonder on March 18 at 10:30 p.m.

Call the Midwife Season 11 Premiere on March 30 at 8 p.m.

Sanditon Season 2 Premiere on Masterpiece on March 20 at 9 p.m.

In Their Own Words: Angela Merkel on March 22 at 10 p.m.

Return: Native American Women Reclaim Foodways for Health on March 28 at 2:30 p.m.

American Masters — Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir on March 29 at 1 p.m.

For more information and to register, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Girls Ellington Project’s JAM SESSION

March 15 — 6–8 p.m.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: The young musicians of Seattle JazzED’s Girls Ellington Project (GEP) are on a mission to increase gender parity in jazz and empower women and non-binary people within the wider jazz community to be seen and heard. They’ve been asking themselves, “Is there another way that we can ‘jam’ or improvise together that is welcoming to gals and our nonbinary pals?”

Enter JAM SESSIONS. With the support of stellar Seattle jazz musicians like Marina Albero, Liana Green, Kate Olson, Haley Freedlund, Kelly Clingan, and Kelsey Mines, GEP will be hosting a Jam Session their way. *The community is invited to join them for an evening of improv and live music on Tuesday, March 15, 6-8 p.m., at the Royal Room in Columbia City — tickets are free!

At this time, all attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry. Masks will be required throughout the event, except when eating or drinking.

This event is free, but seating is limited. Admission is on a first-come-first-served basis. Doors open at 5 p.m., registration does not guarantee your seat, and the venue is all ages until 10 p.m.

*Femme instrumentalists and vocalists that wish to jam will be welcome on stage and should bring their own instruments!

To register, please visit the following Stranger Tickets webpage. For more information, check out the Emerald’s article “Jam Session in South Seattle next Week Aims to Improve Gender Parity in Jazz.”

Grandmother’s Against Gun Violence: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s Vision for a Safe City

March 15 — 10–11 a.m.

From the host: Grandmothers Against Gun Violence (GAGV) is thrilled to welcome newly elected Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Devitta Briscoe, the recently appointed Liaison for Gun Violence Prevention within the mayor’s office, to a discussion focused on gun violence prevention. This program will be moderated by GAGV’s own Winona Hollins Hauge, chair of Diversity & Partnerships, and feature a Q&A session with Ms. Briscoe. Registration is now open!

For more information and to register, please visit the following GAGV event webpage.

Seattle Asian American Film Festival

March 3–13

From the host: The Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) is back for its 10th Anniversary from March 3 to 13. SAAFF 2022 will share 103 films, across 14 features, 12 shorts programs, and 2 free programs. In addition to virtual programs, there will be limited drive-in screenings. Full line-up and schedule can be found at saff2022.eventive.org/films.

To purchase festival passes and tickets, visit saaff.org. For more information about SAAFF, check out the Emerald’s article “Seattle Asian American Film Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary.”

Still We Rise: Women Rebel Against All Odds

March 12 — 4 p.m.

From the host: International Women’s Day Celebration

An uplifting appraisal of the courageous resistance of sisters in struggle at home and abroad, punctuated by poetry and song.

Speaker:

MAUDIE OSBORNE filmmaker, radio presenter, and Radical Women member in Retail and Fast Food Workers Union, Melbourne, Australia. Maya Angelou’s poem “Still I Rise” read by MERRI ANN OSBORNE, Seattle-based actor and director of the Mahogany Project. “Women of the World,” read by the author, renowned San Francisco Bay Area poet-activist NELLIE WONG.

Register in advance at tinyurl.com/IWD-22.

Remote audience participation is encouraged! Be prepared with a picture of someone you want to honor or an important object signifying women’s struggle, or simply be ready to raise your hands to salute humanity’s unquenchable fight for freedom.

Sponsored by Radical Women Australia and U.S.

Keep up to date with the Still We Rise: Women Rebel Against All Odds virtual event on Facebook via the Radical Women’s Facebook event page.

Steller’s Jay, named for George Willhelm Steller. (Photo by Delpixel/Shutterstock.com)

Waterfront Birding for Beginners With Seattle Audubon

*March 12 — 10–11 a.m. (*A previous event also occurred on Feb. 12.)

Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA

From the host: Enjoy a 30-minute “how-to” for learning about birds that inhabit Puget Sound with Seattle Audubon. First, we’ll practice some birdwatching basics that you can use anywhere. The second half of the session will be focused for drop-in visitors to jump in and spot fall migrants and winter residents. You will also have the chance to learn what you can do to protect and help birds thrive.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars if you have them; we’ll have a few pairs on hand to lend as well. There will be one or two spotting scopes on hand for folks to try out. This session is suitable for beginner birders.

Masks are required for all participants. Limited capacity of 15 participants for the first half-hour “how-to” session; register on Eventbrite. The session will be held outdoors, so please dress for the weather.

For more information and to register for the Waterfront Birding for Beginners, please visit the Waterfront Park Events webpage.

The Hyde Act, if approved by Congress, would prohibit coverage for abortion in 34 states and Washington D.C. to those enrolled in Medicaid. (Photo: Maile Anderson)

Organizing Meeting: Help Plan a Local Mobilization for Reproductive Justice

March 9 — 6:30 p.m.

From the host: Get involved and work with Radical Women and other activists in a grassroots effort to defend abortion and all reproductive justice. The U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Mississippi case “Dobbs V Jackson Women’s Health Organization” will undoubtedly gut, if not destroy, abortion rights for most people. We want to put a stop to these attacks!

In 2021, Radical Women called for a National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice in response to these attacks. The intersectional demands, which are listed below, were democratically crafted by groups and activists in several cities and towns.

Locally, Radical Women has worked in coalition with others around these demands to defend reproductive freedoms. More pressure is needed. So, we are putting out this call for a “day of decision” action for when the Supreme Court rules on the Mississippi case which is expected in the summer. We also plan to organize activities and events leading up to the decision date.

The initial organizing meeting will be Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Please register here: https://tinyurl.com/repro2022plan

Keep up to date with this organizing meeting by following Radical Women Seattle Branch’s Facebook event page.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights! International Women’s Day (IWD)

March 8 — 1 p.m.

Broadway and E. Pine St, 1701 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Join Seattle Refuse Facism in fighting for ABORTION ON DEMAND AND WITHOUT APOLOGY on March 8, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Take to the Street to Declare:

We Refuse to Let the U.S. Supreme Court Deny Women’s Humanity & Decimate Their Rights!

March 8, International Women’s Day: Fill the streets with serious determination and rebellious joy. We will compel all to take notice, inspiring more people to join us. From there, we rally more people and fury … aiming to bring society to a halt and force our demand — that women not be slammed backwards — to be reckoned with and acted upon by every institution in society.

NOW is the time to hold nothing back. NOW is the time to rouse thousands and soon millions in struggle so that we can look every woman and girl in the eye with the promise that they will have a future as full human beings. NOW is the time to stand up, together, as if our lives depend upon it — for, in fact, they do!

For more information about the call to Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, visit riseup4abortionrights.org. To RSVP for the Seattle-area protest, please visit the following Action Network registration page.

For Emerald coverage on the changing situation surrounding abortion rights in the U.S., visit our collection of articles under southseattleemerald.com/tag/abortion. For information on abortion access in and around Seattle, check out the recently updated Emerald guide.

Shroomshop: Beginners Mushroom Cultivation Workshop

March 6 — 1–4 p.m.

Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Ready to learn the basics of mushroom cultivation? Come and learn the basics of mushroom cultivation, explore various techniques for growing gourmet and medicinal mushrooms such as Oyster, Reishi, Shiitake, and many other strains of mushrooms.

This will be a hands-on experience covering everything you need to know to get you started.

What We Will Cover:

🍄 What are Mushrooms?

🍄 How do Mushrooms grow?

🍄 How do you grow Mushrooms at home?

🍄 Mushroom Aftercare

🍄 Where to get everything?

🍄 Each participant will leave with a mushroom grow kit and access to online materials.

About your facilitator:

“Darren Le Barón is an educator, researcher and event organizer based in the UK. Known around the world for his Shroomshop Master classes he is keen mushroom cultivator and teacher and has been growing gourmet and medicinal mushrooms for the last ten years. By day he is an Organic Horticulturist and Food Enterprise tutor and has translated his home growing experience into a social enterprise.”

“Collectively his work aims to inform and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to cope with social challenges and contribute to community development as well as self-improvement in an innovative, creative, culturally-aware style.”

Join us for an exciting day of learning and expansion!

Tickets are $25. Those who are low income and/or hold BIPOC marginalized identities, we got you! Use promo code “SHROOMY” at checkout.

For more information and to register, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Psychedelics in Africa: The Untold Story

March 5 — 4–7 p.m.

Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Learn how this knowledge can help you to use psychedelics consciously, and how ritual can supercharge this already powerful experience!

Through this interactive in-person lecture, Darren Springer will share his knowledge and experience through the lenses of ancient history and mythology. Darren is known for his Shroomshops and his extensive research on the Indigenous usage of psychedelic plants used in ritual and ceremony on the African continent.

Although not often recognized by researchers and scientists, fungi and plants have been used by Indigenous Africans for spiritual and community development for millennia. Several communities use these sacred plants in their rites of passage, initiation ceremonies and daily ritual.

This is a great interactive talk and slide show presentation that takes you into the ritual and medicinal use of psychedelics by some of the most ancient African peoples, into ancient Egypt and beyond.

Tickets to this event are $25. Receive $5 off with the promo code “UNTOLD.”

For more information and to register for Psychedelics in Africa, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Ebony Fashion Week Presents: FASHION WEEK NOIRE | WHITE CHOCOLATE & GOLD

Feb. 27 — Doors at 6:30 p.m., Fashion Showcase 7–9:45 p.m.

Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Founded in 2016, EBONY FASHION WEEK remains steadfast in its mission to normalize the celebration of Black fashion influence in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Launching our newest facet, FASHION WEEK NOIRE with our partners at Estee Lauder in 2020, our action to bridge the gap between grassroots communities and the high fashion industry continues to provide an all-encompassing space for new and experienced designers, models, and entrepreneurs to push their talents to the limits. Join team EBONY FASHION WEEK for a lavish evening of urban opulence that is sure to satisfy all of your senses!

Close out your Black History Month at our lavish White Chocolate & Gold fashion showcase! Delight in both sweet and savoury hors d’oeuvres, a private bar including specialized drinks, live music entertainment, our “White Chocolate Bar”, and early raffles all while you luxuriate in a chic milieu of chocolate-themed interior.

Fashion Show? Yes, please!

Join us for our fashion showcase beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Washington Hall’s historic Grand Ballroom, enjoy vendor shopping, bar access, optional balcony seating & unlimited sangria, raffle prizes, our much anticipated Diamond Raffle, and more. Soak up a lavish ambiance of White Chocolate & Gold expression while our models slay the catwalk in captivating ivory, gold, and iridescent haute couture presented by local, national, and international fashion designers.

General admission and EF-VIP ticket options are available. A EF-VIP ticket at $80 includes complimentary champagne upon entering, complimentary coat check, front-row runway seating, vendor shopping, swag bag, 2 general raffle tickets and 1 Diamond raffle ticket, and 6:30 p.m. entry. A general admission ticket includes fashion showcase entry, complimentary champagne upon entering, runway seating, bar access, vendor shopping, and 1 general raffle ticket.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Fashion Week Noire, please visit ebonyfashionweek.com/fwn-2022-tickets.

DEAL and Goodtime Hustle at Lucky Liquor

Feb. 26 — Doors at 7 p.m., Music at 8 p.m.

Lucky Liquor, 10325 E. Marginal Way S., Tukwila, WA 98168

From the host: On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Pacific Northwest’s finest Grateful Dead tribute band, DEAL, will host a show at Lucky Liquor in Tukwila featuring Goodtime Hustle. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Music starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

DEAL is an electric quartet delivering high energy renditions of Grateful Dead tunes both familiar and unexpected. DEAL delivers tight vocal verses, danceable grooves, and extended psychedelic improvisations.

DEAL will be joined by Goodtime Hustle. Based in Seattle, Goodtime Hustle plays a fusion of folk rock and alt country called Folkadelic Con-fusion. Fronted by Bud Weather, the band features Chris Denny on lead guitar, Michael Gagliardo on bass, and Tom Lash on drums. Goodtime Hustle counts among their many influences: The Grateful Dead, Steve Earle, and Cake. Their first full-length album is scheduled for release on March 18.

Keep up to date with DEAL and Goodtime Hustle’s performance at Lucky Liquor by following Checkered Hat’s Facebook event page.

Wine & Read Mixer With Expresso Red

Feb. 26 — 6 p.m.

The Station, 1600 S. Roberto Maestas Festival St., Seattle, WA

From the host: Seattle Urban Book Expo (S.U.B.E) presents Wine & Read returns Feb. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Marketplace will be inside and outside The Station Coffeeshop. We are thrilled that Espresso Red with Dero will join us providing live music. There will also be an open mic night event for poets, readers, etc.!

Keep up to date with Wine & Read Mixer With Espresso Red by following S.U.B.E.’s Facebook event page.

Hip-Hop in the Emerald City: Past, Present, and Future

Feb. 25 — 7–9 p.m.

The Collective, 400 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98109

From the host: The Residency, a local nonprofit that uses hip-hop as a tool for youth development, is excited to return to live, in-person events with the first of its Speaker Series events titled “Hip-Hop in the Emerald City: Past, Present, and Future” taking place on Friday, Feb. 25, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. PST at The Collective in South Lake Union.

Featuring insight from local legends who played a pivotal role in shaping the hip-hop music scene in Seattle, this discussion will be filled with stories, wisdom, and inspiration for the passionate hip-hop head, local musician looking for inspiration, and curious music fan alike. Panelists will discuss the evolution of hip-hop in Seattle, its influence on our present scene, and implications and possibilities for the future of music in the city.

The panel discussion will be preceded by a mixer in which youth who participate in The Residency’s programs will be encouraged to mix and mingle with industry professionals in attendance.

The Collective will have delicious curated appetizers and dinner selections available from their kitchen for purchase for attendees. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options will be available for purchase at the bar.

The event is all ages, free to attend, and open to the public.

Advance registration is required. Register at theresidencyseattle.org/events.

Food for Thought: The Future of Meat

Feb. 24 — 6:30–7:30 p.m.

From the host: Join KCTS 9 for a look at the ways that the plant-based movement is shaping how we view not only meat-eating but also vegetarian/veganism, specifically here in Washington State. Local chefs and restaurateurs will join host Rachel Belle for a look at where we’ve been, where we’re going and where you can get the best veggie burger in town.

Speakers include:

Eric Bahn — Executive Chef Monsoon, Bar Bar & Ba Bar Green and Co-founder, Saigon Siblings

Chris Michel — Chef de Cuisine, Monsoon, Ba Bar & Ba Bar Green

Justin Kolbeck — Co-founder & CEO, Wildtype Foods

Food for Thought is an event series hosted by KCTS 9 that takes a deeper look at the foods and traditions that define the ways we eat and relate to one another. Hosted by Rachel Belle of the award-winning podcast Your Last Meal, Food for Thought aims to provide a deeper understanding of the world through food and how, shown through diverse perspectives and stories, there is more that unites us than divides.

For more information and to register for the Food for Thought event, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Four Portraits: Films by African American Women Directors

*Losing Ground: Feb. 9 — 7 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

*The Watermelon Woman: Feb. 10 — 7 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

*Love & Basketball: Feb. 23 — 7 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

Eve’s Bayou: Feb. 24 — 7 p.m.

From the host: This February, Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) and Sankofa Film Society present four cinematic portraits, written and directed by African American women directors. The stories told in the series — of a college professor, a queer filmmaker and historian, an aspiring pro basketball player, and a teenage girl coming of age in a Louisiana family thick with secrets and history — shout out the broadly different experiences of Black women living in the United States.

This palette of historically and artistically significant films — all but Love & Basketball were recently selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress — are a salute to the past, present, and future of Black women in cinema.

Full series passes are $45 for general, $25 for NWFF members, and $35 for student/child/senior.

For more information, including a schedule of showings, and to purchase a series pass, please visit the following NWFF Series webpage.

Elizabeth Thomas Homes Blessing Ceremony

Feb. 22 — 1–4 p.m.

4524 S. Henderson St., Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: Blessing Ceremony for the Elizabeth Thomas Homes Project currently under construction off Rainier Avenue S. and S. Henderson Street.

The Elizabeth Thomas Homes in Rainier Beach will address the southward movement of gentrification through both affordable housing and spaces for education and entrepreneurship that empower the area’s long-established Black community to prosper in place.

For more information about the Elizabeth Thomas Homes Project, please visit the following Black Community Impact Alliance webpage and King County Equity Now’s project webpage.

Children’s Film Festival Seattle

Feb. 11–Feb. 20

From the host: Since 2005, Children’s Film Festival Seattle has used film as a tool for championing racial equity, diversity, inclusivity, social justice, global awareness, and the best in visual storytelling for young people. Crafted with care and concern for the urgent issues of the moment, the festival stands out for its ability to showcase the best and brightest in international cinema, while always upholding its values and commitment to creating intimate, community-minded viewing experiences.

Tickets for the festival range from $5 to $25 on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale.

For more information, including a festival schedule, and to purchase tickets/passes, please visit the childrensfilmfestivalseattle.org.

Protestors carry signs that read “Never Again Is Now”; Day of Remembrance 2020 Never Again (Photo: Sharon Ho Chang)

Remember and Resist, Day of Remembrance: 1942–2022

Feb. 19 — 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Puyallup Fairgrounds (Blue Lot Parking), 311 10th Ave. SE, Puyallup, WA 98372

From the host: Feb. 19, 2022, will mark 80 years since the signing of Executive Order 9066, which authorized the forced removal and mass incarceration of all Japanese Americans on the West Coast and beyond. Most Japanese Americans in the Seattle area spent their first few months in detention at the Puyallup Fairgrounds (“Camp Harmony”) until their transfer to the concentration camps at Minidoka, Idaho, and Tule Lake, California. The trauma of family separation, child imprisonment, poor sanitation, bad food, inadequate health care, and uncertain futures persists — and continues today — at the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in Tacoma.

Gathering in the same location where barracks once housed incarcerees, survivors, their families, and community members will share the history of Camp Harmony and personal experiences there, before rallying at NWDC to remember and resist the injustices of the past and present. The program will also include a live taiko drumming performance by Fuji Taiko and a special ceremony to remember Japanese American concentration camps and incarcerees.

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Where: At 10 a.m., meet at the Puyallup Fairgrounds (Blue Lot Parking, 311 10th Avenue SE, Puyallup, WA 98372). At 11:00 a.m., we will move to the Northwest Detention Center (1623 E J Street, Tacoma, WA 98421) for a continuation of the program starting at noon.

At 10 a.m., meet at the Puyallup Fairgrounds (Blue Lot Parking, 311 10th Avenue SE, Puyallup, WA 98372). At 11:00 a.m., we will move to the Northwest Detention Center (1623 E J Street, Tacoma, WA 98421) for a continuation of the program starting at noon. Details: Weather permitting, there will be some outdoor programming. Masks and social distancing required.

Weather permitting, there will be some outdoor programming. Masks and social distancing required. Notes: Dress warmly. There will be one porta-potty facility available on the Puyallup site. Feel free to bring signs, tsuru and noisemakers for the Tacoma portion of the program!

For RSVP or information, contact info@seattlejacl.org.

Proudly sponsored by: Tsuru for Solidarity, Seattle Japanese American Citizens League, Puyallup Valley Japanese American Citizens League, Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee, Densho, La Resistencia

KCTS 9 Book Club — February

Feb. 16 — 7–8 p.m.

From the host: The KCTS 9 Book Club is a virtual conversation event series, in collaboration with Third Place Books in Seattle and PBS Books.

Monthly book selections are made by a rotating group of Washington authors who will also host the virtual discussions. The twist: authors select books that aren’t their own! Most months, books selected are fiction, but we may change it up once every so often. Themes correspond to current programming airing on KCTS 9.

Our February theme is “Black Civil Rights — Heroes of Past & Present” and we’ll be reading The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry by Gary Jackson (Editor), Len Lawson (Editor), Cynthia Manick (Editor). Anastacia-Reneé will be the facilitator. The book selection complements these programs on KCTS 9:

For more information and to register for this month’s Book Club, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

CrosscutLIVE. Northwest Newsmakers: Are There Socialist Solutions for Seattle?

Feb. 16 — 10–11 a.m.

From the host: A new year arrives with ongoing challenges for the City of Seattle — among them the COVID-19 pandemic, intractable homelessness, widening wealth and housing gaps, and strain on business. A new mayor and a more moderate city council suggest a new approach, but longtime Councilmember Kshama Sawant is emerging from her own election victory with a head of steam and solutions from a familiar socialist playbook. After narrowly defeating a widely watched recall attempt, Sawant called the result a progressive victory over big-business influence. But the recall effort also affirmed how much of a polarizing figure she remains. We sit down with the councilmember to find out how she plans to legislate after the recall attempt and what path she proposes for our city.

For more information and to register for this CrosscutLIVE. event, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Workshop: How to Teach Your Children About Racism

Feb. 13 — 12 p.m.

From the host: Based on the book How To Teach Your Children About Racism by Dr. Lulu (Uchenna Umeh M.D., M.B.A.), this six-session workshop will give you the knowledge and a plan to teach your kids about racism. We’ll learn about the personal work, vocabulary, concepts, and day-to-day examples of living more actively antiracist. Then we’ll each build a plan for our families together.

Tickets for this workshop are $150–$250.

For more information and to register for this workshop, please visit the following Transforming Privilege Eventbrite page.

25th Annual Tết in Seattle

Feb. 12–13 — 12–6 p.m.

Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle, WA

From the host: Seattle Center Festál presents Tết in Seattle — a Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration, Feb. 12–13, 2022, from 12 to 6 p.m. both days.

Come celebrate Seattle’s largest annual Tết festival! We would love for everyone to come join us as we continue to celebrate Lunar New Year.

We are proudly celebrating with special live performances (including Huong Viet), Lion Dance on Jongs (by White Lotus), local food vendors, fashion show (sponsored by Sterling Bridals), hands-on activities for the kids, and family-oriented events for all to enjoy.

In addition, we will be having our Health Fair which will offer free screenings (blood pressure, diabetes, etc.) and other services!

For the first time, we will be hosting a Beer Garden for 21+!

For more information about the 25th Annual Tết in Seattle, please visit tetinseattle.org. Keep up to date with Tết in Seattle activities by following their Facebook event page!

‘We Need a Reckoning’: Poetry, Essays, & Memoir by Tacoma-Area Women of Color

Feb. 11 — 7:30 p.m.

The Forum, 119 8th Ave (entrance off Seneca St.), Seattle, WA

From the host: We Need a Reckoning is a deeply powerful collection of poetry, essays, and memoir by women and non-binary people of color in the Tacoma, Washington area. Organized into five parts — wind, soil, water, sky, and breath – and featuring creative writing by thirty-one contributors, the collection is simultaneously a rallying cry for the land and people we build our homes in; a spell for strength and safe passage through tribulation; and a celebration of the power and brilliance of women.

In a panel discussion moderated by Blue Cactus Press publisher Christina Vega, contributors Krista Pérez, Katharine Threat, Lydia K. Valentine, and Jesi Hanley Vega will discuss their work, perform readings from We Need a Reckoning, and invite questions from audience members.

For more information and to purchase tickets for We Need a Reckoning, visit the following Town Hall Events page.

Dorothy Cordova, executive director of FANHS. (Photo: Jasmine M. Pulido)

90th Birthday Celebration for Dr. Dorothy Laigo Cordova

Feb. 6 — Mass at 10 a.m., Drive by at 3 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Church, 820 18th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Dr. Dorothy Laigo Cordova will be celebrating her 90th Birthday and will be honored in appreciation for her lifelong devotion and service to Seattle’s Filipino American culture at the Immaculate Conception Parish (where she attended high school) and to preserving the history of the Central Area.

For more information about Dr. Dorothy Laigo Cordova’s Birthday Celebration, you can contact Genette Cordova at 206-718-8793.

Remembering Black Wall Street

Feb. 5 —In-Person, 5–11 p.m.; Virtual, 6–9 p.m.

Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Black Dollar Days King County Reparations Project presents ‘REMEMBERING BLACK WALL STREET,’ an evening remembering the history and tragic loss of Black Wall Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Performances by NAAM’s African American Cultural Ensemble (ACE), Acts On Stage, and local Seattle-area dancers. Guest Speaker: Dr. Phil Armstrong, Director, Greenwood Rising Black Wall St. Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Museum artifacts viewing, social, and dancing at end of program. Music provided by The Lonnie Williams Band. Hor’dourves will be served.

Doors Open: 5 p.m.; Program: 6–8 p.m.; Artifact Viewing/Social/Dancing: 8–11 p.m.

Live Virtual Programming: 6–9 p.m.

Tickets for the in-person event are $25 and for the virtual event $10.

For more information about the in-person Remembering Black Wall Street event and to purchase tickets, please visit the following Eventbrite page. For more information about the virtual event and to purchase tickets, please visit the following Eventbrite page. You can also search for “Remembering Black Wall Street” on Eventbrite to find both events.

Cierra Sisters’ World Cancer Day: Close the Care Gap

Feb. 5 — 12–3 p.m.

Langson Hughes Cultural Arts Center, 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98144

From the host: This World Cancer Day and Black History Month join Cierra Sisters on the topic of closing the cancer care gap among the Black and African American community. The keynote speaker is Otis Brawley, M.D., M.A.C.P. Guest speakers include Dr. Mary-Claire King, professor of genome sciences and medicine at the University of Washington (UW); Dr. Andrew Cowan, interim clinical director of myeloma service at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and associate professor at UW & Fred Hutch; Dr. Kemi Doll, physician and associate professor at UW Medicine/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance; and Dr. Julie Gralow, chief medical office and executive vice president of American Society of Clinical Oncology.

FREE screening mammograms by appointment will be available; call 800-756-5437 to book a time. COVID-19 vaccines (5–11 pediatric doses, 12 and up any dose, and boosters) will also be available at the event!

To register for the Cierra Sisters’ World Cancer Day event, visit redcap.link/WCDreg2022. For more information, please visit cierrasisters.org or contact enddisparities@fredutch.org or call 206-579-4521.

The Psychological Toll of Identity Shifting: The Costs and Benefits of Black People Being Themselves at Work

Feb. 3 — 6 p.m.

From the host: In this interactive talk, Dr. Danielle Dickens will break down why people from oppressed groups may feel pressured to adapt their behaviors in the workplace, the benefits and the costs of shifting, and how to create inclusive working environments to lessen the need of shifting by those who are marginalized.

Tickets are $10–$25.

For more information and to register for this Transformation in Action speaker event, please visit the following Transforming Privilege Eventbrite page.

Black-Owned Business Excellence Third Annual Symposium

*Jan. 31, Pre-Event — 6–8 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

Feb. 1 — 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

From the host: The Third Annual Black-Owned Business Symposium will celebrate, educate, and inspire Black business owners and kick off Black History Month in the state of Washington. These free virtual events will take place on Monday, Jan. 31 (6–8 p.m.) and Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, (9 a.m. until 4 p.m.). There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.

This year’s symposium will include a keynote about the impact of technology from pioneer Roy Clay and his sons. Morning panel discussions will focus on businesses that recovered and organizations involved in helping our community thrive together. Afternoon breakout sessions will focus on a variety of topics including financing, business credit, marketing, health & well-being, and more. See full schedule at bit.ly/bobe2021.

Attendees may enter to win a grant of up to $1,000. Five grants will be given at the virtual after-party. Grants are made possible by generous donations from Business Impact Northwest, Seattle Credit Union, and Washington State Microenterprise Association, Verity Credit Union, and Craft 3.

Participants are invited to a kick-off event at Black Dot’s “Mastermind Mondays” on Jan. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will focus on “Using Other People’s Money to Fund Your Business.” Most businesses fail within the first few years due to lack of funding, and this is much more common for minority-owned businesses. The workshop will help participants identify five funding options and identify the requirements and steps to obtaining these funds.

For more information and to register, please bit.ly/bobe2021.

Lunar New Year Lion Dance

Jan. 30 — 2:30–3 p.m.

Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA

From the host: The Year of the Tiger officially starts Feb. 1, 2022, per the lunar calendar. Join this joyous tradition to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits with a lion dance on the waterfront. This extra special year calls for an extra special dance for joy and happiness. This dance will not only feature drums and cymbals, but also, weather permitting, jongs — a series of poles on which the performers will balance! Be sure not to miss this amazing performance by the talented Mak Fai Kung Fu Club.

PRSVRNC will also be on site to sell branded apparel with unique designs. Master Royal of Mak Fai is one of the co-founders of PRSVRNC, a clothing line created to “bring Asian American pride, cultural items and the meanings of Asian American culture into clothing.”

For more information about the Lunar New Year Lion Dance at Pier 62, check out the Waterfront Park Seattle Events webpage. Keep up to date with with this event by following the following Facebook event page.

Bánh Chưng Collective 2022

Jan. 29 — 10–11:30 a.m.

From the host: Make bánh chưng for the Lunar New Year! The Bánh Chưng Collective is virtual this year and once again we’ve partnered with selected neighborhood restaurants and bakeries across the country to create take-home banh chung kits!

Your ticket includes:

Admission to our Zoom class on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST/ 1 p.m. EST.

Bánh chưng ingredients: sweet rice, marinated pork belly, mung bean-shallot paste, and banana leaves.

Bánh chưng supplies: paper banh chung molds, twine, and instructions for how to make banh chung at home.

A signature Lunar New Year dish from a participating restaurant or bakery (serves 1-2).

Each kit makes 4 bánh chưng. Tickets are $50.

For more information and to purchase a ticket for the Bánh Chưng Collective 2022, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Manzanar Cemetery Monument. Photo by Edoardo Frezet on Unsplash.

EO9066

Jan. 27 — 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 — 8 p.m.

From the host: The Seattle Symphony marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which saw the incarceration of thousands of innocent Japanese Americans during the Second World War, indelibly changing their lives and our region — the effects of which are still felt today.

Opening the program is a Seattle Symphony commission and world premiere by Japanese American composer Paul Chihara, which grapples with Chihara’s lived experience from the incarceration; then the musicians are joined onstage by Seattle-born Kishi Bashi for his own Improvisations on EO9066; Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 rounds out the program.

Alongside this powerful concert, the Seattle Symphony presents “Pictures of Executive Order 9066,” an immersive, self-guided video experience featuring photography by Dorothea Lange and oral histories supplied by Densho. The exhibition showcases award-winning filmmaker J.J. Gerber and singer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Kishi Bashi’s exploration into stories of those impacted by Executive Order 9066.

For more information, including the program for the evening, and to purchase tickets for the EO9066 multimedia event, please visit the Seattle Symphony’s Concerts & Tickets webpage.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day — Hours of Freedom: The Story of the Terezín Composer

Jan. 27 — 7 p.m.

From the host: Hours of Freedom: The Story of the Terezín Composer highlights music by composers who continued to write new music while imprisoned in the Theresienstadt (Terezín) Concentration Camp during World War II.

The program will include musical performances with live commentary from Murry Sidlin, conductor, president, and creative director of the Defiant Requiem Foundation. The program will be followed by a talk-back and Q&A with Sidlin and the performers.

For more information and to register for this free virtual event, please visit the following Holocaust Center for Humanity’s Events webpage.

James Baldwin Circle Fellow: Marcus Harrison Green

Virtual Induction Ceremony, Jan. 25 — 6 p.m.

From the host: The James Baldwin Circle is the Northwest African American Museum’s (NAAM) opportunity to be in conversation with and honor an African American writer who uses the power of the pen to make America more equitable and writes in truth-telling ways akin to James Baldwin. The writer is inducted as a fellow into NAAM’s James Baldwin Circle, presented with a plaque, and discusses their latest writings. NAAM is pleased to induct Marcus Harrison Green as the inaugural James Baldwin Circle Fellow.

Registration for this virtual program will open soon.

Photo by Zachrie Friesen on Unsplash

Child Auditions for the Opera BLUE

Jan. 23 — 7 p.m.

Seattle Opera Center, 363 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109

From the host: Seattle Opera will be presenting the new opera BLUE with music by Jeanine Tesori, libretto by Tazewell Thompson, and directed by Tazewell Thompson.

https://www.seattleopera.org/BLUE

Auditions will take place on Jan. 23, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Opera Center.

Seeking two African American boys at least 5 years of age, around 3 feet tall, to play the young son of the lead male character. Child appears in one scene in the first act. Performances will be split between the 2 performers.

Rehearsals run Feb. 14–24; the show opens Feb. 26 and plays for 7 performances total (3 for one child, 4 for the other), closing March 12. Role is volunteer.

Children and parents must be vaccinated.

Please contact paula.podemski@seattleopera.org for additional information and to sign up.

The High Council and Goodtime Hustle With Beasley at Jules Maes Saloon

Jan. 22 — Doors at 7 p.m., Music at 8 p.m.

Jules Maes Saloon, 5919 Airport Way S, Seattle, WA 98108

From the host: On Saturday, Jan. 22, Pacific Northwest jam scene mainstays, The High Council, will host a show at Jules Maes Saloon in Seattle featuring Goodtime Hustle and Beasley. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Music starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Hailing from the beating heart of the Evergreen State, The High Council explores the boundaries of melody and groove. With a blend of transcendent improvisation and earthy rock sensibilities, THC draws on elements of jazz, reggae, rock, and psychedelia. The High Council members are lead guitarist Zeke Wakefield, rhythm guitarist Ryan Phillapart, bass guitarist Evan Robertson, keyboardist Zack Olson, drummer Davy Nefos, and percussionist Jeff Pang.

They will be joined by Goodtime Hustle. Based in Seattle, Goodtime Hustle plays a fusion of folk rock and alt country called Folkadelic Con-fusion. Fronted by Bud Weather, the band features Chris Denny on lead guitar, Michael Gagliardo on bass and Tom Lash on drums. Goodtime Hustle counts among their many influences: The Grateful Dead, Steve Earle, and Cake. Their first full-length album is scheduled for release on St. Patrick’s Day.

Also appearing is Beasley. Pointedly critical yet hopeful, Beasley writes songs that offer a strong melody, a biting criticism, and a chorus you’ll find yourself humming which calls the listener to live more honestly hopeful.

More information about the event can be found at https://fb.me/e/250S5tmff

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash.com

Bannering for Roe v. Wade

Jan. 22 — 1–3 p.m.

I-5 Overpass, 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98105

From the host: Mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., by demonstrating that the fight continues for all reproductive justice. Show solidarity with activists mobilizing across the country. Signs and banners will be available or bring your own. Help send the message that Seattle is a pro-choice town!

For more information, contact Radical Women Seattle Branch at rwseattle@mindspring.com or 206-722-6057. To keep up to date with this event, please follow Radical Women Seattle’s Facebook event page.

Parkour on the Waterfront

Jan. 22 — 12–3:30 p.m.

Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA

From the host: Have you ever seen parkour, obstacle course racing, or ninja warrior and wanted to give it a try but weren’t sure where to start? Come out and learn the basics of parkour — balancing, locomotion, jumping, vaulting, and swinging — under the guidance of experienced parkour teachers.

Different stations teach you basic falling safety, fun movement games to play with your family, and individual skills. Open to all ages and abilities with a focus on youth-friendly instruction, come play with us!

Parkour will be held outdoors. Waivers, masks, and social distancing are required. Participants are asked to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. Event is planned to be held in rain or shine.

For more information about Parkour on the Waterfront, please visit the following Waterfront Park event webpage.

Building Capacity for Mutual Aid Groups Workshop Series

Thursdays (4 sessions) — 7 p.m. ET

*Oct. 28: No Masters, No Flakes! (*This event has passed.)

*Nov. 11: Decision-Making (*This event has passed.)

*Dec. 9: Skills for Abolitionist Practice (*This event has passed.)

Jan. 20: Leadership

From the host: In this series, Dean Spade, author of Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During this Crisis (and the Next), will present four interactive workshops designed for people working in mutual aid groups. Each workshop provides tools for addressing common obstacles and growth areas for people doing sustained work together to meet basic survival needs in their communities. The workshops are appropriate for people doing work in all-volunteer groups or in groups that have some staffing.

This event has a suggested registration fee of $5. 100% of funds raised will be donated to a mutual aid organization. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. All are welcome.

For more information and to register, please visit BCRW’s Building Capacity for Mutual Aid Groups website.

KCTS Book Club — January

Jan. 19 — 7–8 p.m.

From the host: KCTS 9 is excited to continue the KCTS 9 Book Club in 2022, a virtual conversation event series, in collaboration with Third Place Books in Seattle and PBS Books.

Monthly book selections are made by a rotating group of Washington authors who also host the virtual discussions. The twist: Authors select books that aren’t their own! Most months, books selected are fiction, but we may change it up once every so often. Themes correspond to current programming airing on KCTS 9.

Our theme for January will be “Television & Movies Based on Books” and we’ll be reading Havana Red by Leonardo Padura. Kevin O’Brien will be our facilitator. Please note this is a crime novel and the book contains curse words. The selection complements these programs on KCTS 9:

Four Seasons in Havana, based on the Havana Quartet books by Leonardo Padura. Havana Red is one of the books in the quartet. The series is available for on-demand streaming for Passport members at KCTS9.org.

All Creatures Great & Small, based on the book of the same title by James Herriot. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. (Check out Season 1 with KCTS 9 Passport!)

The Rebel Princess, based on The Emperor’s Conquest by Mei Yu Zhe 寐语者. The series is available for on-demand streaming for Passport members at KCTS9.org.

Books are available for purchase through Third Place Books for a 20% discount*. Orders can be placed on Third Place Books’ KCTS 9 Book Club webpage and may be picked up in person at any Third Place Books location or shipped directly to you.

*Discount applies only to physical copies for the month prior to the discussion. Audiobooks are available through www.Libro.fm. Should you need assistance locating a Braille copy or have budget restrictions, please contact KCTS 9 at events@kcts9.org or (206) 443-5476. It is important to us that everyone who wants to participate is able to do so.

For more information and to register for the KCTS 9 Book Club — January , please visit the following Eventbrite page.

40th Annual MLK Jr. Day in Seattle: Truth in Education NOW!

Youth Event, Virtual: Jan. 16 — 2–4 p.m.

Opportunity Fair: Jan. 17 — 8:30–10:30 a.m.

Rally & March, Garfield High School: Jan. 17 — 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

From the host: The Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition is hosting the 40th Annual MLK Jr. Day! The weekend will be filled with events, both virtual and in-person, honoring the civil rights leader and discussing the impact of racial justice on the education system.

For more information about the 40th Annual MLK Jr. Day in Seattle, please visit seattlemlkcoalition.org.

Check out the Emerald’s round-up of other MLK Jr. Day events happening in Seattle here!

Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition Young Leader’s Event

Jan. 16 — 2–4 p.m.

The Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition is holding a Young Leader’s event with the theme of “Reclaiming the Narrative.” There will be a panel discussion on the education system “and how MLK Jr. and racial justice impact the system we experience and fight back against.”The virtual event is Sunday, Jan. 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and can be viewed via Rainier Avenue Radio on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and the Rainier Avenue Radio app (free for iPhone and Android users).

MLK Jr. Holiday Vendor Festival

Jan. 15 — 12–5 p.m.

Columbia City Theater, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA

Rainier Avenue Radio is hosting an MLK Jr. Holiday Vendor Festival to support local Black businesses Saturday, Jan. 15, noon to 5 p.m., at the historic Columbia City Theater, 4916 Rainier Ave. S. Live performances and games for children will be available.

MLK Community Workshop Series

Lessons From Cuba: Reproductive Justice Is a Human Right, Jan. 14 — 5 p.m.

Chicago Footwork: A Strategy for Education & Community Mental Health, Jan. 15 — 10 a.m.

Many Fires This Time: We the 100 Million, Jan. 15 — 12 p.m.

Abolish Auto-Decline, Jan. 15 — 2 p.m.

From the host: The Seattle MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition invites you to take part in their MLK Community Workshop series this weekend! We have a stellar lineup this year, reflecting this year’s theme “Truth in Education Now!”, along with workshops centering BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities and strategies for community healing.

For more information and to register for a workshop, please visit seattlemlkcoalition.org/workshop-topics-2022.

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash.com

Reproductive Justice: A Survival Issue for BIPOC, Labor, and Oppressed People

Jan. 12 — 7–8:15 p.m.

From the host: Reproductive Justice: A Survival Issue for BIPOC, Labor, and Oppressed People.

Join the Seattle Martin Luther King Jr. Organizing Coalition for “Reproductive Justice: A Survival Issue for BIPOC, Labor, and Oppressed People,” part of their series of workshops, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, 7:00–8:15 p.m.

The right to control one’s own body and life, free from government, religious or economic coercion, or physical violence, is a survival issue for people targeted by gender oppression as it intersects with racism and poverty. These seasoned activists have direct experience as community organizers, movement initiators, feminists, and labor leaders. Ending forced sterilization and mobilizing to keep abortion safe, legal and accessible have rarely been more urgently needed. In addition, working families need affordable childcare, Indigenous women are confronting an epidemic of violence, and Blacks suffer outrageous levels of maternal and infant death. Solving these inequities are key aspects of the fight for full reproductive justice.

Featuring a number of incredible activists and organizers, including Jasmyne Bryant, Jazmin Williams, Tina Turner-Morfitt, Earth-Feather Sovereign, and Sarah Scott.

For more information and to sign-up for this workshop, please visit https://tinyurl.com/seattlemlkjr.

Transformation in Action: Fighting Gentrification With Arts and Culture

Jan. 6 — 6 p.m.

From the host: Wa Na Wari is creating new models for Black families to fight gentrification and displacement with arts and culture. Elisheba Johnson will share cases studies of how the arts are being used to create new realities for Black people to be self-determined in spite of inequity.

This session will be recorded and available for future viewings to all who purchased tickets for the event.

Tickets are $10–$25.

For more information and to purchase a ticket for Transformation in Action, please visit the following Eventbrite webpage.

Photo by petr sidorov on Unsplash.com

An Introduction to Tarot With Tarot by Veronica

Jan. 4 — 3 p.m.

From the host: Veronica VanZeipel, of Tarot By Veronica, believes in the power of tarot readings as a form of consistent and productive self-care. She spent nine months on a solo backpacking trip around the world. One of the most important pieces of her travel journey was learning to prioritize happiness, healthy routines, and positive mindset. She participated in a meditation retreat in Thailand where she studied Buddhism, meditation, and yoga. This helped to solidify her understanding of the importance of a healthy mindset to a healthy and successful life. She currently does tarot readings online or in person, and is available through both Crystallography Gems and her website, tarotbyveronica.com.

This class is a crash course introduction to tarot. It will focus on everything you need to know to begin your work with tarot, like the basic structure of a tarot deck, a breakdown of major and minor arcana cards, and a overview of numerology.

This is a FREE class! For more information on this event, go to https://fb.me/e/16dfQk2Xo.

Promotional poster for “Manifest Destiny Jesus.”

‘Manifest Destiny Jesus’ Online Encore

Dec. 1, 2021–Jan. 2, 2022

Sliding scale virtual admission, $5–$25

From the host: Northwest Film Forum has brought back Manifest Destiny Jesus for an online encore from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2!

Dedicated to the “future memory of white supremacy,” Manifest Destiny Jesus is a clever Seattle-area documentary which juxtaposes interviews with artists, religious figures, and community members to examine the links between the historically dubious representation of Jesus as white, the crucifixion, lynching, police brutality, and gentrification. It finds inspiration in a transracial family, a sermon by a Black female theologian, and a uniquely integrated Seattle congregation.

To purchase tickets for the online encore, please visit nwfilmforum.org/films/manifest-destiny-jesus-online/. For more information about the film, check out the Emerald’s article “Local Sightings Filmmakers Crack the Alabaster Jesus Façade.”

**POSTPONED** A Very Emerald Gathering

**This event is postponed and will be rescheduled in the new year!

Dec. 19 — 6–10 p.m.

Columbia City Theater, 4916 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: Please join us to give thanks to — and share a toast 🥂 with — our founder and publisher, Marcus Harrison Green, and to look ahead into the next chapter of the Emerald story together!

This year was another whirlwind, but we’re ready for whatever 2022 has to throw at us. We’re in this together, South End. 💚

As many are aware, Marcus is taking a well-deserved sabbatical, and we know there are plenty of folks out there who want to give him their well wishes and join the Emerald crew in giving him a send off to remember!

We’ll host this fine affair at Columbia City Theater!

😷 Masks required when not eating/drinking. Vaccinations highly encouraged. All ages. Refreshments will be available (cash donations to help cover food/drink appreciated!).

😋🍻💵👏

We hope to see you there! Happy everything, South End!

To keep up to date with A Very Emerald Gathering, follow our Facebook event page.

Brazilian Connection 2021: United by Tradition & Stories

Dec. 18 — 7–9 p.m.

From the host: Brazilian Connection is a yearly performance conceived and produced by AmBadAssador of Brazilian Culture Dora Oliveira, showcasing the diversity of Brazilian music and dance and exploring the connections between Brazil and the Motherland and her Diaspora. Brazilian Connection 2021 celebrates Piauí, Brazil, through traditional and contemporary dance. Piauí is famous for its rich Indigenous culture and heritage, including timeless and beloved legends. The through line for this colorful, high-energy show is the Legend of Zabale, sometimes called the Brazilian Romeo and Juliet, which teaches the tragic pain and transformational power of love. Dora’s performance troupe of musicians & dancers will be joined by special guests, including local legends Eduardo Mendonca, Etienne Cakpo, Thione Diop, Jabali Stewart, and Monica Rojas as well as emerging virtuoso Kokou Al’Nuzan.

All attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative lab test for COVID-19 within 72 hours and remain masked. Theater capacity is limited to allow for distancing between parties. Made possible by grants from 4Culture and Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute.

Fifth Annual Hall-i-Day Party and Night Market

Dec. 18 — 4–7 p.m.

Rainier Avenue South and South Juneau Street

From the host: It’s that time of year for Black & Tan Hall’s Fifth Annual Hall-i-Day Party. Join us IN PERSON this year at an outside night market featuring local merchants, caterers, crafters, and music. You’ll be able to keep warm on the dance floor with music provided by DJ V!

The night market will be held at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Juneau Street under a tent hosted by our friends at the Multicultural Community Coalition. We are honored to be partnering with MCC, Community Arts Create, and Columbia Hillman City Arts & Culture District to bring you this event!

To keep up to date with the Fifth Annual Hall-i-Day Party and Night Market, follow Black & Tan Hall’s Facebook event page.

The Holiday Hollywood Squares: Seattle Style

Dec. 18 — 5 p.m.

From the host: “The Holiday Hollywood Squares: Seattle Style” is a free, livestreamed game show featuring stars of Seattle’s theater scene. The participants will be raising money for the charities of their choice, including the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. The festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m., PT at https://bit.ly/3iTAgTB.

For more information, please visit the MirrorStage.org.

Winter Wonderland Kinship Christmas Celebration

Dec. 18 — 4:30–7 p.m.

Angel of Hope Engagement Center, 75th Avenue South and South 112nd Street, Seattle, WA

From the host: Calling all kinship caregivers and children! Come celebrate the winter holidays with Women United at their Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Under the glow of Christmas lights and music, come enjoy chili, cornbread, Christmas cookies, hot chocolate with marshmallows, and spiced apple cider. Gifts will be provided for those in attendance, and there might be a special visit from Santa!

To register for the Winter Wonderland Kinship Christmas Celebration, please visit the following webpage. For more information about the Winter Wonderland event, check out the Emerald’s article “Winter Wonderland Event Celebrates Grandmothers Raising Grandchildren.”

Beacon Arts’ Saturday Zoom Artist Meet-Up

Saturdays — 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

From the host: Designed as a social gathering to have company in your studio during COVID, it has become a place to discuss ideas and share information with other South Seattle Artists. The first half-hour is dedicated to introductions and social check-in.

To give the meet-ups a little more shape, we offer guided discussions or studio tours, etc., that will start at 11:30 a.m., and generally be 45 minutes to an hour, with time again at the end for open discussion. The BA Guild Steering Committee also holds business meetings as needed.

Second Saturdays in summer are just a day for socializing, parallel play, shared virtual studio time, art discussion, etc.

To offer to present at a Zoom and for questions, email us at callforartists@beacon-arts.org. Or drop in.

Kwanzaa Night Market at Wa Na Wari

Dec. 18–Dec. 19 — 12–5 p.m.

Wa Na Wari, 911 24th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Join Wa Na Wari for a Kwanzaa Market Weekend on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, from 12–5 p.m. Clothing, books, art, beads, teas, plants, and more will be for sale by local vendors. A free photo booth will also be on site.

To attend the in-person celebration, guests will be required to show their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to the event. Face masks will also be required.

Keep up-to-date with the Kwanzaa Night Market at Wa Na Wari through their Facebook event page

NAAM’s Virtual Black Santa

Dec. 18 — 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Dec. 19 — 12–6 p.m.

From the host: Your young person will be inspired and filled with excitement when they visit Black Santa for a virtual chat at NAAM’s Black Santa Winter Wonderland on Dec. 18 and 19, 2021! Santa wants to hear about all of your wishes, hopes, and dreams and tell you what he’s been up to at the North Pole!

After individual time with Santa, you’ll be directed to a virtual photo booth where you will turn this precious holiday memory into a photo that can be used as a keepsake for years to come!

For more information and to sign up for NAAM’s Virtual Black Santa, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Featured Image: Photo by Andrae Ricketts (under a public domain license via Unsplash).

QTBIPOC Parent Survivor Community Healing Gatherings

*Nov. 20 with Anastacia Renee — 10 a.m.–12 p.m. (*This event has passed.)

Dec. 18 with TBD — 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

From the host: API Chaya’s Queer Network Program is hosting monthly healing gatherings for QT/BIPOC parents, grandparents, and caregivers who are survivors on the third Saturday of the month from August through December.

API Chaya will provide food for all healing gatherings, via gift card. The goal is to provide facilitated programming to center and support QT/BIPOC parents, grandparents, and caregivers who are survivors. For the rest of 2021, we will bring in different facilitators and activities shaped by the themes suggested by you.

For more information and to register, please fill out the following Google Form.

Winter Fair at The Grocery Studios

Dec. 17 — 5–7 p.m.

Dec. 18 — 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

The Grocery Studios, 3001 21st Ave. S., Seattle, WA

We are growing! Stop by for two days of live music and unique creations from your local artists Friday (12/17) from 5 to 9 p.m. and ​​Saturday (12/18) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This month’s South End Public Market is cohosted with The Grocery Studios at 3001 21st Ave S. Street parking is limited, please consider a rideshare or a short walk from bus and light rail. As we are indoors, masks are required, and we will be staggering people entering to make sure everyone stays safe.

For more information about the Winter Fair at The Grocery Studios, visit beacon-arts.org.

Food Tours: Twilight Noodle Slurp

Fridays, Dec. 17 — 4:30–7 p.m.

From the host: Wing Luke Museum food tours are back!! Perfect for small, intimate groups and households, take a tour of Seattle Chinatown-International District’s restaurants, learn local food history, meet the chefs and tastemakers behind your favorite dishes, and help support the businesses that define the neighborhood. This season’s theme is NOODLES, so you better come hungry!

Tours are in-person, and start onsite at The Wing! While you are in our care on the tour, please practice social distancing and wear a mask (unless you are eating!). We treat the local neighborhood as an extension of the museum. Duration of tour experience is 2.5 hours, approximately 1 mile travel distance, and will include walking to 4 different local restaurants to sit down and taste various noodle dishes.

Guests will be given sanitized headsets to wear along the tour to help support everyone’s health and safety. You are more than welcome to bring your own headset to plug into our listening devices. We invite you to wear comfortable walking shoes, to dress for the weather, and an appetite as you learn more about the dishes you are eating along with the history of the local community.

Proof of vaccination for everyone over 12 is required.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Wing Luke Museum’s Twilight Noodle Slurp webpage.

“This Is Spinal Injury” cast (clockwise, starting top left): Amin Lakhani, Michael Bellevue, Cheri Hardman, Dan Hurwitz, Kayla Brown, and Gretta Gimp.

The Disabled List Presents: ‘This Is Spinal Injury’ & Live Comedy Doubleheader

Dec. 17 — 7 p.m.

Northwest Film Forum, 1515 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, the duo that has brought you extremely niche live comedy shows for the past three-ish years, will present their latest artistic endeavor, the award-eligible This Is Spinal Injury, followed by one of their aforementioned niche live comedy shows.

The movie, which premiered at Local Sightings Film Festival in September 2021, follows the exploits of a troupe of disabled comedians attempting to put on a comedy show during a global pandemic.

The live show following the film will feature, in addition to Brown and Hurwitz, local comedians Michael Bellevue, Melissa Thomas, Lindsey Muszkiewicz, Laura Lyons, and The Magic Astrologer. The movie begins at 7 p.m., followed by a live show at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the film screening + live comedy are $17, while tickets for live comedy only are $13 general admission.

To purchase tickets, please visit the following NWFF’s webpage. For more information about ‘This Is Spinal Injury’ check out the Emerald’s article “‘This Is Spinal Injury’ by Seattle Comedians With Disabilities Premieres at Festival.”

Feminist Film Night: ‘Berta Didn’t Die, She Multiplied’

Dec. 16 — 7 p.m.

From the host: Join Radical Women on Thursday, Dec. 16, 7:00pm PST for Feminist Film Night featuring Berta Didn’t Die, She Multiplied : The Political Legacy of Berta Cáceras.

This compelling 30-minute documentary centers on Berta Cáceras, the assassinated Indigenous Honduran feminist and environmental leader. It highlights the activists who continue the fight with encouraging chants of “Berta didn’t die, she multiplied!” Learn about the Indigenous Lenca and Afro-Indigenous Garifuna peoples in their struggle against capitalism, patriarchy, racism and homophobia. The film illustrates how the movement organizes boldly despite violence from corporations, Honduran forces, and U.S. government interference. Discussion follows. Everyone welcome.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/RWDecFilm

Sponsored by Radical WomenInfo: RWseattle@mindspring.com • facebook.com/RWseattle • 206-722-6057

FareStart’s Guest Chef Night at Home Virtual Series

Join FareStart for a quarterly one-hour virtual event focusing on a culinary theme or skill! Hosted by Chef Wayne Johnson.

*March 25 — 5–6 p.m. (*This event is in the past.)

Chopping Like a Pro with Chef Kristi Brown of Communion and That Brown Girl Cooks!, and Varin Keokitvon of Seattle Central College and formerly of Heartwood Provisions

*May 20 — 5–6 p.m. (*This event is in the past.)

Art of the Appetizers with Chef Rachel Yang of Joule, Trove and Revel, and Chef Melissa Miranda of Musang Seattle

*Sept. 9 — 5–6 p.m. (*This event is in the past.)

Perfecting Pizza with Chef Francisco Migoya of Modernist Cuisine

Dec. 16 — 5–6 p.m.

Relishing Fermentation with Chef Edourado Jordan of JuneBaby and Salare, and Chef Brendan McGill of Hitchcock

From the host: FareStart Guest Chef Night was launched nearly 30 years ago. It became one of Seattle’s most beloved culinary events where the community gathered every Thursday night at the FareStart Restaurant to enjoy a three-course dinner prepared by a local celebrity chef and FareStart students. Since the event’s inception, more than $6 million has been raised to support FareStart’s job training programs for youth and adults with barriers to employment. The event was paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as FareStart pivoted to provide emergency meals to communities across the Seattle area.

For more information about FareStart or to register for a FareStart Guest Chef Night at Home virtual event, visit FareStart’s Guest Chef Night webpage.

Porches, Panthers, and “Progress”

Nov. 1–Dec. 16

Closing Reception — Dec. 9, 5–8 p.m.

M. Rosetta Hunter Gallery, Seattle Central College, 1701 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: The M. Rosetta Hunter Art Gallery at Seattle Central College and Unapologetic Artist & Creatives announce the closing reception for Porches, Panthers, and “Progress.” This exhibition centers on the porches and porch-side culture of Seattle’s Central District. Through contemporary, historical, and historically recreated photographs and mixed media installations, Porch, Panthers, and “Progress” draws links between porch culture, maintenance of communities, activism, and the impacts of gentrification, and celebrates the richness, courage, resilience, solidarity, strength, and unity of Seattle’s Black culture.

For more information about the “Porches, Panthers, and ‘Progress’” exhibit, please visit Seattle Central College’s exhibit webpage.

It’s a Wonderful Life, Bitch

Dec. 15 — 6–11:30 p.m.

Underbelly, 119 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

From the host: It’s the holiday getaway in the heart of Pioneer Square: It’s a Wonderful Life, Bitch! with Seattle favorites and the comforts of a Midtown Anti Christmas.

Artfully crafted menus by Farm Boy (It’s a Wonderful Bite) and Verdant Farms (Walkin in a Drinkers Wonderland)

Silent movie screenings of holiday movie favorites soundtracked by DJ Cozell Wilson

A lounge singer set by Shaina Shepherd followed by Shay’s Holida-raoke

Dance the night away with a special vinyl duo set by Mama Casserole & Kittenteeth

Win big in the Ugly Sweater Contest featuring prizes by Freakout Records, The Crocodile, Vera Project, Farm Boy, Verdant Farms, and Kittenteeth

Tickets are $10–$25.

For more information and to purchase tickets for It’s a Wonderful Life, Bitch, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

Crosscut.LIVE: Northwest Newsmakers — Can Progressives Win?

Dec. 15 — 10–11 a.m.

From the host: As the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Washington Congresswoman Jayapal has led the tumultuous effort to pass the most ambitious component of what President Biden has called his Build Back Better Agenda. The original bill proposed funding for climate-change amelioration, paid family and medical leave, child tax credits, universal pre-K, free community college, affordable housing, and improvements to Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, and it would create a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants, raise taxes on rich companies and individuals, and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. For Jayapal, the bill is “the most incredible opportunity to pass transformational policies that we’ve ever had.” But the fight between her progressive counterparts and moderate democrats erupted into intra-party disputes, trimmed the bill in half and raised questions about the Democratic party’s own strategy to maintain control of congress. Where does this all lead progressive ambitions moving forward? Has Jayapal proven she can effectively lead the progressive charge? We’ll find out.

When you RSVP, you can also submit a question for our speaker. We will use those questions to shape the conversation.

For more information and to register for this Crosscut.LIVE, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

‘Health Matters: Advocating for Washington Women’ Webinar Series

Second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

*Sept. 14 — Seeking Solutions Through Advocacy (*This event is in the past.)

*Oct. 12 — Reproductive Justice and Women’s Empowerment (*This event is in the past.)

*Nov. 9 — Improving Access to Care in Washington State (*This event is in the past.)

Dec. 14 — Preventing Violence and Serving the Needs of Survivors

From the host: Join AAUW of Washington as they host a series of four webinars on specific critical health access issues for Washington women! Each webinar will be held on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

To defray the expenses of holding the events, the cost for attending webinars is as follows:

Members: $15 for each webinar or $50 for the series

Non-members: $20 for each webinar or $60 for the series

For more information and to purchase tickets for the webinars, please visit AAUW of Washington’s Health Matters’ Eventbrite webpage.

Virtual Celebration for Wa Na Wari’s New Anthology ‘Joy Has a Sound: Black Sonic Visions’

Dec. 14 — 7–8:30 p.m.

From the host: To celebrate Wa Na Wari’s new anthology Joy Has a Sound: Black Sonic Visions, a series of four online events, each featuring four different contributors, will be held on Tuesdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. PT. The event is free and open to the public on Zoom. Specific artists lineup TBA. Featuring Seattle luminaries Larry Mizell, Jr., JusMoni, Rell Be Free, Kamari Bright, Anastacia-Reneé, Okanomodé, and Rachael F, as well as Thione Diop from Senegal, and more.

RSVP/register via https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuce2tpjkiHdTc8TadWwtFifSAhm_F5oiF.

Photo by Anthony Shkraba Production from Pexels.

Girls Jazz Day

Dec. 12 — 3–5 p.m.

From the host: One awesome day. 100% dedicated to girls who are dedicated to music.

This year we are going virtual (again)! Girls Jazz Day 2021 is an awesome interactive afternoon filled with inspiring talks, beautiful music, and lots of laughs with amazing female musicians. Martina DaSilva curates a special “Living Room Performance” live from NYC with Grace Kelly, Endea Owens, and Miki Yamanaka. With an intimate concert style format, we’ll build community with the band and connect with other #jazzgirls — just like you.

Female-identified students in grades 6–12 across the country are encouraged to register. All instruments, including voice, are welcome.

Adult women who are interested in the topics, may register as well.

Sliding scale tuition is available to every participant. You can also simply enter the code WAIVER at check-out to attend for free, no questions asked.

For more information and to register, please visit the seattlejazzed.org/girls-jazz-day.

Africatown Soul Holiday Market

Dec. 11 & Dec. 12 — 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA

From the host: Treat yourself and your loved ones this holiday season at Africatown’s Soul Holiday Market! Featuring dozens of Black-owned businesses selling locally produced gifts and products, along with food trucks, music, and more! Bring your friends and family to Pier 62 Dec. 11 and 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and celebrate the holiday season with great gifts and good vibes.

Hosted in partnership by Friends of Waterfront Seattle and Africatown.

For more information about Africatown Soul Holiday Market, please visit Waterfront Seattle’s event webpage.

Photo by Julio Rionaldo on Unsplash.

NOCCO: Transcendence

Dec. 11 — 2–4 p.m.

Rainier Arts Center, 3515 South Alaska Street, Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: North Corner Chamber Orchestra (NOCCO) presents TRANSCENDENCE, an afternoon of ethereal music featuring works by female and Black composers. Strands of Hildegard von Bingen’s melodies will weave through a program of Joseph Bologne’s elegant first symphony, Aaron Copland’s pensive Quiet City, and Symphony No. 22, “The Philosopher,” by Joseph Haydn.

General tickets are $35, seniors $25, and 21 & under are free.

Proof of vaccination is required to attend this event (a photo works!). Current ticket holders who will not be able to attend on account of this policy may request a refund by emailing nocco@nocco.org.

For more information, including the evening’s program, and to purchase tickets, please visit the NOCCO’s events webpage at nocco.org/upcoming-events/transcendence12-12.

Rainier Avenue Radio’s Holiday Bazaar & Party

Dec. 11 — 12–5 p.m.

Columbia City Theater, 4916 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: Rainier Avenue Radio is hosting our first annual Holiday Bazaar & Party on Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon to 5 p.m. This Bazaar will feature a wonderful selection of vendors with their handcrafted items, rare one-of-kind gift creations, desserts, resources, and more!

Come get your holiday shopping off to the most unique start with with local shopping in Columbia City’s historic Columbia City Theater. Stick around from 3 to 5 p.m. for holiday merriment, including LIVE musical performances by Josephine Howell, GoodyBagg, and more! There will be appearances by Santa, Frosty the Snowman, and Rainier Avenue Radio on-air personalities. Guest speakers include King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay.

Dinner will be catered by Chef Stubbs and is $25. Due to safety protocols, masks will be required when not eating. To register for dinner at the Rainier Avenue Holiday Party, email Monique.RainierAvenueRadio.World@gmail.com.

Interested in being a vendor? Email Brione.RainierAvenueRadio.World@gmail.com to sign up.

IBEW LU 46 Women’s Committee Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 11 — 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

19802 62nd Ave. S. Suite 105 Kent, WA 98032

From the host: Have holiday shopping to do? Want to support women in the building trades? Come to IBEW LU 46 Women’s Committee Holiday Bazaar! There will be local artists, crafters, a Women’s Committee table, and raffles! Free parking and free admission.

For more information and to for the Holiday Bazaar, please visit the IBEW Local 46 Women’s Committee’s Eventbrite page.

Embracing the Burnout Conference

Dec. 11 — 9 a.m.–4 p.m. PT/12–7 p.m. ET

From the host: An online conference for tired activists, creators, founders, and other humans

We are all so tired.

Y’all, it’s been a helluva ride these last 2 years and we are all tired. No one is operating at full capacity right now. But we still are working on new ways to connect and grow together. Versatackle and Mx. Pucks A’Plenty are teaming up to bring you an online conference to explore ways to do that better — ways that don’t ignore the elephants in the room and welcome your whole, worn-out, beautiful selves.

We are bringing together an amazing community of people to share what we’ve learned about making online events meaningful, connecting, engaging, and healing. Please join us!

For more information, including a list of speakers and a schedule of events, and to purchase tickets for the Embracing the Burnout Conference, please visit the following Versatackle webpage.

Seattle Human Rights Day

Dec. 9 — 6 p.m.

From the host: Celebrate with the Seattle Human Rights Commission on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 6 p.m. for their annual Human Rights Day virtual event. In collaboration with Town Hall Seattle, the Seattle Office for Civil Rights, and their Human Rights Day planning partners and sponsors, the Commission welcomes you to join them to amplify and advocate for human rights in the region.

This year’s theme is Overcoming Hate: Reflections on Healing Post-9/11. Guest speakers for the event include State Sen. Bob Hasegawa, Vice President of AFT-Washington Tracy Lai, founder and President of World Without Hate Rais Bhuiyan, and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information and to register, please visit the Seattle Human Rights Commission’s Human Rights Day 2021 webpage.

Reading Group for ‘Bans, Walls, Raids, Sanctuary: Understanding U.S. Immigration for the 21st Century’

Dec. 9 — 5–6 p.m. PT

From the host: A. Naomi Paik is the author of Bans, Walls, Raids, Sanctuary: Understanding U.S. Immigration for the 21st Century (2020, University of California Press) and Rightlessness: Testimony and Redress in U.S. Prison Camps since World War II (2016, UNC Press; winner, Best Book in History, AAAS 2018; runner-up, John Hope Franklin prize for best book in American Studies, ASA, 2017), as well as articles, opinion pieces, and interviews in a range of academic and public-facing venues. She is co-chair of the Radical History Review editorial collective and has coedited three special issues of the journal — Militarism and Capitalism (Winter 2019), Radical Histories of Sanctuary (Fall 2019), and Policing, Justice, and the Radical Imagination (Spring 2020) — and will coedit Against the Anthropocene with Ashley Dawson (Winter 2023). Collaborating with Gerry Cadava and Cat Ramirez, she coedits the “Borderlands” section of Public Books. She is an associate professor of criminology, law, and justice and global Asian studies at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a member of the Migration Scholars Collaborative.

For more information and to register for this reading group, please visit tinyurl.com/BWRdisc.

Photo by Dan Kiefer on Unsplash.

Seattle Nativity School’s Living Nativity

Dec. 9 — 5–7 p.m.

Seattle Nativity School, 4200 S. Mead St., Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: To spread joy and cheer this holiday season, join Seattle Nativity School for their annual Living Nativity event. Seattle Nativity School is a nonprofit, tuition-free middle school in South Seattle that prides itself on providing a quality STEM education for its students, all of which qualify for the National Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

Kick-off the Christmas season and join Seattle Nativity for an evening of fun and community connection. We’re so excited to invite the public to participate and we’d love your help spreading the word! The students will perform a Living Nativity for everyone to enjoy. Bring your family and friends, dress warm, and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa.

Feel free to arrive anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Seattle Nativity School, 4200 S. Mead St, Seattle 98118.

For this outdoor performance, please park and walk to the plaza steps.

For more information, please contact Judy Schafer, director of Development, at jschafer@seattlenativity.com.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash.

Diversity-Informed Father Engagement in Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health

Dec. 8 — 9 a.m.–10:30 a.m.

From the host: The field of infant and early childhood mental health promotes the relationships between children, prenatally through preschool, and their caregivers. Ideally, this includes those identified as mothers, fathers, second mothers, aunties and uncles, grandparents, kin and felt family, adoptive parents, foster parents, and early care and education providers. However, the emphasis on much of the field’s program and professional attention continues to be on biological mothers that both idealize and blame for children’s developmental outcomes. This lecture series presentation focuses specifically on the identity, concept, and role of fathers, fatherhood, and fathering.

Every child has a father-story, from the very basic biological chromosomal story to the everyday, relationally intimate narrative, in the context of the full range of gender diversity. Despite the empirical evidence of fathers’ positive developmental influences on children’s development, infant and early childhood mental health (IECMH) programs and professional efforts to be inclusive of fathers and father-figures have been slow and relatively ineffective.

In this session, we will:

Apply the diversity-informed practice framework to analyze and understand program and professional father engagement efforts through the lens of diversity-informed practice, taking into consideration the influences of intersectional and interlocking systems of oppression, such as sexism, racism, classism, ableism, heterosexism, transphobia, and homophobia.

Discuss why it is essential, not just a good idea, for organizations, programs, and professionals to engage fathers in services for and with their children and parenting partners.

Learn about some of the innovative practices in father engagement and begin thinking about some ways you, your programs, and/or organizations can focus on or be inclusive of fathers while keeping in mind principles of diversity and equity.

For more information and to register for the Diversity-Informed Father Engagement in Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health webinar, please visit the Parent-Child Relationship Programs at the Barnard Center’s event webpage.

Transformation in Action: The Intersectionality of Race and LGBTQIAP Identity for Children

Dec. 6 — 6–7 p.m.

From the host: TRANSFORMATION IN ACTION — The monthly speaker series for your anti-racist journey presented by Transforming Privilege.

The Washington Post published a study in 2015 that talked about suicide rates in African American kids aged 5–12. It showed they have 2x the rate of suicide than their white counterparts. Dr Lulu will talk about the “trap” of the Black child called LIFE! She will also discuss how a Black gay/queer child is effected by the pressures of religion, culture, family and the community, homophobia, transphobia, and gender biases.

Tickets for this virtual event are $10–$25, sliding scale fee based on your ability. Speaker series fees compensate BIPOC speakers/discussion group coaches.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, please visit Transforming Privilege’s Eventbrite page.

Celebrating the 37th

Dec. 5 — 3–4 p.m.

From the host: This virtual event will be a special time for our community to come together and celebrate local artists and organizers and other inspiring leaders.

We will be joined by the newest member of the WA Senate Senator Yasmin Trudeau, Seattle Port Commissioners Toshiko Hasegawa and Hamdi Mohamed, and a number of community heroes and artists.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the following webpage.

Fiercely Indigenous

Dec. 5 — 2–3 p.m.

From the host: Live reading from three Indigenous writers: This winter’s Indigenous storytelling program features three local poets, Laura Da’ (Eastern Shawnee), fabian romero (Purépecha), and Arianne True (Choctaw, Chickasaw). This event will also be available as a livestream. Follow Friends of Waterfront Seattle’s Instagram @friendsofwaterfrontseattle to join.

For more information, including details about the authors, please visit waterfrontparkseattle.org/event/fiercely-indigenous.

Timber: A Sound + Light Experience

Dec. 2, Dec. 4, & Dec. 5 — 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

BASE Arts Space, 6520 5th Ave S., #122nd, Seattle, WA 98108

From the host: Math rock meets sound bath in this immersive, meditative 60-minute wash of rhythm and light. Get your third eye opened with “Timber,” a virtuosic piece for six percussionists played on tuned 2x4s. Written by NYC minimalist composer Michael Gordon, this iteration of “Timber” is a mix of absolutely unstoppable talent meshed with intricate visuals. Designed to send the viewer into a gentle audiovisual trance, edibles are recommended, but not required.

Tickets range from $12–$25.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Timber: A Sound + Light Experience, please visit the following Eventbrite webpage.

Virtual Puget Sound Puppetry Festival

Dec. 4 — 1–3 p.m.

From the host: Trivia Puppet Company is so pleased to be able to join you after a long pause from March 2020. Due to the evolving nature of the pandemic, we have chosen to connect with you virtually for everyone’s safety. Please join us as we showcase performers from Western Washington and feature a very special guest all the way from North Carolina.

Puppet Companies joining us include Vox Fabuli, The Zoo Pack Enormousface, and stars very special guest Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins! The festival will also feature family-friendly puppet short films by Heather Henson’s Handmade Puppet Dreams.

This event is brought to you in part by 4Culture, The Puppeteers of Puget Sound, the Awesome Foundation, Kendall’s DJ & Event, Half-Pint Puppets, Washington Hall, and Puppeteers of America: Pacific Northwest Region.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Virtual Puget Sound Puppetry Festival, please visit pugetpuppetfest.com.

Pioneer Square Holiday Market

Dec. 4 — 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Occidental Square Mall, 117 S. Washington St., Seattle, WA 98104

From the host: Looking for unique gifts for this holiday season? Pioneer Square small businesses are joining forces for a one-day holiday market in Occidental Mall. You’re invited to take a moment to bask in the warmth of the holiday season while enjoying shopping, dining, and more from around the neighborhood. Entertainment will be provided by Red Eagle Soaring and Totem Star. Vendors and additional activities to be announced soon. Check out our official guide to all the great places to shop, dine, be inspired, and have fun in the Pioneer Square neighborhood. Parking is free at the Butler Garage (114 James St.) from 11a.m. to 8 p.m. with proof of purchase from a neighborhood business.

To keep up to date with the Pioneer Square Holiday Market, follow the market’s Facebook event page.

An Evening With Mossback’s Northwest

Dec. 2 — 6:30 p.m.

From the host: Join KCTS 9 and Crosscut as we celebrate the new season of Mossback’s Northwest with the people who know it best: Knute “Mossback” Berger and producer Stephen Hegg! We’ll take a look back at the origins of Mossback’s Northwest and forward to the new season with behind-the-scenes stories, details on how the show is made and a special sneak preview of the first episode of the new season!

For more information and to register, please visit An Evening With Mossback’s Northwest Eventbrite page.

The Power of Money Series

Dec. 2 (A previous event occurred on Sept. 23 and Oct. 21)

From the host: Young Women Empowered invites you to join us in a 3-part workshops series, unpacking the impacts of intergenerational colonial racial trauma by understanding the history of money, the growing of the racial wealth gap, how our individual trauma and experience re-enforces colonial practices, and how we as a whole can heal, decolonize our relationship with money, and create a world where we can thrive.

For the next three months, we will work together to learn, unlearn, and reimagine how resources are shared, decisions are made, and what accountability can mean for all of us. We will center decolonization as a path to challenge and transform our world into one that normalizes responsibility to one another and guides us to our collective liberation.

Tickets for all three sessions total are $100.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the series, please visit Young Women Empowered’s “The Power of Money Series” Eventbrite page.

JConnect Hanukkah Party

Dec. 2 — 7:30–10:30 p.m.

The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118

From the host: Join JConnect for a party to celebrate Hanukkah! We’ll have latkes, sufganiyot, and plenty of fun music and activities. Come play dreidel, win (and eat!) gelt, and hang out with other Jewish Seattleites. Wear your most garish Hanukkah sweater — we’ll be voting for the best entry!

Everyone attending will be asked to show ID with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours. Masks are required inside unless you are actively eating or drinking.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit the JConnect’s events page.

Kubota Garden Holiday Houseplant Sale

Nov. 22, 9 a.m.–Dec. 1, 1 p.m.

From the host: Kubota Garden Foundation is holding a “Houseplants for the Holidays Sale.” Choose a rare and interesting plant to give as a gift or to keep for yourself to beautify your home!

Purchase online from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, and pick up at the Foundation Office on December 3 or 4. All proceeds benefit Kubota Garden.

For more information and to shop the Kubota Garden Foundation’s Houseplants for the Holidays Sale, please visit the Kubota Garden Foundation’s website.

World AIDS Day

Dec. 1 — 4–5 p.m.

AIDS Memorial Pathway, 920 East Barbara Bailey Way, Seattle, WA 98122

From the host: Join us virtually to commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.

This year, we mark the 40th anniversary of the first reported cases of the AIDS epidemic. In remembrance, Gay City will partner with The AMP and community organizers to host a World AIDS Day commemoration. We will remember those impacted by AIDS and the importance of investing in research and prevention efforts.

For more information and to register for the World AIDS Day commemoration event, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

November Native Art Market & Holiday Gift Fair

Nov. 26–28 — 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Duwamish Longhouse, 4705 W Marginal Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106

From the host: Escape the rain and join the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center the weekend of Nov. 26, 27, & 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Enjoy shopping from native vendors and purchase gifts for friends, family, and yourself!

For more information, please visit the Duwamish Tribe’s events calendar.

Highline Indigenous Voices Celebration

Nov. 27 — 1–6 p.m.

From the host: Join the Highline Heritage Museum for this very special cultural and communal cinematic learning experience and celebration of Indigenous earth/water protectors in the film AWAKE: A Dream from Standing Rock, and hear from major food sovereignty leaders in the First Nations Development Institute produced film GATHER.

All are welcome but space is limited so RSVP today by emailing sara.ortiz@highlineschools.org.

Proof of vaccination for adult guests required as well as masks being worn at all times during the screenings at Highline Heritage Museum.

For more information, including a schedule of showings and contact info for registering, please visit Highline Heritage Museum’s Facebook event page.

Small Business Saturday Food Walk

Nov. 27 — 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Hing Hay Park, 423 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle, WA

From the host: Small Business Saturday Food Walk is back on Nov. 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visit a plethora of CID business offerings from food to retail and support small and local ahead of the busy holiday season!

Digital menu with a list of participating businesses available now. CIDBIA will also be tabling at Hing Hay Park with physical menus!

For more information, including a digital menu, visit the CID Food Walk Series webpage. To keep up to date with the CID’s Small Business Saturday Food Walk, follow CIDBIA’s Facebook event page. Check out the Emerald’s article “CID Saturday Food Walk Features Small Businesses and Delicious Eats” for a sneak peek!

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 27 — 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Occidental Square Pavillion, 117 S. Washington St., Seattle, WA 98104

From the host: This November, be a part of the 12th annual holiday shopping tradition that brings together communities in support of their favorite small businesses. Shop Small Saturday celebrates what makes Pioneer Square so vibrant — our businesses. Because a visit to the family-owned framing shop or a stop at the neighborhood taco truck not only supports our local economies, it promotes more vibrant communities. This year, Pioneer Square will host a welcome and information booth at Occidental Park on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide information on Shop Small Saturday, as well as guide folks to the neighborhood’s small businesses. Parking is free at the Butler Garage (114 James St) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with proof of purchase from a neighborhood business.

To keep up to date with Small Business Saturday, follow the Pioneer Square Seattle Facebook event page.

A young volunteer prepares turkey sandwiches to give away to families at Othello Village during the 2018 Turkey Bowl Week of Service. (Photo: Susan Fried)

7th Annual Turkey Bowl Week

Nov. 21, 11 a.m.–Nov. 25, 12 p.m.

From the host: The 7th Annual Turkey Bowl Week has been a staple in South Seattle and the Rainier Beach Community, and is truly more than a game. This is an opportunity for fathers, families, and students to earn community service hours and come together for one common goal which is to serve and celebrate our community.

Our mission is to teach young people what it looks like to serve someone other than themselves and give opportunities to be apart of a rich tradition.

The dates are Nov. 21–Nov. 25. We will be making 3,000 turkey-sandwich lunches and preparing 2,000 homeless/hygiene kits and distributing them to the tiny home villages and shelters across our communities.

To see a schedule of service projects and flag-football games and keep up to date with the 7th Annual Turkey Bowl Week, follow the Turkey Bowl Week Facebook event page. Check out the Emerald’s article “Football, Fun, and Helping Those in Need Highlight Turkey Bowl Week of Service” for more information.

Flights & Rights: Decolonizing Thanksgiving

Nov. 23 — 5–6 p.m.

From the host: Flights & Rights is the ACLU-WA’s regularly scheduled community series featuring important civil rights issues and great beverages. This month, we build community virtually, so grab your beverage of choice and meet us online or via phone.

Join the ACLU-WA for a conversation on Indigenous justice. Details coming soon.

One of the best parts of Flights & Rights? Connecting with our community — and this includes beverage partners across the state! Without them, there would be no Flights with our Rights!

For more information and to register, please visit the ACLU-WA’s Flights & Rights: Decolonizing Thanksgiving event page.

Virtual College Summit & Audition Workshop for Musicians

Nov. 21 — 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

From the host: Seattle JazzED’s Virtual College Summit and Audition Workshop is the premiere one-day event for high school students wanting to discover musical opportunities in college. With an even broader reach, student musicians from across the country will be able to learn from college representatives and ask the questions that matter most to them on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The day will run in a festival format on Zoom, with each college presenting for 15-minutes, and a mid-day audition workshop hosted by Riley Mulherkar & Willem de Koch of The Westerlies.

Participants may virtually visit with the colleges of their choice throughout the day, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and may join for the whole period, or just during the times of the schools they’re most interested in. The College Summit and Audition Workshop is open to, and helpful for, students on any instrument, including vocalists in grades 9–12. Parents, guardians, and educators are welcome to attend any, or all, of the event. The event fee is listed as $65, however, as with all programming, Seattle JazzED offers a pay-what-you-can system, no questions asked. If students/families would like to, they may enter the code “WAIVER” when registering to waive the full tuition amount!

For more information and to register for the Virtual College Summit & Audition Workshop, please visit the following webpage.

South End Public Market

Nov. 20 — 12–6 p.m.

Day Moon Press, 3220 Beacon Ave S., Seattle, WA 98144

From the host: South End Public Market is having a market cohosted with Day Moon Press at their location on Beacon Avenue!

Beacon Arts Guild has curated a mix of local artists with prints/cards, body products, jewelry, home decor, and more. Top it off with a tasty hot drink from Beacon Arts Bake Sale in the backyard! This month’s vendors include PlazaArtista, SMASH THE BOX, Full Harvest Gardener, Tara Kraft, Art Maranth Mixed Media, and Magic Bear Designs. As we are indoors, masks are required, and we will be staggering people entering to make sure everyone stays safe!

To keep up to date with the South End Public Market, follow Beacon Arts’ and Day Moon Press’ Facebook event page.

Major Taylor Birthday Celebration Group Ride

Nov. 20 — 11 a.m.

Bike Works Shop, 3709 S Ferdinand St., Seattle, WA

From the host: Please join Bike Works + Cascade Bicycle Club on Saturday, Nov. 20, for a free, no-drop, all-ages community ride in honor of the late great Marshall “Major” Taylor’s birthday coming up on Nov. 26. In 1899, Taylor was the first African American to win a world championship in cycling.

For more information and to register for the Major Taylor Celebration Group Ride, please visit bikeworks.org/majortaylor2021.

JCCCW’s Artisan Craft & Holiday Gift Sale

Nov. 20 & Nov. 21 — 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

JCCCW, 1414 S Welleter St., Seattle, WA 98144

From the host: Reserve an appointment to shop at the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington’s (JCCCW) first 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 & 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲 that will be held on Saturday & Sunday, the 20th and 21st of November, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This sale will include many of the beautiful and unique Japanese items from the 2021 Bunka no Hi exhibit, as well as many other collectible items and art from our inventory, to add to your own collection or give as a gift for the holidays.

Cash and all major credit cards will be accepted. Revenue generated from this sale will go toward supporting the mission of the JCCCW to preserve, promote, and share Japanese and Japanese American culture and heritage.

Appointments will be required for this event. Appointments will open on the 1st of November at 10 a.m., via a link that will be posted on this page. Each appointment slot will allow up to two (2) people 12 years or older; please keep to one appointment per household.

In compliance with King County Guidelines, upon entry all attendees over 12 years of age must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative test result for the virus from within 72 hours prior to attending. Masks must also be worn at all times while inside the JCCCW facilities during the same, and they must cover from your nose to your chin.

We ask for your continued patience and cooperation through this unprecedented time, for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors.

For more information and to sign up for an appointment time, please visit JCCCW’s Artisan Craft & Holiday Gift Sale webpage.

Mapes Walkway Fall Spruce Up

Nov. 20 — 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Mapes Creek Plaza, 52nd Avenue South and South Henderson Street

From the host: Please join veterans and community members for the Mapes Walkway Fall Spruce Up on Saturday, Nov. 20! On this mission, we and partners will improve environmental safety for Mapes Walkway connecting youth to community and schools at Rainier Beach. Lunch will be provided!

To register, please scan the QR code in the above image. For more information, contact Andrew Gutshall at agutshall@missioncontinues.org or 715-513-6552.

PSARA Webinar on Reparations

Nov. 19 — 5 p.m.

From the host: Featured presentation by Dr. Ron Daniels, the founder and president of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century (IBW), a progressive, African-centered and action-oriented Resource Center dedicated to empowering people of African descent and marginalized communities. He is the convenor of the National African American Reparations Commission (NAARC).

Larry Gossett and Alice Ito will facilitate the webinar.

To register for this webinar, please fill out the following Zoom registration form. For more information, please email organizer@psara.org.

Tloke-Nahuake for “Reflections.” (Photo: Futsum Tsegai, courtesy of Seattle Public Library)

Reflections Dance Festival Watch Party

Nov. 19 — 3–9 p.m.

From the host: Come dance the night away at the artists’ reception and viewing party for the Reflections Watch Party on Pier 62, the site where the dance festival was filmed earlier this month! We’ll have heaters, tents, food trucks, a beer garden with hot mulled wine, and DJ Cutz — everything you need to light up the night. Viewing begins around 4 p.m., dancing to follow!

Photos and performances filmed by Futsum Tsegai, artist-in-residence for The Seattle Public Library.

About the Reflections Dance Festival 2021: Ready for a beautiful love letter to the city during Delta times? Reflections Dance Festival returns as a ray of light during the dark times of fall and winter during the pandemic. Reflections, which was filmed on Seattle’s Pier 62 and was presented as a virtual livestream in early November, is copresented by The Seattle Public Library and Friends of Waterfront Seattle with lead partners Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. It is free and open to the public.

To keep up to date with the Reflections Dance Festival Watch Party, follow the Reflections Dance Festival – Virtual Event Facebook event page. Check out the Emerald’s article “‘Reflections’ Dance Festival: A Gift of Indigenous and African American Solidarity” for more information!

What Happened? An Analysis of the Media Fear Mongering During the Election

Nov. 18 — 5:30 p.m.

From the host: Real Change interim Editor Ashley Archibald, Charles Mudede of the Stranger, and Erica C. Barnett of PubliCola will discuss the media coverage of the last election cycle. Fearmongering around public safety and visible homelessness dominated the dialogue of local media outlets, while other issues were left untouched. Join these key Seattle journalists as they unpack how news outlets perpetuated narratives, and what it means for Seattle’s future.

For more information and to register for this virtual webinar, please visit tinyurl.com/electionseattle.

Detention 101

Nov. 18 — 5 p.m. PT

From the host: Interested in joining the fight for immigration rights and to end all detention camps but don’t know where to start? Join Tsuru for Solidarity (TFS) on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET for “Detention 101,” a conversation/discussion with Professor Naomi Paik on the history of detention in the United States across the administrations to contextualize the work of TFS.

Naomi Paik, an interdisciplinary scholar and associate professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago, will be presenting on her research on the history of immigration, particularly drawing from her most recent book Bans, Walls, Raids, Sanctuary (2020) . We will leave with some strategies and action items on how we can join and continue the fight for a future beyond prisons. This event will be both educational and discussion-based, including a presentation from Naomi Paik along with time for questions and discussion.

A follow-up reading group for Bans, Walls, Raids, Sanctuary: Understanding U.S. Immigration for the 21st Century will also be hosted on Thursday, Dec. 9.

For more information and to register for this virtual discussion, please visit tinyurl.com/TsuruDetention101.

Lunchtime! Get Ready for 2022! Labor Laws, Domestic Workers, Transit, & You!

Nov. 18 — 12–1 p.m.

From the host: Join the Ethnic Chamber of Commerce Coalition and the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for a lunch and learn on Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. about Seattle’s Domestic Workers Ordinance and what you can do to protect and support domestic workers in our community.

For more information and to register, please visit the following Eventbrite page.

KCTS 9 Book Club — November

Nov. 17 — 7–8 p.m.

From the host: The KCTS 9 Book Club is a virtual conversation event series, in collaboration with Third Place Books in Seattle and PBS Books. Monthly book selections are made by a rotating group of Washington authors who will also host the virtual discussions. The twist: Authors will select books that aren’t their own! Most months, books selected will be fiction, but we may change it up once every so often. Themes will correspond to current programming airing on KCTS 9. This month, we’ll be reading The Summer Book by Tove Jansson. Local author Kelly Brenner will lead the discussion.

For more information and to register, please visit KCTS 9’s November Book Club Eventbrite page.

Food for Thought — From Turkey to Terikayaki: An Immigrant Chef’s Thanksgiving Table

Nov. 16 — 6:30 p.m.

From the host: Join KCTS 9 on Nov. 16 for a discussion with local immigrant chefs on how they’ve incorporated their traditions into the uniquely American holiday of Thanksgiving. Hosted by Rachel Belle. Featuring: Thierry Rautureau, LUC and Food Network personality; Melissa Miranda, Musang; Taichi Kitamura, Sushi Kappo Temura; Adama Jammeh & Oumie Sallah, Afella Jollof Catering; and Kara Martin, Food Innovation Network.

For more information and to register, please visit KCTS’ Eventbrite page.

LWGMS Virtual Open House

Nov. 17 — 6 p.m.

From the host: L-Dub will be hosting a Virtual Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. Attending an Open House is an excellent way to get to know L-Dub, its program, and its people. Meet with students, teachers, and administrators, and learn how our academic and co-curricular programs may be a good match for your family.

Along with our Virtual Open House on Nov. 17, L-Dub will be hosting two virtual information sessions on Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 from 12 to 1 p.m. Our fall in-person campus tours are happening Oct. 14–Dec. 16 at 2100 S. Walker St, Seattle, WA 98144. Registration is required to attend all events (virtual and in person) and can be done through the admissions page on our website.

‘You Sexy Thing’ by Local Author Cat Rambo Virtual Launch Event

Nov. 16 — 6 p.m.

From the host: University Book Store is proud to present the book launch for Cat Rambo’s latest novel, You Sexy Thing. Farscape meets The Great British Bake Off in this fantastic space opera You Sexy Thing from former SFWA president, Cat Rambo. Just when they thought they were out … TwiceFar station is at the edge of the known universe, and that’s just how Niko Larson, former admiral in the Grand Military of the Hive Mind, likes it. Retired and finally free of the continual war of conquest, Niko and the remnants of her former unit are content to spend the rest of their days working at the restaurant they built together, The Last Chance. But, some wars can’t ever be escaped, and unlike the Hive Mind, some enemies aren’t content to let old soldiers go. Niko and her crew are forced onto a sentient ship convinced that it is being stolen and must survive the machinations of a sadistic pirate king if they even hope to keep the dream of The Last Chance alive.

This is a free Zoom event but registration through the link provided is necessary to join the Zoom webinar. If you have any questions, please email events@ubookstore.com. See you there!

For more information and to register for the “You Sexy Thing” virtual launch event, please visit the following Zoom registration form.

Rep. Adam Smith Virtual Town Hall

Nov. 16 — 6 p.m.

From the host: Rep. Adam Smith of Washington’s Ninth Congressional District, which encompasses South Seattle, parts of south King County, as well as Bellevue, is hosting a virtual town hall focused on the work that he has been doing during the first half of the 117th Congress. Smith will be answering your questions about the past year and what’s ahead.

For more information and to register for the virtual town hall, visit adamsmith.house.gov/2021/11/virtual-town-hall. To submit a question for the upcoming town hall, use the following form.