Fiction Submission Guidelines

The Emerald Is Currently Open to Fiction Submissions

The South Seattle Emerald is accepting short fiction submissions of previously unpublished stories for our weekly Friday Fiction feature.

We are particularly interested in submissions from South End writers from underrepresented and marginalized groups. Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are highly encouraged to submit!

We’ll consider nearly any genre as long as the story is well-written, compelling, and satisfying. We’re looking for stories about what it means to be human and how humanity might meet the current and coming challenges. We want stories — joyous stories, challenging stories, authentic stories, stories to uplift us and ones to make us cry and ones to leave their flavors in our mouths for days to come — from perspectives that are often overlooked.

Pay rate is $150 per story.

Stories should not exceed 2,000 words.

Submissions should be sent to the Emerald’s fiction editor at

editor@seattleemerald.org. Please begin your subject line with

“FICTION” and follow with the title of your story and your name. Please include a brief bio with your submission.

