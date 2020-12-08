Marcus Harrison Green

Founder and Publisher

Marcus Harrison Green is the publisher of the South Seattle Emerald. Growing up in South Seattle, he experienced first-hand the impact of one-dimensional stories on marginalized communities, which taught him the value of authentic narratives. After an unfulfilling stint in the investment world during his twenties, Marcus returned to his community with a newfound purpose of telling stories with nuance, complexity, and multidimensionality with the hope of advancing social change. This led him to become a writer and found the South Seattle Emerald. He was named one of Seattle’s most influential people by Seattle Magazine in 2016.

Sharon Ho Chang 張曉倫

Managing Editor

Sharon Ho Chang 張曉倫 is an award-winning Taiwanese American author, photographer, and activist. She has published two books, Raising Mixed Race and Hapa Tales and Other Lies. Sharon was named 2015 Social Justice Commentator of the Year by The Seattle Globalist and 2016 Favorite Local API Author / Writer by International Examiner readers. She won the inaugural Northwest Journalists of Color Visual Storytelling Grant in 2019 and was awarded a 2020 Facebook COVID-19 Journalism Project Grant to cover COVID impacts on Communities of Color. Sharon is currently working on a family memoir about Taiwan’s transition to democracy after the second longest martial law period in world history.

Sharon Maeda

Planning Director

Sharon Maeda came out of retirement to support the Emerald as Interim Managing Editor and now Planning Director. As a public school teacher, she found media as a way to empower her students and ended up with a long media career. She managed the Pacifica Radio network (Los Angeles) as well as Seattle community radio stations KRAB-FM and KVRU-FM. Sharon served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at HUD (Washington, DC), Deputy General Secretary of the global mission board of the United Methodist Church (NYC), and owned Spectra Communications, a consulting firm that worked in Communities of Color and agency partners. She also worked at Washington’s largest private sector union and founded the Youth Media Institute and 21 Progress.

Jessie McKenna

Content Manager

Jessie McKenna is a marketing/communications specialist with a focus on South End nonprofits and small business. She began working for the South Seattle Emerald in 2017 as a volunteer and now serves as Content Manager. She aims to ensure that every new piece you see on the Emerald has received the care it deserves, so our authors, photographers, and community can shine as brightly on the screen as they do IRL (in real life) — or as close to as humanly possible. Jessie lives in Beacon Hill on unceded ancestral lands of the Duwamish people. If you do too, you can pay them rent at RealRentDuwamish.org.

OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Devin Chicras

President

Devin Chicras is a multidisciplinary brand builder whose day job conveniently lends itself to her favorite hobby of using design and communication as weapons of choice in the fight for a good cause for over a decade. She also serves as VP for the nonprofit West Hill Community Association and lead organizer of events like Skyway Outdoor Cinema and formerly was founding President of the Seattle Central AIGA.

Bridgette Hempstead

Vice President

Bridgette Hempstead is the founder and CEO of Cierra Sisters, Inc., an innovative organization focused on support, education, and advocacy about women’s breast and health issues, in addition to being an accomplished songwriter and singer.

Cynthia Green

Secretary

Cynthia Green is a lifelong South Seattleite. She currently works as a Kinship Care Navigator for Catholic Community Services, helping King County kinship caregivers (including grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings and others caring for family members’ children when circumstances prevent their parents from caring for them) find resources and support. Cynthia is also a volunteer tutor with the Lake Washington Youth Tutoring Program. Extremely modest, she will never tell you that the Cynthia A Green Family Center in Skyway is named after her.

Nick Patterson

Treasurer

Nick Patterson is a Seattle native who’s spent more than 25 years as a journalist. He is currently employed as a sports reporter and columnist for The Daily Herald in Everett, Washington, where he’s worked since 2003. He’s also worked at newspapers in Ontario, California, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Mount Vernon, Washington, and Seattle. He and his wife Chelsea reside in the Brighton neighborhood.

Ijeoma Oluo

Member

Ijeoma Oluo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller So You Want to Talk About Race and the forthcoming Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America. Her work on race has been featured in the New York Times and the Washington Post, among many others. She was named one of Seattle’s Most Influential People of 2015 by Seattle Magazine and one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Seattle by Seattle Met in 2018. She has twice been named to the Root 100, and she received both the 2018 Feminist Humanist Award and the 2020 Harvard Humanist of the Year Award from the American Humanist Association. She lives in Seattle, Washington.

Jovelle Tamayo

Member

Jovelle Tamayo is an independent documentary photographer and visual journalist born in the Philippines, raised in New Jersey, and currently based in Seattle’s Beacon Hill. She has contributed to publications including YES! Magazine, The Marshall Project, California Sunday Magazine, NPR, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, TIME, Crosscut, The Seattle Globalist and the South Seattle Emerald. Since 2016, Jovelle has taught photography, filmmaking, and media literacy to youth with Reel Grrls, Coyote Central, the Northwest Film Forum, the Seattle International Film Festival, and The Everyday Projects/Refugees Northwest. As an advocate for a more equitable visual media industry, Jovelle co-founded the Authority Collective and contributed to authoring the Photo Bill of Rights. Previously, she served as VP of Programs for the Asian American Journalists Association Seattle chapter.

Andrew (AJ) Johnson

Member

Andrew (AJ) Johnston joined the Emerald board shortly after the Emerald’s first anniversary. He is a South Seattle-based architect specializing in residential and commercial projects. Andrew is an outspoken supporter of Black-led, community­-centered media as a way to speak truth to power and inspire positive change within communities in need. He is also a passionate volunteer and organizer with Social Justice Fund NW (SJF) where he is working to foster a network of BIPOC donors in Seattle and the greater NW area.