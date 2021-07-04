Poetry Submission Guidelines

The Emerald is Currently Open to Poetry Submissions

The South Seattle Emerald is accepting short poetry submissions of previously unpublished works for our Sunday Poetry feature. We are particularly interested in submissions from South End writers from underrepresented and marginalized groups. We’re looking for poems that engage our senses and evoke our emotions from perspectives that are often overlooked.

Pay rate is $50 per poem.

Submissions should be sent to editor@seattleemerald.org. Please begin your subject line with “POETRY” and follow with the title of your poem and your name. Please include a brief bio with your submission.

