Vaccine Eligibility and Appointments for South Seattleites

(This page updated 3/8/21)

Helpful info for South Seattle community members who either want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or who are trying to help family, friends, or other community members navigate this process.

To find out if you currently qualify for a vaccine, visit the Department of Health (DOH) Phase Finder. We are currently in Phase 1 and vaccinating people in Phase 1A, Tier 1 and 2, and Phase 1B, Tier 1 (note that educators and childcare providers are now eligible in this phase, despite what the DOH graphic displays). See the visual vaccine roll-out timeline, also available in Spanish.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine at this time can use the Department of Health Vaccine Locator tool to assist them in finding a location to schedule an appointment with to get the vaccine. Please note that available appointments fill up fast, but new appointments are added all the time. Patience and diligence pay off for those seeking a vaccine.

In most cases, in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this time (from a variety of local providers), individuals must first find their eligibility status by using the DOH Phase Finder tool (an online questionnaire). As of Tuesday, March 2 — educators, school staff, and childcare providers are eligible for the vaccine, though Gov. Jay Inslee said late last week that the Phase Finder tool may not immediately reflect this change.

If you are eligible at this time, at the end of the questionnaire, you will be presented with a screen that confirms your eligibility. The confirmation of eligibility on your screen when you complete the questionnaire is an example of a digital certificate of eligibility. You will also receive an email from DOH confirming your eligibility; this too satisfies proof of eligibility and acts as an eligibility certificate.



Some providers require patients to bring either a digital or a physical copy of their eligibility certificate. See the images below for examples of the eligibility certificate that satisfy this requirement.

You can either print one of these out (the confirmation screen after you complete the questionnaire or the DOH email you receive after completing the questionnaire) and keep it handy for your vaccine appointment or — if digital confirmation of eligibility is all that is required, this appears to mean that you can do one of the following: present the email you were sent from the DOH, by showing the provider the email you received at your appointment (on your phone or digital tablet, like an iPad); present a screen capture of the digital certificate from your computer or cell phone (by showing the provider the image on your cell phone or digital tablet); or present a digital photograph of the confirmation screen or email taken with a cell phone (or any digital camera should suffice so long as you can show the provider the image).

The important thing is that your name is listed as the eligible party on your digital certificate and you can present it in some form or fashion to the vaccine provider.

This screen you see when you complete the DOH Phase Finder questionnaire should look something like this:

Example of the screen those eligible to receive the COVID vaccine at this time will see when they complete the DOH Phase Finder questionnaire (name redacted).

The email you receive from the DOH after you complete the Phase Finder questionnaire should look something like this:

An example of an email confirmation from the DOH for those eligible for a COVID vaccine (name redacted).

Using the Solv Appointment Scheduler

Many providers are using some form of online scheduler as the primary means for patients to schedule vaccine appointments. Here are a few things to note when you visit the “Solv” online scheduler, like the one International Community Health Services (ICHS) uses — using ICHS’s New Holly vaccination site scheduler as an example:

You will see some information about the clinic hours on the left-hand side under the name of the site and above the address. Here, the scheduler often says “Closed” — which it would seem has little to do with the New Holly site’s hours of operation or what appointment availability might be if you check back later (even on the same day). See below for images.

On the right-hand side, under where it says “CHOOSE A DATE AND TIME,” you will see today’s date and it might say “Clinic Closed” and “This clinic is closed today.” Below that you might see tomorrow’s date and it might say the same thing (see the image of “Example A” below). This does not actually mean that the clinic is closed today or tomorrow. (We know, it’s confusing.)



It would seem that when you see this, it means that at this exact moment, there are no appointments available for today or tomorrow. If this is the case, under that there will be a big pink button that says “Find Next Available Visit,” and when you click that, a calendar pops up. But all the days on the calendar might be greyed out. You will have to visit the scheduler again to see if new appointments have been added.



But — you might see available appointments when you visit the page, and if you don’t see them you may see them if you refresh the page in 10 minutes or in an hour, or tomorrow morning. ICHS says if you visit the page and see no available appointments, check back often as they open up new appointments at what may seem like random days/times. The good news is that new appointments will become available and when they do, you will be able to book them using the Solv scheduler.



When appointments are available, you will see buttons overlaid with appointment times, e.g. “3:15”, (see “Example B” below) under the date or dates on the right-hand side. Keep checking back and/or refreshing that page until you see some appointment times available and when you do, click the time of your choice per what is available to schedule your appointment.



Example “A” of ICHS Solv online appointment scheduler for their New Holly site. In this screenshot there are no appointments available.

Example “B” of ICHS Solv online appointment scheduler for their New Holly site. In this screenshot there are appointments available.

NOTE: One thing appears to be true wherever you try to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine online, no matter what scheduling system the provider uses: many times no appointments will be immediately available on a site scheduler for a provider of vaccines. Do not lose hope!

Keep checking back on the site in question — and on any vaccination locations you are interested in scheduling a vaccine with. Appointments are added all the time and often are immediately snatched up. But if you are patient and diligent, local providers say, you will get an appointment sooner or later. So don’t give up!

Here are three current online schedulers for South Seattle vaccination sites to check for appointments with:

And you can find vaccine locations by county on the DOH Vaccine Locator tool (scroll down the page when you get there to see the list of counties).

