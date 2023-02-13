Job Announcement: Managing Editor

The South Seattle Emerald’s mission is to amplify the authentic narratives of South Seattle and surrounding communities.

The South Seattle Emerald is seeking to hire its first full-time Managing Editor to lead the publication in its unique, groundbreaking vision of restorative community-centered journalism.

THE EMERALD

The South Seattle Emerald is an award-winning Black-led, BIPOC-focused 501(c)(3) nonprofit online news publication that Marcus Harrison Green started from his parents’ basement. Founded in 2014 as a platform that authentically depicts the dynamic voices, culture, arts, ideas, and businesses in South Seattle, it has become the go-to local media outlet by and about diverse communities in South Seattle and beyond.

Led and produced by community residents, workers, artists, and activists alongside award-winning journalists, its board of directors is majority Black and BIPOC.

Funded by individual donors, grants, advertisement revenue, and sponsorships, the Emerald is dedicated to journalism integrity, and its funding does not influence editorial decisions. The Emerald is accountable to the people of the South Seattle community and presents news as a service to the community it chronicles, not as a for-profit business.

MANAGING EDITOR

The Managing Editor joins the Executive Director as the Emerald’s leadership team, including developing and implementing an Emerald strategic plan to ensure a sustainable future.

The Managing Editor is responsible for administering the Emerald’s day-to-day publishing operations, leading a team of editors, freelance writers, photographers, and illustrators. The Managing Editor, with the Executive Director, helps plan and monitor the newsroom budget. The Managing Editor supervises editorial operations and personnel, including but not limited to hiring, supervising, evaluating, and dismissing editorial staff and freelancers. The Managing Editor ensures grant-funded and sponsored stories and related content is published as designated and will support the Executive Director in community engagement, grant strategies, and Emerald team-building efforts. The role calls for leadership in digital strategy and content production and promotion.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The Managing Editor:

Sets editorial policy and guidelines for news content in collaboration with the Publisher and Executive Director.

Leads in editorial decisions and organizes and supervises all aspects of newsroom/editorial content creation and website publishing processes; generates and develops story ideas, plans, assigns and ensures content follows the tone and style guidelines. Implements and monitors the result of various content campaigns.

Manages and approves the layout/design of the website and occasional print publishing.

Directs hiring, training, evaluating, and accountability of newsroom personnel, and addresses complaints and resolves problems.

Monitors newsroom/editorial expenses and approves all day-to-day operational purchases.

Coordinates work with other areas of the Emerald, working closely with the Executive Director.

Directs special projects as needed, participates in and supports Emerald events, and completes other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS

Commitment to justice with equity and embracing the intersectionality of how economic forces, identity, disability, and culture impact BIPOC communities

Have living/working experience in ethnically/racially/linguistically diverse communities; knowledge of South Seattle and South King County communities is a plus.

In-depth knowledge of newsroom operations, including digital layout, budget, and newsroom policies; experience working with freelance and volunteer content contributors and working in diverse communities across a spectrum of personalities, ages, identities, and languages.

Collegial leadership with the ability to multi-task and delegate responsibility to others.

A flexible problem solver and creative self-starter who can provide calm and organized administrative and editorial oversight.

Ability to write well and effectively edit news copy.

A skilled communicator who can maintain clear and open lines of communication with all team members and communicate effectively with other department heads, community leaders, and staff.

Ability to work in a nonprofit environment where resources are sometimes limited.

Ability to act as an Emerald spokesperson, community speaker/panelist, and advocate, including engaging with major funders when needed.

Education/Experience

Four to six years of related experience and training demonstrating the required skills and qualifications or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience managing a media entity, nonprofit organization, small business, complex projects, or equivalent. Demonstrated experience leading a diverse newsroom and delivering complex projects within budget and on time.

Basic math skills to compile and direct the budget of the news operation.

Comfort using Slack, managing email communications, text messages, Zoom, and Google Meet, and openness to trying new platforms to meet team needs.

Experience using Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Google Workspace, and Google Analytics.

Familiar with Content Management Systems (CMS)

Preferred Experience/Skills

Experience with Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms is a plus.

Bilingual with deep knowledge of one or more multicultural communities (Amharic, Chinese, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya, Japanese, and Vietnamese).

Job Type

Full-time. The South Seattle Emerald is a virtual office with occasional in-person meetings and events. The workweek is generally Monday to Thursday, with some weekend availability needed.

Pay

$70K to $80K, depending on experience and qualifications.

Benefits

Flexible schedule, 22 days of paid time off, 11 paid Holidays, and two floating paid Holidays. Additionally, the South Seattle Emerald suspends operations for the last two weeks of the year, and all employees have this period as paid time off.

Health Insurance, Vision Insurance, and Dental Insurance.

Must live in the Seattle Metro area or South King County Region, preferably in South Seattle.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Submit a cover letter and resume to work@seattleemerald.org. The search team will not consider submissions sent to other email addresses or through the U.S. Postal Service.

Deadline: Applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applicant screening will begin immediately. The position will remain open until filled.

Start Date: TBD

Prospective applicants are encouraged to read seattleemerald.org.

The South Seattle Emerald is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are a diverse, inclusive workforce and provide equal employment opportunities for all applicants and employees. All qualified applicants for employment will be considered without regard to an individual’s race, color, sex, gender identity, gender expression, religion, age, national origin or ancestry, disability, medical condition, family care status, marital status, domestic partner status, sexual orientation, genetic information, military or veteran status, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws. If you cannot submit your application because of incompatible assistive technology or a disability, please contact us at work@seattleemerald.org. The South Seattle Emerald will reasonably accommodate qualified individuals with disabilities.