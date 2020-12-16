WEEKLY NEWS GLEAMS: Longest Night Solstice Ceremony, New Year/New Activities, & More

A weekly round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

curated by Emerald Staff

Longest Night: Solstice Ceremony 2020

Mon., Dec. 21 — 7–11:59 p.m. (6:30 doors)

From the hosts: This Winter Solstice, Northwest Film Forum, Holocene (Portland), REDEFINE magazine, Pink Noise (PDX), Crash Symbols Records & Seattle Documentary Association join forces to present five virtual rooms filled with music, movement, films, and meditation.

Enter a waking dream as Northwest Film Forum’s virtual space is transformed in celebration of the longest night of 2020. Full of ambient electronic music, live performances, guided movement, wellness activities, participatory rituals, and countless inventions culled from subconscious states, LONGEST NIGHT is a communally-minded, staff-invented, season-inspired Solstice party that brings light to the liminal space of the year’s darkest day.

Get all the details on the Northwest Film Forum website.

Detail of a Hillman City mural. (Photo: Jessie McKenna)

New Year, New Activities — Sign Up Now for Seattle Parks & Rec 2021 Virtual Programs

From Gentle Yoga to Aerobic Dance, Virtual Cardboard Engineering for kids to Beginning Shotokan Karate for all ages (7 and up) — Seattle Parks & Recreation has something for everyone. And if virtual events are a technical challenge for you or your family, SPR offers “tech check-ins” to help you get set up and find solutions to common problems.

Find the whole list of free and low-cost program offerings here.

Low-Barrier COVID-19 Bill Assistance Still Available Through Seattle Public Utilities

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for many households to keep up with their monthly bills, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) has several financial assistance resources available to customers. Payment plans, the Utility Discount Program (UDP) — which, in the age of COVID, you can enroll in online without providing income documentation — and the Emergency Assistance Program (EAP) are all services customers can turn to in times of need.



Learn more about these programs, including how to enroll and access assistance, on the Seattle Public Utilities COVID-19 Bill Assistance web page.



