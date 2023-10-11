The Emerald’s Guide to South End Coffee Shops

We’re biased, but we think the best coffee is south of downtown.

by Jenn Ngeth

Seattle is known worldwide for coffee (no shocker there) and is almost synonymous with Starbucks. But in the last decade, we’ve seen an increase in BIPOC-owned specialty cafes proudly reclaiming their unique, intimate ties to the beverage. Coffee culture isn’t just the stereotypical “tattooed hipster white guy who drinks a breve” anymore.

In the South End, BIPOC-owned coffee shops and roasters are taking charge of their coffee story, brewing arabica or robusta the way they were taught to enjoy this special cup of brown elixir. With shops like Boon Boona focusing on strong, lasting relationships with coffee farmers to Hello Em sharing Vietnamese coffee culture and providing a space for Vietnamese creatives to meet, these new businesses unveil the hidden power of coffee –– human connections made possible by this energizing drink.

Read on for a list of Emerald-recommended coffee shops, listed geographically.

2300 Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98144

206-629-4022

www.blackcoffeenw.com

Are you in need of a Blackaccino (cappuccino), a Karen (white mocha), or an Africano (Americano)? Well, this Black-owned coffee shop has all your coffee needs! Black Coffee NW on 23rd & Jackson in Central District is serving up more than just coffee; there’s a focus here on providing a safe place for children and adults within the community. Stay tuned for information about the after-school programs and growth opportunities that BCNW has in the works.

504 5th Ave. S. #107a, Seattle, WA 98104

206-485-7049

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar in the Chinatown-International District is a bakeshop whose flavors will have you saying “masarap” with every bite and sip. With freshly baked goods like ube cheesecakes, peach mango empanada, calamansi bars, and more, your mouth will thank you. Pair those with the Filipino twists on espresso drinks like their calamansi espresso tonic and ube or pandan latte to complete your morning (or afternoon) cravings. In addition, if you want to get boozy for brunch, they offer delicious cocktails as well!

1227 S. Weller St., Seattle, WA 98144

www.helloem.coffee

In Little Saigon, Hello Em boasts the first Vietnamese roastery in Seattle. They proudly serve beans imported from Kon Tum and Buôn Ma Thuột that are roasted in-house, while educating Seattle about Vietnam’s coffee culture. Between Vietnamese-style coffee like cà phê trứng, espresso with egg crème, and cà phê cốt dừa, coffee with coconut cream and toasted coco (a personal favorite of mine), your taste buds will be transported! Enjoy a cup of coffee with their many offerings of bánh mìs, croissant sandwiches, and mochi clouds. Be sure to follow their IG account for updates on pop-up pastries.

860 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104

At Tougo Coffee, you won’t just find delicious lattes or pastries — there’s care and a strong sense of community within this space. With delectable offerings from coffee to wine and tasty bites like their house-made sourdough bread, you’ll need to come back for their bimonthly Paint and Sip nights! Get creative, meet new people, and experience how coffee can cultivate community.

6105 13th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98108

In Georgetown, Voi Cà Phê connects to people through coffee, sharing Vietnamese coffee culture and great food. With modern takes on the bánh mì, like their red coconut curry shrimp or claypot braised veggie fish, you’re in for a burst of flavors you haven’t encountered in a bánh mì before. For coffee, you can try Vietnamese staples like cà phê đen đá, black phin coffee, and cà phê sữa đá, phin coffee with condensed milk, to tamarind lattes and a phở spice latte — a house-made spice blend that gives this drink the aromatic warmth that phở is known for.

1600 S. Roberto Maestas Festival St., Seattle, WA 98144

206-931-1357

www.thestationbh.com

Take a break, get off the light rail, and head over to The Station at Beacon Hill for some morning buzz. The rich espresso in their Mocha Mexicano, a mocha with Mexican hot chocolate and espresso, or a Diangelo, a brown sugar latte, will warm you up while you chow down on a hot breakfast sandwich or biscuits and gravy. Vibrant art is displayed throughout, proudly showing their support for inclusivity within this community.

Cafe Avole (Central District and Rainier Beach)

Central District: 2330 E. Union St., Seattle, WA 98122

Rainier Beach: 8323 B, 8323 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118

206-565-4884

Cafe Avole is an Ethiopian coffee shop located in Central District and in Rainier Beach at the Ethiopian Community Center. This business highlights their single source beans from Ethiopia in every drink. From their popular lavender lattes to Americanos, you’ll taste the fruity profiles of their beans. They also offer many non-caffeinated beverages like fresh juices, wellness shots, smoothies, and teas.

Coffeeholic House (Columbia City, Greenwood, and Bellevue)

3700 S. Hudson St., Seattle, WA 98118

206-722-3327

This Vietnamese coffee shop in Columbia City provides traditional phin coffees and espresso beverages intertwined with flavors found in Southeast Asia. Popular drinks include the Purple Haze, an ube latte topped with ube foam and drizzle; the Dark Knight, a latte made with condensed milk and roasted black sesame that compliments the espresso; and Tropical Vine, a phin-brewed coffee with pandan and coconut milk.

3829 S. Edmunds St. A, Seattle, WA 98118

www.empireroastersandrecords.com

Coffee, a killer waffle recipe, vinyls, and multiple floors of space –– what more can you ask for? Empire Roasters and Records has been serving coffee to Columbia City since 2009 and expanded their upstairs floor into a record shop during the pandemic. Pack up your laptop and work in their ample spaces and try one of their waffles (vegan and gluten-free options available) paired with a latte made with their house-made cashew milk, sweetened with 100% date syrup.

Boon Boona (Renton, Capitol HIll, and University Book Store)

724 S. 3rd St., Ste. C, Renton, WA 98057

425-496-8618

www.boonboonacoffee.com

Savor a cup of coffee while doing good at Boon Boona, an African coffee roaster based in Renton. With beans imported from Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, and many other African nations, with a strong emphasis on creating long-lasting relationships with the coffee farmers and supporting sustainability in the crop production, Boon Boona demonstrates the perfect balance of global connection and care for humanity.

12930 E. Marginal Way S., Tukwila, WA 98168

206-353-6122

Drip & Sip is a new Vietnamese coffee shop in Tukwila. Inviting coffee scents reach you as you enter –– a tease for your taste buds. You won’t find just your average cup of joe here. Along with delicious bánh mì and a light atmosphere, they offer Vietnamese favorites like cà phê muố, a traditional phin-brewed coffee with condensed milk and a sweet and salty cold foam; cà phê trứng; bạc sỉu, a traditional phin-brewed coffee with condensed milk and creamy milk; in addition to espresso drinks.

1066 S. 320th St., Bldg K Ste D, Federal Way, WA 98003

206-212-6463

Want to have a real-life anime cafe moment? Then come down to Onit Cafe in Federal Way! This Korean-owned coffee shop has a big menu featuring espresso drinks like a Lotus latte and honey oat latte (honey and oat milk) to fresh fruit ades that are refreshingly sweet with flavors like yuja, Korean citron, and lime mojito. There are lots of tables for seating groups or a solo study session. You’ll want to treat yourself to the delectable house-made desserts like macarons, beautifully decorated cakes, and picturesque croffles, a waffle-pressed croissant topped with your choice of ice cream, fruits, and more.

Jenn Ngeth is a Khmer American woman from Seattle, Washington who grew up in South Park. She received her A.A.S. in visual communications from Highline College and is a published poet and multidisciplinary artist.

