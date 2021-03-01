South King County Residents 65 and Older Eligible for Vaccination at Mass Vaccination Sites

by Carolyn Bick

South King County residents aged 65 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated at Public Health — Seattle & King County’s two South King County mass vaccination sites starting today, March 1.

Public Health — Seattle & King County (PHSKC) announced in a brief press release that it would be expanding eligibility for the sites in Kent and Auburn immediately and that it would open additional appointment slots. The press release said PHSKC was able to do this based on the amount of vaccine the State’s Department of Health (DOH) sent for this week. The two sites will also continue to provide vaccinations for people aged 75 and older and their caregivers.

Registration is by appointment only, as vaccine supply still remains limited. People may register for vaccinations here, and find out whether they are eligible for the vaccine here.

For language assistance, people may call either the Washington State COVID-19 Assistance Line at 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816 (then press #) or the King County COVID-19 Call Center at 206-477-3977. The State’s assistance line takes calls from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, and 6 a.m.–6 p.m. on Tuesday–Sunday. The County’s call center takes calls from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. every day.

Carolyn Bick is a journalist and photographer based in South Seattle. You can reach them here and can check out their work here and here.

Featured image: Members of the Seattle Fire Department give COVID-19 vaccinations at the Ethiopian Community in Seattle center. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Fire Department)

