NEWS GLEAMS: Vaccine Pop-Ups & Locations Info, Memorial Ride & Walk, SDOT Survey, More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Mohammed Ahmed smiles as he receives his COVID-19 vaccine at an ICHS pop-up vaccine clinic at the Redmond Islamic Center on March 30, 2021. Photo courtesy of ICHS.

COVID-19 Vaccination Locations/Info & Pop-Ups

Appointments No Longer Required at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle Vaccination Sites — Those who live or work in King County can now walk up or drive to three City of Seattle COVID-19 vaccination sites without an appointment. People who have not yet received a dose can now receive their first or second dose at three locations: Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle. At the time of vaccination, if required, patients will be signed up for an appointment for their second dose.

According to the Mayor’s Office the locations and times of the centers are:

Lumen Field Event Center: 330 S Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, WA 98134; Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

330 S Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, WA 98134; Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. Rainier Beach Vaccination Hub: 8702 Seward Park Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118; Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

8702 Seward Park Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118; Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. West Seattle Vaccination Hub: 2801 SW Thistle St., Seattle, WA 98126; Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, May 5, this hub will be open until 7:30 p.m.

According to the Mayor’s Office, beginning on May 5, each site will offer the following vaccine choices:

Lumen Field Event Center: Pfizer

Pfizer Rainier Beach Vaccination Hub: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer West Seattle Vaccination Hub: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer

Note that Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are only for patients 18 years old or older, while the Pfizer vaccine is only for 16 years old or older. According to the City, second doses will require a vaccination card or immunization record.

Find more info and sign up for first or second vaccines at the City of Seattle’s COVID-19 vaccination web site.

New Vaccination Site Added in Federal Way — In other news, Public Health – Seattle & King County (PHSKC) announced the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Federal Way in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. Serving up to 1,000 patients a day, the site is open to all people age 16 and older regardless of immigration status — and you do not need to be a Kaiser Permanente member to receive a vaccine there. Appointments are required and can be made here.

According to PHSKC, the Federal Way Kaiser Permanente site offers:

“Weekend hours — The site will be open from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. on Sundays to make it more convenient to access vaccines for those who may not be able to go to an appointment during the week.

“Private vaccinations in a clinic setting to address modesty needs.

“Easier access by transit — the site is accessible via King County Metro bus service (located near Routes 181 & 187) and via Metro Access.

“ADA accessibility and wheelchair access.”

Community Vaccination Pop-Ups — The following community organizations are offering vaccination pop-ups:

🩺 International Community Health Services (ICHS) is holding a pop-up vaccination clinic on Wednesday, May 5, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m., at the Ethiopian Muslims Association of Seattle (EMAS) in SeaTac. All individuals 16 years and older, regardless of insurance or immigration status, are invited to make an appointment. To make an appointment, fill out the following Google Form. The form will close once all appointment slots are filled. For more information about the ICHS EMAS pop-up, visit the following webpage.

🩺 El Centro de la Raza is holding two pop-up vaccination clinics this week. The first was held on Tuesday, May 4, and the second will be held on Thursday, May 6, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1–3:30 p.m., at Centilia Cultural Center at El Centro de la Raza. To make an appointment, call (206) 957–4630 or email at facilities@elcentrodelaraza.org.

🩺 In connection with PHSKC and Harborview Medical Center, Washington Hall is sponsoring a vaccination pop-up for first doses in their parking lot on Friday, May 14, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Second doses will be scheduled for June 11. Mark your calendars. We’ll update this post when we know more about registration and how to participate in this pop-up.

Women, Housing, and the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic Online Forum

Women have faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it’s disproportionate health impacts, economic setbacks during the resulting recession, or becoming default stay-at-home caregivers in families. More than ever, adequate, affordable housing is a critical part of addressing these impacts on women. In an online forum at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, prominent women leaders and journalists have a discussion, according to a press release from Habitat Humanity Seattle – King County, about “what the pandemic has revealed and changed about the status of women and how safe, decent, and healthy housing has never been more important in supporting their stability and opportunity.” Participants include Tracey Leong of KIRO7, State Rep. Mia Gregerson, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, Patience Malaba, director of Government Relations and Policy at Housing Development Consortium of Seattle-King County, and journalist Erica Barnett.

Sign up for the free online forum here.

Quarantined family kids riding bikes along the Stay Healthy Street. Photo by Jeanne Clark, attributed to SDOT Photos (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC 2.0 license).

SDOT Seeks Community Responses on Summer Plans for Lake WA Blvd

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is considering its summer plans for Lake Washington Boulevard — during the pandemic, a pilot program opened much of the road to people on bikes, skates, and on foot, while excluding cars. Due to the success of the program, SDOT is conducting a survey on four options for the street between Memorial Day weekend and the end of September: 1) one mile for pedestrians seven days a week, 2) three miles for pedestrians on weekends only, 3) a one-mile plus a three-mile section on weekends, and 4) a three-mile section open seven days a week. You can complete the survey to share your preferences by May 10 on the following webpage.

COVID-19, Human Trafficking, and Sexual Assault Response

Hamdi Mohamed, candidate for Port of Seattle Commissioner Position 3, is hosting an online forum this Saturday, May 8, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the important issue of human trafficking. According to press material from organizers: “Join us to learn about one of the most important issues affecting our region. We will discuss local policies aimed at fighting human trafficking, how COVID-19 has exacerbated this issue, and how community members can spread awareness.” Scheduled speakers include Sam Cho (Seattle Port Commission, Position 2), Leah Griffin (Sexual Assault reform advocate), and Yasmin Trudeau (attorney and policy expert).

For more information and to register for this forum, visit the following webpage.

Memorial Ride & Walk for Michael Colmant

Cyclist Michael Colmant was killed in a hit-and-run accident while biking on Seward Park Ave. on April 11, and in response, the community is organizing a memorial ride and walk in Michael’s honor on Sunday, May 15, 2–4 p.m. According to organizers, the ride starts at Be’er Sheva Park next to the intersection at Seward Park South and South Henderson Street; the walk will start at Seward Park, just north of the entry traffic circle. Both groups will meet at the crash site. According to organizers, Michael was “passionate about swimming, running, cycling, and aviation. He was a dedicated colleague, helping lift of People of Color in the field. He was a loving father and caring friend. He will be missed.” Anyone with information on the hit-and-run accident can call the Seattle Police Department at (206) 233-5000.

