NEWS GLEAMS: APA Artist Relief Fund, Participatory Budgeting, Youth Commissioners, & More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Seattle Youth Commission Now Accepting Applications

Application Deadline: June 28 at 5 p.m.

From the source: “The City of Seattle is now accepting applications for the Seattle Youth Commission (SYC), a 15-member commission of ages 13–19 that addresses issues of importance to youth. Appointed by the mayor and Seattle City Council, youth serving on this commission work with elected officials, City staff, community leaders, and young people citywide to make positive changes through policy, organizing, and events.

“In addition to representing youth across the city, commissioners receive hands-on experience in the public sector and learn how to cultivate the youth voice in city policy. Projects the Seattle Youth Commission have worked on in the past include, researching marketing and recruitment strategies to increase enrollment in Seattle Public Schools’ Career Technical Education Skills Center to recommend to the Office of Economic Development; collaborating with the mayor’s Chief of Police Search Committee to facilitate a youth forum on selecting a new chief of police; and advising the Department of Education and Early Learning on top priorities to consider for the Families and Education Levy.

“Commissioners serve a two-year term beginning September 2021 and ending June 2023. The commissioners meet biweekly on Wednesdays from 4:30–6 p.m. and will have additional committee commitments. In addition, the commissioners are required to attend a half-day virtual retreat.

“To apply, complete and submit the following application by June 28 at 5 p.m. Interviews for applicants will be held in early July.”

UPLIFT: APA Artist Relief Fund Applications Open and Fundraising Giveaways!

Application Deadline: June 30

From the source: “UPLIFT is a community-driven initiative celebrating and supporting creatives of Asian and Pasifika descent in the Puget Sound Area. Through a series of online giveaways spotlighting a different Asian or Pasifika creative every week, UPLIFT and Wing Luke Museum are raising emergency relief to support local artists who’ve been impacted by the pandemic.

“From April through June, UPLIFT is partnering with a different APA artist or entrepreneur each week to offer a special giveaway that highlights the featured creative’s work and story. Throughout the three-month fundraiser, donors will have the chance to win unique and experiential prizes, such as one-on-one cooking classes, original artworks, festival tickets, and more. Each featured creative and their giveaway will be announced weekly through UPLIFT’s Instagram account @UPLIFTAPA.

“To enter the giveaways, donate to UPLIFT through UPLIFT’s landing page on the Wing Luke Museum’s website. As UPLIFT’s fiscal sponsor, Wing Luke Museum is distributing 100% of the raised funds to APA creatives who apply for emergency relief.

“Join UPLIFT through the end of June in this celebration of Asian and Pasifika art, community, and resilience!

“Upcoming Featured Creatives & Their Giveaways:

“For creatives who wish to apply for emergency relief, the application for aid is currently open and closes on Wednesday, June 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Applicants of Native Hawaiian and Pasifika descent are prioritized for relief. To apply, visit the following website.

“For more information about UPLIFT: An APA Artist Relief Fund, visit http://digitalwingluke.org/uplift.”

Community Committee to Guide $10 Million Investments in Unincorporated King County

King County announced on Tuesday the selection of a 21-member committee of community members in areas of unincorporated King County who will guide more than $10 million in investments designed to promote racial equity in many underserved areas in the South End. According to a press release from the County, committee members will represent 5 regions:

Skyway

White Center/North Highline

East Federal Way

Fairwood

East Renton Highlands

This democratic, participatory budgeting process will allocate funds for various community amenities and services. According to the press release, this includes:

“$10 million on capital projects in these urban unincorporated areas. The funds can be used for anything that needs to be built or replaced, like buildings, sidewalks, bike lanes, landscaping, signs, and play structures.

“$1.3 million for services or programs in Skyway/West Hill and North Highline/White Center. This funding can be used for almost anything, like after-school programs, job training, building maintenance, food, art supplies, and investments in play structures or sidewalks.”

The committee will also be tasked with developing procedures and collaborative strategies to increase public input. “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to take a valuable resource and have it directed, by community, to make decisions about what’s best for folks in their community,” said Emijah Smith, a Community Investment Committee Member.

Fellowship Available for Pierce Co. Folks “Expanding the Quality of Life for Their Community ”

Application Deadline: July 2

From the source: “The Russell Family Foundation’s Jane ’s Fellowship Program (JFP) is a 12-month leadership program that supports people with a diverse range of interests who are actively serving Pierce County communities. Applicants may be volunteers or paid staff who are a part of expanding the quality of life for their community.

“The JFP Class 9 cohort will broaden their self-awareness, community networks and understanding of issues impacting Pierce County and will receive a stipend for their participation. The program includes an $8,500 stipend to honor the community investment of fellows and to offset related costs for time commitment and $2,500 to support fellows’ personal educational goals.

“To learn more about JFP, sign up for a virtual information session on Wednesday, June 23 from 12–1 p.m. PT.

“Applications are open through Friday, July 2, 2021. The program begins in October 2021 and runs until September 2022.

“For more information about JFP and to apply, visit http://trff.org/programs/janes-fellowship/.”

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!