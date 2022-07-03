POETRY: Ancestral Medicine

by Kendra Hale

In the landscape of my body

Exists the imprint of trillions of cells

With stories, wisdom, soul aches, and soul breaks

Bound with ribbons of our interconnectedness

Cloaked in every color

I’m unveiling

My own humanity

and theirs too

A stretching expression of the bond between this self

Past eras, lifetimes, their memories

Enmeshed with mine

Tucked inside what was then

Exists right now

My landscape

Is their landscape

Ancestral lessons roaring in my mind’s eye

Anchoring my feet’s path

Healing

Journeying

Powering

through the abrasiveness, exhaustion, and liberation of shedding old skin

To then anoint it with oils of my ancestral roots

To adopt new lenses, travel new galaxies

Moon gazing, star chasing

Heart racing as my soul traces

The medicine of my ancestors

📸 Featured image by SugaBom86/Shutterstock.com.

Before you move on to the next story … Please consider that the article you just read was made possible by the generous financial support of donors and sponsors. The Emerald is a BIPOC-led nonprofit news outlet with the mission of offering a wider lens of our region’s most diverse, least affluent, and woefully under-reported communities. Please consider making a one-time gift or, better yet, joining our Rainmaker Family by becoming a monthly donor. Your support will help provide fair pay for our journalists and enable them to continue writing the important stories that offer relevant news, information, and analysis. Support the Emerald!