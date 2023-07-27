The South Seattle Emerald’s Ninth Birthday Is Right Around the Corner

We’re having a party, and you’re invited!

by Mark Van Streefkerk

It’s almost time for the South Seattle Emerald’s ninth birthday, and we hope you’ll come out to help us celebrate on Aug. 12 at Columbia Park in front of the Rainier Arts Center.

The party runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with plenty of local talent like the band Soulology featuring Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Medearis Dixson, Neo Soul and R&B vocalist Sheila Kay and Friends, and the prolific DJ Mr. Nyice Guy. The Emerald team and contributing writers will be present to talk about covering the South End, introduce our new managing editor Rosette Royale, and have a community Q&A.

There will be plenty of Emerald swag and jams to dance and chill to. Bring your friends and family and stay a while! The party will happen rain or shine, and in the event of rain, will move into the Rainier Arts Center.

The Emerald exists because of you, and a driving belief that what happens in the South End matters. On behalf of the Emerald team, a heartfelt thank you for your support throughout the years. Here’s to many, many more years of amplifying the authentic voices of South Seattle!

Mark Van Streefkerk is a South Seattle-based journalist, freelance writer, and the Emerald’s Arts, Culture, & Community editor. He often writes about restaurants, LGBTQ+ topics, and more. Visit his website and follow him on Twitter at @VanStreefkerk.

📸 Featured Image: (Photo: Hannah Letnich, used with permission)

