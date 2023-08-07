NEWS GLEAMS | South King County Named WA State Health Equity Zone; Future of Seattle Economy Framework Released

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

South King County, which includes the City of SeaTac, was chosen as the urban focus for Washington State’s Health Equity Zones. Photo is attributed to King County Parks (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-NC 2.0 license).

South King County Named Among Washington State’s Health Equity Zones

On Aug. 2, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) named South King County – encompassing the cities of SeaTac, Burien, and Tukwila – as one of three Health Equity Zones (HEZ) to be focused on in the next year. HEZ are based on an initiative passed in 2021 which aims to reduce health inequalities across the state. South King County was chosen as the urban focus for its diversity; it is home to many immigrant and refugee populations, where dozens of languages are commonly spoken.

Whatcom County, which is a large agricultural hub with a large population of students and older adults, was chosen as the rural focus. A third zone for Native communities will be identified later this year by representatives from tribal communities.

All three focus areas will receive “receive $200,000 per year for at least two years to help identify health priorities and develop community action plans,” according to the DOH. The areas were each selected by the HEZ Community Advisory Council (CAC), which was comprised of tribal and community members from across Washington state. The hope for the funding is that community-centered and community-led solutions will emerge and be implemented to help improve health disparities.

M/V Tacoma departing from the Colman Dock, downtown Seattle, for Bainbridge Island in 2018. Photo is attributed to Jonathan Miske (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 license).

Office of Economic Development and Community Partners Present the Future of Seattle Economy Framework

On Aug. 1, the Seattle City Council approved a resolution to establish a “community-driven framework for inclusive investment in Seattle’s economic recovery,” according to a press release from the Office of Economic Development (OED). OED facilitated a report entitled Future of Seattle Economy (FSE), which outlines recommendations on the investments the City should make in the near-term to address residual impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and “create an economically diverse, just, and resilient city over the long-term.”

FSE’s five pillars are:

Investing in Talent and Building our Workforce.

Supporting Small Business and Women- and Minority-Owned Business Enterprises.

Building BIPOC Community Wealth.

Investing in Neighborhood Business Districts.

Growing Businesses and Key Industries.

OED’s recommendations will hope to include community stakeholders in future processes around community recovery, as well as guide the City in directing a portion of funds from JumpStart, which come from revenue from payroll taxes. It will likely also be coordinated with the existing Downtown Activation Plan, which hopes to revitalize the downtown area.

Celebrate the Emerald’s 9th Anniversary on Aug. 12

Bring your family and friends of all ages to celebrate the Emerald on Aug. 12 at Columbia City Park! Running all afternoon from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will feature local musicians and DJs, including vocalist Sheila Kay and Friends, DJ Mr. Nyice Guy, and the band Soulology featuring Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Medearis Dixson.

The event will also give you an opportunity to meet incoming managing editor Rosette Royale, who will be in conversation with the Emerald’s Voices editor and KUOW reporter Mike Davis.

14th Annual Othello Park International Festival Takes Place Sunday, Aug. 13

Taking place on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 6:00 p.m., the 14th annual Othello Park International Festival embraces this year’s theme of “Let’s Try It!”

The event is free and suitable for all ages, with Tony B. from Rainier Avenue Radio serving as the afternoon’s emcee.

This year’s highlights include:

Performances from the Washington Diamonds Drill Team, Mak Lai Lion Dancer, Vietnamese Fan Dance, Northwest Wushu Martial Arts, Copoeira, Parfait Bassale, and many more.

Games with Detective Cookie’s Chess Tables.

Henna at the Little Red Henna booth.

Art to make and take home at the Makery Station.

Petting zoo with a camel.

Sports and games for kids of all ages.

Free popcorn.

Tabling from community organizations, including the Somali Community Services, Filipino Community of Seattle, Pacific Islander Community, Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, Girl Scouts of Western Washington, and many more.

The Othello Park International Festival is a free event that takes place at Othello Park and Playground, located at 4351 S Othello St. – just one block east of the Othello light rail station.

It is hosted by the Othello Park Alliance, which “works to assure that Othello Park is retained, enhanced, and integrated into a vibrant, multi-cultural, pedestrian friendly Othello Town Center and residential community.”

Vee Hua 華婷婷 (they/them) is a writer, filmmaker, and organizer with semi-nomadic tendencies. Much of their work unifies their metaphysical interests with their belief that art can positively transform the self and society. They are the interim managing editor of the South Seattle Emerald, editor-in-chief of REDEFINE, and a co-chair of the Seattle Arts Commission. They are also a film educator at the interdisciplinary community hub, Northwest Film Forum, where they previously served as executive director and played a key role in making the space more welcoming and accessible for diverse audiences. Their latest short film, Reckless Spirits (2022), is a metaphysical, multilingual POC buddy comedy, for which they are working on a feature-length version. Follow them at @hellomynameisvee or over at veehua.com

