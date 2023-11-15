Hundreds Rally in Columbia Park as Local Youth, Adults Express Solidarity With Palestinian Children

by Alex Garland

In a display of unity and support, approximately 300 people gathered Saturday, Nov. 11, at Columbia Park for the Palestinian Solidarity Children’s Protest. The event, organized in part by young people, aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing siege of Palestine and express solidarity with affected children and families.

Children and their parents marched on the sidewalk between Rainier Ave and Columbia Park, South to Edmunds St. and back through Columbia Park. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Mo, a 20-year-old speaker at the event, emphasized the importance of people using their voices to enact positive change. He shared his personal connection to the cause: “My dad’s from Palestine, my entire family is from there. That’s our origin, basically. And you don’t even need to be from there or Muslim,” he said, “you just need to be human to care about what’s happening.”

Voices of all ages united in a peaceful march, calling for a cease-fire and an end to the violence in Gaza. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Sixteen-year-old NaNa, hailing from a small country in Southeast Asia, expressed her deep concern for other small countries being “colonized and dominated like Palestine. … If anybody with half a heart or half a brain cell hears about 4,000 children being bombed, their heart would break,” she explained. “So why would I not be here?”

Young activists, like Neeyah, 14, attended the protest at the encouragement of family members. As a Muslim, Neeyah feels a strong connection to the events unfolding in Palestine, where the Gaza Health Ministry estimates that more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed. She emphasized the importance of standing up against injustice and encouraged younger generations to speak out and “show other people in our community what we care about and what’s happening to children and families in Gaza.”

Children and their parents march, chant, and hold signs in Columbia City to show solidarity with Palestine. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Rose Waterstone, a mother and youth educator and one of the event organizers, stressed the significance of providing love and community healing to children and families affected by persecution and violence, saying, “I believe that all children and families have the right to safety, to live their lives, and deserve to be humanized.”

A wide range of activities engaged participants of all ages and backgrounds.The event included an art-making station for children, a mural of love and peace, writing postcard messages to Sen. Patty Murray, story time, songs, and speeches from individuals sharing their personal experiences and passion for justice in Palestine.

A postcard making station was available for children to write to Patty Murray, asking for a ceasefire. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Lilah Horwitz, attending with her daughter, Olivine, expressed her commitment to centering nonviolence. “I’m teaching my daughter to not hurt others even if they hurt you. So it feels like a moment to live that truth,” she explained.

Lilah and Olivine march along Edmunds Street in Columbia City during the youth protest for Palestine. (Photo: Alex Garland)

The participants marched on the sidewalks between Rainier Avenue South and Columbia Park, chanting slogans and displaying banners calling for a cease-fire and an end to violence. The rally in Columbia Park provided an opportunity to raise awareness and advocate for the rights and safety of children and families in Palestine in a protest that was safe and accessible for families.

📸 Featured Image: Hundreds gather at Columbia Park in Columbia City to support a youth protest in solidarity with Palestine. (Photo: Alex Garland)

