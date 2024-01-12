OPINION | Why We Support Mari Sugiyama for Seattle City Council Position 8

by Larry Gossett, Velma Veloria, and Michael Woo

As residents of the Central District and South Seattle, we enthusiastically support and endorse Mari Sugiyama for Seattle City Council Position 8.

The current Seattle City Council vacancy presents a rare opportunity for the council to pick a qualified and exceptional leader ready to hit the ground running who can meet the demands of governing a diverse and prosperous city that also faces a multitude of complex issues. Mari has demonstrated her lifelong commitment as a volunteer and mentor in civic life and effectiveness as a public servant in the City of Seattle Human Services Department, charged with overseeing millions of dollars in investments for community-based organizations that are addressing public safety.

Mari is the reflection of the legacy Seattle stands for today and the promise of the future.

As a fourth-generation Japanese American, she has seen how government policies can shape the lives of others in profound ways, sometimes for generations. Her grandparents were wrongfully incarcerated during WWII and family members saw the injustices brought on by racism and prejudice. Her family’s experience has had a major impact on her worldview, and like her parents before her, she has grounded her work on equity and justice. This lens and worldview give Mari an astute perspective. She worked in the private and nonprofit sector but really came into her own when she began working for the City of Seattle over eight years ago. At the City, she found a place to couple her passion and skills with good governance — implementing programs that bring meaningful and impactful solutions so all residents of Seattle can thrive and prosper.

As a mother of two young children, Mari is prepared to tackle the issues that will impact future generations. We stand with her in prioritizing strategic public safety; the housing crisis; economic revitalization; and equity, access, and civility.

Mari has had amazing mentors and teachers, not the least of which were her late parents, Alan Sugiyama and Kathy Tagawa Sugiyama. They were activists who exposed Mari to the ideals that Seattle was not just a city for those with resources but for all to live, work, and play. The Alan T. Sugiyama High School in Rainier Beach, named after her father, the first Asian American to be elected to the Seattle Public Schools School Board, is a reminder of those who served the community before us. Her mother worked her entire career at the City of Seattle. Mari listened to her parents’ ongoing conversations about policies, process, and electoral politics. At 18, she became a voter and driver at the same time. She will be a no-drama, trailblazing councilmember — carrying her father’s passion and her mother’s steady hand to work through City policies and procedures to find the best ways to restore faith in local government and serve all the people of Seattle.

Mari’s resourcefulness, work ethic, collaborative approach, and ability to navigate city government will make her an effective City Councilmember, and we are excited to see her represent the next generation of BIPOC leaders!

Larry Gossett served from 1994 to 2020 on the King County Councilmember representing District 2 covering Central and parts of South Seattle. He is a resident of the Central Area.

Velma Veloria is a former Washington State Representative serving the 11th District from 1992 to 2006, which at the time included the CID, Beacon Hill, Georgetown, and Skyway. She is a resident of Beacon Hill.

Michael Woo, retired, is a longtime community organizer and labor activist as well as the former executive director of Got Green and LELO. He is a resident of Lakewood/Seward Park.

