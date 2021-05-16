PONGO POETRY: Fire vs. Truth

Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with children at the Child Study Treatment Center (CSTC), the only state-run psychiatric hospital for youth in Washington State. Many CSTC youth are coping with severe emotional, behavioral, and mental health challenges. Approximately 40% of youth arrive at CSTC having been court ordered to get treatment; however, by the end of their stay, most youth residents become voluntary participants. Pongo believes there is power in creative expression, and articulating one’s pain to an empathetic audience. Through this special monthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. For an opportunity to learn Pongo’s trauma-informed techniques for facilitating personal, healing poetry in your classroom, therapeutic practice, or community space, join their training on May 22nd.

FIRE VS. TRUTH

By a young person, age 14

One day I figured out

that my brother died

Honestly, still, till this day

I don’t know why

I wanted to meet him

I wanted to see his life

but till this day I cannot

And honestly, it hit my heart

in a specific spot

It’s sad, but I couldn’t see him, go on

and meet him

It hits me to where I can’t feel anything

It hits me to where I feel my blood will stop running

It hits me because I will never know who he truly is

It hits me because we have the same blood in our veins.

It hits me so bad that I want to turn insane

I don’t know how to feel

Am I just supposed to let this go?

I just want to go be with him in heaven.

I miss you, brother. Live on.

MY HEART IS LIKE

By a young person, age 15

My heart is soft like a rose

and warm like the heat of the sun

from the lake in Oklahoma City

When I am quiet

my heart is locked in a cage far from land

Deep under the water

Even how loud I am

no one can hear me

because my words

are just in my head

When I am angry

my heart is like

a lion that is hungry

that has no food and sees his next meal

When I am sad

my heart is like a waterfall that never stops flowing

Not even when winter comes

It’s like the rain in the rainforest

Never stops

When I am over the moon happy

my heart is like

a puppy cuddling up with kittens

Like a new blooming rose that is rare to find

and it is slowly opening

HILLS

By a young person, age 14

These are the hills I climb

Losing weight

Depression

Standing on my feet

and losing my memory

These are the hills I climb

Getting to a new chapter

Getting to know me

and letting my inner self free

These are the hills I climb

Making friends

and finding my true in this world

📸 Featured Image: Original illustration by Alexa Strabuk 譚文曠.

