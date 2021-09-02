NEWS GLEAMS: Ezell’s Black-Owned Businesses Grants, Earthquake Prep Drills, More!

curated by Emerald Staff

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

Ezell’s Accepting Grant Applications From Black-Owned Businesses in New Initiative

Ezell’s Famous Chicken announced on Monday, Aug. 30, that, in partnership with on-demand food-delivery company DoorDash, they will be offering “no-strings-attached business grants” to 20 Black-owned businesses and organizations in the Pacific Northwest under their new Rudd’s Raising Up Black Businesses (R.U.B.B.) Initiative. The grants will help fund sustainability, operations, growth, and success for the grantees.

Ezell’s will also be offering eight additional grants (in addition to the 20 under the R.U.B.B. Initiative) under their President’s Choice Awards program.

Applications opened on Monday, Aug. 30, and can be submitted through Monday, Sept. 20. Grants will be awarded based on a combination of the application process, direct recommendations, and working with Black business-serving organizations.

For more information, including eligibility requirements, and to apply for Rudd’s R.U.B.B. Initiative grant program, visit the “Ezell’s Famous Chicken Presents: The Rudd’s R.U.B.B. Initiative — Business Grants for Raising Up Black Businesses” grant application webpage.

From Ezell’s: “‘The Rudd’s R.U.B.B. Initiative will have a very positive impact on small Black-owned businesses that will lead to positive change within the community,’ Lewis Rudd [co-founder of Ezell’s] said. ‘As co-founders, we believe that supporting and promoting entrepreneurship will help in closing the wealth gap for African Americans and lead to other benefits such as better medical and education and less violence. The initial response and support has been great and we anticipate it will continue to grow.’

“This initiative was created by Lewis Rudd, co-founder and CEO of Ezell’s Famous Chicken, which has been in business for 37 years and operates 17 locations throughout Washington and Oregon. Rudd approached DoorDash with his idea and forged a partnership that led to the company joining the endeavor as a Charter Partner, donating $40,000 to start the fund. The Rudd Family contributed $10,000 to the Fund.

“In addition to DoorDash, Rudd’s R.U.B.B. is reaching out to a select group of corporate entities to join the initiative as Partners in Prosperity, which will create an opportunity to grow the fund and increase the program’s reach with a goal of doubling the number of businesses this project can help.”

Image attributed to Oran Viriyincy (under a Creative Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0 license).

Another School Year of Free, Unlimited Transit Passes for Seattle Students

On Monday, Aug. 30, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced another school year of the ORCA Opportunity Program, which provides pre-paid, 12-month ORCA cards to Seattle public high school students, income-eligible middle school students, and Seattle Promise Scholars. The program is funded through Proposition 1, a 0.15% sales tax that is part of the Seattle Transportation Benefit District, which more than 80% of Seattle voters passed last year.

Students’ ORCA cards are valid through Aug. 31, 2022, and provide no-cost, unlimited transit on King County Metro, King County Water Taxi, Seattle Streetcar, Sound Transit, Community Transit, Pierce Transit, Kitsap Transit, Everett Transit, and Seattle Center Monorail.

From Seattle’s Office of the Mayor: “This year, applications for income-eligible middle school students are integrated into the City’s new Affordability Portal. Families now complete an application to receive an ORCA card for their middle school student on the Affordability Portal. The Portal can then refer and connect families with other income-based programs the City offers.

“High school students and Seattle Promise Scholars do not need to apply for a card. High school students can pick up an ORCA card at their school, which will provide information about when and where students can collect their card. All high school students are required to complete a Conditions of Use form to receive a card. Seattle Promise Scholars will learn more information about how to collect their cards during Summer Bridge on Sept. 14, 15, and 20.”

Logo for the United Way of King County.

United Way of King County Hiring for Copywriter

The United Way of King County (UWKC) is seeking a Senior Copywriter. Join an organization dedicated to working for a “racially just community where all people have homes, students graduate, and families are financially stable” with a work culture that “fosters collaboration, teamwork, open communication, leadership, integrity, and accountability,” according to UWKC.

From UWKC: “As the senior copywriter, chief content strategist, and newsletter editor, the Senior Copywriter leads the effort to communicate and bring to life the United Way of King County value proposition across all marketing platforms and materials. This position writes copy, creates consistent and strategic content for the UWKC website and for electronic communications, printed collateral, and advertising. This individual is the key driver in articulating the vision for UWKC’s racial equity work to become an anti-racist organization.

“The Senior Copywriter reports to UWKC’s Communications Director and works closely with the VP of Brand Marketing and Advertising to execute materials in a compelling way. UWKC’s Brand Department is a fast-paced work environment that requires a high volume of work product to support our strategic fundraising efforts.

“The recruiting salary range is $79,500–$84,500 DOE. This position is open until filled; first consideration will be given to applications received within two weeks of posting.”

For more information about the Senior Copywriter position at UWKC, including duties and desired qualifications, and to apply, visit UWKC’s “Senior Copywriter” application page on UWKC’s “Careers” webpage.

Community Invited to Participate in Emergency Preparedness Exercise

Seattle Emergency Communications Hubs (the Hub) and the Seattle Auxiliary Communications Service Radio Operators are seeking community volunteers to participate in an earthquake emergency preparedness exercise on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson Park (next to the tennis courts) in South Seattle.

The organizations leading the exercise need help practicing responding to the “overwhelming requests” that occur after a large earthquake hits. Community volunteers will participate as actors during the exercise — handed a piece of paper with a situation (something that can realistically happen after an earthquake, like your household needing drinking water, your pet getting lost, the gas station catching fire but 911 is overwhelmed, etc.) written on it and seeking help from the Hub. Volunteer participation will help the Hub improve their skills and adapt their processes, and volunteers can also learn what to expect from an earthquake and how the Hub can help.

Volunteers can arrive when convenient and participate in the exercise for as long as they like. For more information about the Seattle Emergency Communications Hubs Network and the emergency preparedness exercise, visit www.seattleemergencyhubs.org.

Writers in Schools Program at SAL Seeks Program Coordinator

From Seattle Arts and Lectures: “Writers in the Schools (WITS) is a literary arts education program of Seattle Arts & Lectures (SAL) that places professional local writers in public schools throughout the Puget Sound region, as well as Seattle Children’s Hospital, for extended creative writing residencies during the typical school day. The mission of WITS is to inspire student and teacher excellence in literacy and the literary arts, and to establish the foundation for a life-long commitment to reading, writing, and creative expression. The WITS Program Coordinator works with the Director of Education (DE) and Program Associate (PA) to implement all WITS and Youth Poet Laureate (YPL) programming, empowering young people to discover their authentic writing and performance voices in WITS classrooms, publications, and on SAL stages.

“The WITS Program Coordinator engages with the team and all WITS constituents during the year to celebrate the work of all WITS students throughout the region. They support our Writers-in-Residence, help organize and execute WITS public events and publications, oversee the program evaluations, and are key in executing all of the infrastructure that makes the entire WITS program possible. The WITS Program Coordinator reports to the Director of Education, and is part of a three-person WITS team.

“The ideal candidate for this position builds relationships quickly and is confident engaging with a wide variety of diverse stakeholders — from students and teachers, to WITS writers and attendees — at SAL events. They have a deep understanding and respect for the SAL mission, vision, and values, WITS program goals, and a passion for writing and empowering youth voice. They are a clear communicator who takes the work seriously but not themselves. This person is detail-oriented amidst many moving deadlines and thrives in a collaborative working environment. They are also an intentional, reflective thinker who navigates relationships with curiosity and generosity.”

For more information about the WITS Program Coordinator position, including responsibilities and desired qualifications, and to apply, visit SAL’s job posting on BarefootStudent’s website.

