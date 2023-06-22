PHOTO ESSAY | Bubblin Brown Sugar 2023

by Susan Fried

Joy, just like the music, reverberated throughout the Garfield High School gym as Bubblin Brown Sugar — the long-standing Seattle high school dance contest — got underway on Saturday, June 17.

This year’s sold-out event had fewer participating dance teams; it was presented as a showcase of incredible local talent rather than a contest. The packed audience was presented with one amazing dance performance after another. The teams included the always entertaining original Throwback dance team, made up of dancers who used to be on high school teams “back in the day,” and one made up of people who graduated a little more recently called the New Generation Throwbacks (NGT). There were also Baile Dior, 1st Klass, Pure Gold (the University of Washington’s step team), Kutt’N’Up, and two high school teams from Highline and Garfield. During intermission and at the end of the performances, the incredible Double Dutch Divas invited the audience to come down and jump rope.

Although there were no first-, second-, or third-place trophies presented this year, plaques were given to Baile Dior for best costumes, best theme was won by the New Generation Throwbacks, and Garfield High School was selected as the fan favorite.

The money made from the sale of tickets to Bubblin Brown Sugar goes to support the programs of 100 Black Parents, including scholarship and educational programs for Black youth, as well as helping raise funds for a family engagement coordinator at Garfield High School this fall.

The sold-out crowd reacts to the performance of the Throwback dance team during Bubblin Brown Sugar. The Throwbacks, a fan favorite, are a group of dancers who used to dance on their high school teams over 20 years ago. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The 1st Klass team shows off for the audience. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Double Dutch Divas invited the crowd to jump rope during an intermission. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Highline High School dance team performs during Bubblin Brown Sugar 2023. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Bubblin Brown Sugar judges (from left to right): Cameron Dean, Cipher Goings, Besa Gordon, and Darnesha Weary. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Renee Hollingsworth-Busch, an original member of the Throwback team, puts heart into her performance. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Garfield High School dance team performs a basketball-themed routine during Bubblin Brown Sugar. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Known for their high-energy performances, the Kutt’N’Up dance team didn’t disappoint at this year’s Bubblin Brown Sugar dance contest. Their boxing-themed dance routine wowed the crowd. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The New Generation Throwbacks (NGT) and the original Throwbacks dance teams celebrate together. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Malaika, 2, joined the dancers and other fans on the floor at the end of Bubblin Brown Sugar 2023. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: The New Generation Throwback dance team (NGT) won best theme for their dynamic performance at Bubblin Brown Sugar 2023. (Photo: Susan Fried)

