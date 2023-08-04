Arts in the South End: An August 2023 Roundup

by Jas Keimig

August! In Seattle, we understand it to be the final, glorious month of summer before things cool down into fall. Now is the time to bask in the sun and celebrate the vibrancy of our fair city. The Emerald has organized a list of events going down in the South End during August — everything from a lowrider block party to an arts resource fair to a delicious Chinatown-International District food walk.

Think we missed something? Let us know at Arts@SeatleEmerald.org.

Aug. 5, 11:30–5 p.m.

Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery

9414 Delridge Way SW, Seattle

Now in its third year, White Centers’s Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery is putting on its annual Lowrider Block Party replete with music, art, food, and — of course — lowriders. Come through to hear sets from Emerald City Soul Club and Central Washington hip-hop duo Valley Boyz, and watch live paintings by Claudia Villalobos, while admiring tons of lowrider cars from community members. The event also serves as an opening for Nepantla’s newest show, “Chicana/o Style,” which features 48 artists depicting the diversity of Chicano style.

Aug. 5–6, 1 p.m.

Central District, Seattle

One of the summer’s biggest events is Umoja Fest, a celebration of Seattle’s Black community and heritage that’s been going on since the 1940s. On Aug. 5, a legion of Buffalo soldiers, drill teams, bands, and tricked-out old-school cars will walk down 23rd Avenue from Cherry Street to South Jackson for the annual parade with Elmer Dixon as the Grand Parade Marshal. The two-day celebration includes a vendor marketplace, food trucks and booths, a children and teen village, as well as two music stages with one specifically dedicated to Afrobeats. DJ Mars, Goapele, Kenyon Dixon, and DJ Vitamin D are among those performing.

Aug. 5, 12–5 p.m.

Duwamish River People’s Park and Shoreline Habitat

8700 Dallas Ave. S, Seattle

Join the Duwamish River Community Coalition for their 17th annual Duwamish River Festival on the shores of the Duwamish River. This free event starts with Duwamish tribal member Ken Workman opening the festivities, and local Turkish pop and folk band Kavak then playing some tunes. Throughout the day there will be free food, free music, free performances as well as a raffle! Those planning to attend the festival are encouraged to come by bus (either the 60 or 132), bike, or carpool. There will also be a shuttle picking up groups from spots in Georgetown and South Park – check out DRCC’s website for more info.

Aug. 12, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

S Roberto Maestas Festival Street, Seattle

Every second Saturday from April through September, Beacon Arts puts on a vibrant street fair right in the heart of Beacon Hill. For the August edition of the fest, get there early for a garden share with Beacon Hill Garden Club, who will be sharing free seeds, plants, and tools for all. The afternoon also includes a pop-up market featuring wares like pottery, art, stickers, and body products from vendors like Full Harvest, Crochets by Mei, and Cafe Che Che. Throughout the day, enjoy music sets from The RooTsters, Los Buhos, and Foleada. It’ll be a good time!

Aug. 12, 5 p.m.

El Rio Warehouse

836 S Kenyon St., Seattle

Though the days are getting shorter, we are in prime darty (day party) territory. Good thing that the brains behind music collectives Research, OFF99, and Moon Phase have curated an amazing lineup of DJs for a darty you’d be foolish to miss. Headlining the event is Rahaan, a legendary Chicago selector who’s been DJing house and disco with skill since the ʼ80s. He’ll be joined by T4T LUV NRG’s Russell E.L. Butler and Seattle’s Ash Williams who will be pulling records that’ll make you wanna bounce and sway. Come through to sip natty wines from Left Bank, munch on food from Cocina Barelas, and watch the sunset on the Duwamish as you listen to music that’s the closest approximation to the sound of love. Life is good!

Aug. 12, 12–8 p.m.

Pier 621951 Alaskan Way, Seattle

It’s been 50 years since hip-hop was birthed into the world, forever transforming our cultural, social, political, and economic landscape. To mark this milestone, Friends of Waterfront Seattle is hosting a celebration of the Seattle hip-hop community and the four (debatably five) elements of hip-hop: MCing, DJing, breakdancing, and graffiti. Come through to sit for a fashion show, B-boy and B-girl battles, as well as performances from The Residency hip-hop program, Kutt ʼN’ Up, a Legends Cypher, and a tribute from Vitamin D and Roc Phizzle.

Aug. 13, 12–7 p.m.

Pier 62

1951 Alaskan Way, Seattle

Come celebrate Seattle’s diverse Caribbean community on Aug. 13 at Pier 62. The all-ages event includes tons of food, capoeira, double Dutch, soccer, and folkloric dances from Panamá, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, and Cuba as well as DJ sets from selectors like Redman, Garifuna Punta, Frantz, and more. There will even be a Kiddie Carnival so make sure to bring the young ones in your life for an evening of fun.

Aug. 19, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Chinatown-International District, Seattle

Every month of summer, the businesses of Chinatown-International District organize a food walk highlighting the delicious dishes of restaurants around the neighborhood. Each participating restaurant has at least one specialty dish at a set price of either $4, $6, or $8. The dishes change each month, so be sure to pick up a menu from Hing Hay Park on the day of the food walk.

Aug. 20, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Columbia Park

4721 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle

The Friends of the Rainier Valley Creative District have organized an Arts Resource Fair to assist creatives living in the Rainier Valley who are in need of more support, resources, and networking opportunities. Get connected to orgs like Black Starline, Rainier Beach Action Coalition, and Seattle World Percussion Society, and check out a curated group of vendors, food, and live entertainment.

Aug. 26, 12 p.m.–11 p.m.

White Center Retail Core

Ain’t no party like a White Center Block Party ʼcuz a White Center Block Party is not only a blast but brings together the community in a unique and special way! Woohoo! More details are on the way, but make sure to mark your calendar for Aug. 26. This year, the White Center Block Party promises family activities, outdoor bars, live music, food vendors, a pop-up market, and LIVE WRESTLING.

Aug. 26, 3–9 p.m.

In the intersection of C-ID, Japantown, Filipinotown, and Little Saigon

Who doesn’t love to party under the I-5?! The Chinatown-International District Block Party goes down right in the heart of the CID on Aug. 26 to celebrate all things AA&NH/PI with food, music, and art. This year, bands like Chinese American Bear, CZNS, Plash, Lemon Boy, Jen Z, and sundial will take the stage while vendors like Smell My Leather, Trichome, and Clara Jane Studio will be selling their wares. Dance a bit, eat a bit, be in community, and have a good time!

Aug. 26–27, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Vera Project

305 Harrison St., Seattle

For the first time since the pandemic started, the Seattle Anarchist Book Fair is back in action at The Vera Project. On their website, organizers say the fair is an opportunity for old and new connections and “for those new to anarchy to have an opportunity to engage with the many and varied perspectives of what has been called the Beautiful Idea.” In addition to tables from both local and national organizations, the fair has also put together a series of workshops on researching police misconduct, sex worker organizing, sweep support, and more. There will be childcare as well as food provided.

Jas Keimig is a writer and critic based in Seattle. They previously worked on staff at The Stranger, covering visual art, film, music, and stickers. Their work has also appeared in Crosscut, South Seattle Emerald, i-D, Netflix, and The Ticket. They also co-write Unstreamable for Scarecrow Video, a column and screening series highlighting films you can’t find on streaming services. They won a game show once.

📸 Featured Image: Prometheus Brown performing at the Chinatown-International District Block Party in 2019. (Photo: Miko Russel)

