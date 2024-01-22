NEWS GLEAMS | King County Announces $26M in Affordable Housing; Washington State Primaries Set for March 12

A roundup of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!

by Vee Hua 華婷婷

Gov. Jay Inslee helps break ground at an affordable housing development in Renton, funded in part by the state Department of Commerce’s Housing Trust Fund. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Department of Commerce)

Washington State and King County Announce Millions in Affordable Housing Funding

Washington State

Over three years during the 2023–2025 biennium budget, the Washington State Department of Commerce has approved a total of $1 billion to build affordable housing and promote new homeownership. For the upcoming year, this will include $312.6 million that will fund 73 affordable housing projects statewide, including a total of 3,913 new housing units. A portion of those units will be reserved for first-time homeowners, individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, or those experiencing homelessness or behavioral health conditions.

According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Commerce, “It is estimated that over 1.1 million new housing units must be added across Washington state over the next 20 years to meet projected needs at all income levels.”

King County

More locally, King County and Executive Dow Constantine have announced $26 million in funding that will support 10 affordable housing developments in King County. Over the next three years, the investments will support the creation of 760 affordable housing units, with a portion focused on low-income individuals, seniors, people with disabilities, or people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Of the 760 units, 673 will be new rental units, 32 will be renovated rental units, and 55 will be new homeownership units.

The funded developments were awarded through the Housing Finance Program (HFP), a Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) program that administers funds for the development and preservation of affordable housing throughout the county.

The Willowcrest Townhomes, created by the Homestead Community Land Trust, is one organization in South King County that was awarded funds. This project is in Phase II and will be constructed in downtown Renton, with a mixture of market-rate and affordable land-trust homes. Additionally, a partnership between Mary’s Place and Mercy Housing Northwest will result in Burien Family Housing, which will include 90 affordable housing units for low-income families or large households, as well as the redevelopment of a site that provides services for homeless women, children, and families.

Grant recipients in unincorporated Skyway include Manufactured Housing Community Preservationists’ Vue Terrace, which will provide affordable homeownership opportunities for large families, available for purchase through a community land trust model; and Skyway Family Housing, a new project by the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) and Childhaven, which will build an additional 55 affordable multifamily units for individuals and families; the site will also include an early learning center.

Seattle

Within the City of Seattle, the King County investments will support three large projects. Adjacent to its current Beacon Hill location, El Centro de la Raza will build a mixed-use, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), which will include ground-floor commercial space and 84 affordable rental units.

In the Central District, the Bryant Manor family housing complex will use new funds to move into Phase II of its current redevelopment project, which will expand to provide 149 affordable rental units for families at risk of displacement. It is operated by First A.M.E. Housing Association, and the complex has served the Black community for over 50 years.

The King County award funds will also support a DESC development in Lake City, which will serve single adults who are living with disabilities as well as individuals who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

Washington State Presidential Primaries Take Place on March 12

During the Washington State presidential primaries on March 12, Washington State voters are invited to cast their vote for candidates who will make their way to the November 2024 elections for the next president.

Voter pamphlets will be mailed to every household between Feb. 14 and 23; those for military personnel and overseas voters will be mailed earlier, on Jan. 27. The 18-day voting period then begins on Feb. 23 and lasts until presidential primary election day, March 12. Voters must mark only one party box and place their votes either via mail, drop-off boxes, or at accessible voting units (AVUs). All mailed ballots must be postmarked by March 12, and all in-person ballot boxes and voting centers will close at 8 p.m. that same day.

Initial results will be transmitted to the Washington Secretary of State after 8 p.m., and the last day for the presidential primary results to be certified by the Secretary of State will be March 29.

This year’s presidential election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024. The leading candidates who are widely expected to be on the ballot are current Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump. The winner of the election will take office next January.

Recently, a Washington State lawsuit attempted and failed to remove former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in the state. In Colorado and Maine, local courts ruled to remove him from their presidential primary ballots, alleging the illegality of Trump’s contributions toward inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. However, similar efforts failed in Minnesota, Michigan, Oregon, Arizona, and other states, leading to the expected likelihood that the Supreme Court will take up the case to make a uniform set of standards related to Trump’s participation.

More information about the Washington State primaries can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

U.S. Supreme Court Denies Request to Review State Capital Gains Tax

In 2021, Washington State passed a capital gains tax, which taxes the richest individuals across the state to fund education programs statewide, including school construction, child care, and K-12 education. The tax was contested, but in March 2023, the state Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of affirming it as constitutional. Further court appeals were made, but on Jan. 16, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to review the case, which allows the previous State ruling to stand.

The program raised nearly $900 million in its first year by collecting a portion of taxes from the richest individuals in Washington State.

