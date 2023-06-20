PHOTO ESSAY | Juneteenth 2023 at Jimi Hendrix Park

by Susan Fried

Despite a typical “Juneuary” day in Seattle, thousands of people attended the Juneteenth Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park on June 19. The second year since Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday, and the first time the event was held without COVID-19 restrictions, brought out lots of people in the mood to celebrate.

Juneteenth recognizes the day enslaved people in Texas were told on January 19, 1865, by Major General Gordon Granger that they were free — two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park was part of Africatown’s Summer of Soul series, sponsored by King County Equity Now. The event featured over a hundred vendors, a children’s zone, food, and an incredible entertainment lineup including internationally acclaimed recording artists Kevin Ross and Talib Kweli, who was banned from Twitter and Instagram for harassment.

Thousands of people showed up at Jimi Hendrix Park on Monday, June 19, 2023, to celebrate Juneteenth. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The crowd at Jimi Hendrix Park on Juneteenth. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Hip-hop and rap artists Skye Dior and Rell Be Free perform together during the Juneteenth Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Samir Reign, one of more than a dozen entertainers, sings to an appreciative crowd. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A little girl dances at the Juneteenth Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Robert Braxton gets into the celebration. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A couple dances to the music. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Artist DeVona Roy paints on stage during the annual Juneteenth Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Just after winning Best Theme at the annual Bubbling Brown Sugar Dance contest on Saturday, the New Generation Throwback dance team wowed the crowd at the Juneteenth Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park. (Photo: Susan Fried)

DJ Blast plays some dance music to get the crowd going. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: Mom, Renee, dances with 1-year-old Ray’Onna. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Before you move on to the next story … The South Seattle Emerald is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With over 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible. If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn't have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference. We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!