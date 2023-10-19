Seattle’s Feral Cat Dilemma: Balancing Love for Felines and Protection of Bird Populations

by Alex Garland

In a South Seattle neighborhood, there’s an undeveloped lot tucked away in a wooded corner. Here, you’ll find a number of small shelters for feral cats — mini-domes and covered kennels that can house up to 20 cats total.

These cats laze around in the sun, occasionally disturbed by passersby. Local residents have been feeding and caring for them for years, according to neighbors. The cats were there before they moved in, says a new property owner, and have been a part of the landscape ever since. “We’re too busy with the house to worry about the cats,” they say.

A similar story can be heard from Ron Lacroix, a longtime resident near the feral cat sanctuary down the street from his house. “The feral cats have always been down there, and a couple of neighborhood ladies feed them daily. They hang around and sometimes explore our area, but they don’t cause any trouble,” he said.

However, behind these idyllic scenes lies an environmental problem: how to keep feral cats and pet cats let outside by their owners from endangering the local bird population. Dr. Peter P. Marra, an ornithologist, conservationist, and director of the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center, says, “Cats are responsible for the largest number of bird deaths … killing an estimated 2.4 billion birds each year.”

The animosity between feral and outside house cats and birds has been around for over a century, predating even Picasso’s 1939 painting “Cat Catching A Bird” or the famous Tweety and Sylvester cartoons from the mid-1940s. In 1907, the authors of Our Domestic Animals, Their Habits, Intelligence and Usefulness noted mildly, “There is a clear conflict between cats and birds.”

Eugene Davenport had stronger words for cats in his 1910 work Domesticated Animals and Plants: A Brief Treatise stating, “[The cat] hasn’t lost its savage instincts and, as a relentless predator of birds, it has truly become an enemy of our civilization. It would be better for our songbirds, which we depend on for pleasure and insect control, if cats could become extinct.”

It’s essential to clarify that this isn’t an attack on cats or pets in general. However, scientific studies clearly show the carnage cats have on wild birds, prompting discussions on managing feral cat populations and encouraging cat owners to train their pets to be indoor-only animals.

A South Seattle neighborhood feral cat, cared for by locals, lounges outdoors. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Feral Cat Impacts on Wild Bird Populations

A 2013 study published in the journal Nature by Marra and Tom Will estimates that cats in the contiguous United States annually kill between 1.3 and 4.0 billion birds, a scale that significantly surpasses earlier estimates, with approximately 69% attributed to feral and stray cats.

Across the United States, there are approximately 86 million owned cats — approximately 1 for every 3 households. Most live indoors. But the exact count of feral and stray cats in the country remains uncertain.

A 2012 study by Marra estimated their numbers to be between 30 to 80 million, while the Humane Society provides a more conservative estimate of 30 to 40 million. Recent data has also indicated that the population of unowned cats, including strays and ferals, may be as high as around 80 million, potentially on par with the number of owned cats.

John M. Marzluff, professor emeritus of wildlife science at the University of Washington, conducted a case study on Seattle’s feral cats’ impact on bird populations.

Marzluff’s research in Seattle reveals that around 15% of local residents both feed birds and allow their cats outdoors. Although cats are not the primary cause of bird death or nest loss in Seattle, the combination of outdoor cats and bird feeding creates a hazardous situation, luring birds to areas with high predation risk. Seattle development also poses other threats to birds, including land conversion and window collisions.

The number of feral cats and their toll on native birds is driving the question of how to address the issue compassionately. Marzluff, a proponent of a proactive stance, says that “Euthanasia or transitioning them into indoor living is the most effective option as it eliminates the environmental threat.” He adds that while trap-neuter-return (TNR) initiatives are often seen as a humane approach, they might not significantly decrease free-ranging cat numbers and may not necessarily enhance the well-being of the cats or reduce the spread of disease.

A feral cat, cared for by locals, wanders down a neighborhood street. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Counter Argument

In an essay titled “A moral panic over cats,” William S. Lynn and his colleagues have questioned the widespread fear that outdoor pet cats are causing harm to wildlife and biodiversity. Lynn and his team argue that not everyone in the scientific community agrees with the idea that cats are a universal threat to biodiversity around the world.

Instead, Lynn argues that while outdoor cats can indeed have an impact on certain species in specific situations, it’s crucial to place this within the broader context of predator-prey relationships. They emphasize that such impacts are not unique to cats but can occur with all predators, regardless of whether they are native to the area. The author emphasizes the importance of considering various factors, such as the specific circumstances, the potential harm caused, and the need for concrete evidence before categorizing cats as a general threat to wildlife.

Lynn et al. do not deny the potential impact of outdoor cats on wildlife populations but suggest that future research should be more comprehensive. They advocate for studies that take into account existing knowledge about how cats hunt and the availability of prey animals. They also stress the importance of conducting research without preconceived notions, implying that scientists should approach the topic without any bias or predetermined conclusions.

Additionally, Lynn expresses concern about how the media portrays these findings, hinting that the media might sensationalize or exaggerate the results of such studies. They suggest that future reporting should consider and present less dramatic findings, implying a need for more balanced and nuanced coverage.

A sparrow flies toward a tree branch. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Importance of Birds

Joshua Morris is the urban conservation manager at Birds Connect Seattle (formerly known as the Seattle Audubon Society), an organization dedicated to fostering harmony between urban spaces and their feathered inhabitants. Morris spearheads a conservation program that focuses on preserving and enhancing urban habitats, reducing hazards for birds, and actively involving communities in conservation initiatives.

On a more personal note, Morris shared that he and his partner warmly welcome Neo, a cherished tuxedo cat, into their apartment. Neo, as Morris lovingly described, is their “heaven-sent angel” and a constant source of conversation in their home. Neo leads a strictly indoor life, aligning perfectly with the mission Morris champions.

When it comes to the pressing issue of outdoor domestic cats and their impact on our local bird populations, Morris underscored that the root of the problem lies in human decisions and actions, rather than the cats themselves. He pointed out that, while Seattle has a relatively small feral cat population, the primary concern arises from pet owners allowing their cats to roam freely outdoors.

Morris expressed deep concern for these outdoor cats, highlighting the dangers they face, including being hit by vehicles and encounters with coyotes. He also underscored the peril of exposure to rodent poison in the city, emphasizing that the use of such poisons have sadly contributed to the extinction of numerous species.

In the realm of bird conservation, Morris stressed the critical role of community education. Birds Connect Seattle places significant emphasis on educating individuals who share their lives with cats. “The most impactful step you can take for wildlife is keeping your cat indoors” Morris said.

To this end, the organization actively advocates for alternatives like catios — enclosed outdoor spaces that provide stimulation while safeguarding both cats and wildlife.Through collaboration with animal behaviorists, the organization has developed presentations aimed at ensuring cats remain content and healthy indoors. Morris believes that community education is the linchpin in mitigating the impact of outdoor cats on local bird populations.

Birds play a pivotal role in the environment, Morris said. They aid in pest control, waste removal, and the pollination of flowers. Additionally, they offer a vital connection to nature, which has become increasingly important in modern urban life. Morris emphasized the significant economic contribution of bird-watching alone to Washington State, with over 300,000 enthusiasts spending more than $600 million in 2020.

As Morris aptly put it, “birds are critical” to the environment and threatened primarily by pet owners who let their cats roam outside.

A sparrow perches on a wooden fence. (Photo: Alex Garland)

Local Owners Weigh In: Keeping Their Indoor Cats Healthy

Kate Rubin has two 1-year-old cats named Mina and Sissy. Both cats were spayed before she adopted them from South County Cats rescue. Kate does not allow her cats outdoors, primarily because outdoor cats tend to have significantly shorter lifespans.

“The statistics show that indoor cats live longer, and their safety is a top priority for me,” Rubin said.

Although Rubin acknowledges the potential impact of outdoor domesticated cats on local wildlife populations, her choice is more focused on her cats’ well-being. Outdoor risks include traffic hazards, cat fights, encounters with coyotes, dogs, raccoons, and the risk of fleas, ticks, and diseases. She also worries about them getting stuck in trees and having to deal with disposing of wildlife they may catch, or worse, having to end the suffering of their prey. Additionally, she’s mindful of the possibility of catnapping due to her cats’ “undeniable cuteness.”

For the same reasons, Conner Cayson keeps his two cats, Calypso and Maui, indoors. “I want to ensure my cats live long, healthy lives, so I keep them indoors where they are safe from potential dangers.”

David Pederson has an outdoor, spayed feral cat that doesn’t bring them any gifts of rodents. In contrast, his two indoor cats, also spayed, occasionally venture outdoors but don’t engage in hunting activities; instead, they seem to enjoy basking in the sunshine. “My cats love to explore the yard, but they don’t show any interest in hunting,” Pederson said.

Dangers to Outdoor Cats

When cats explore the outdoors, they face various health risks. Interactions with other cats, whether they are pets, strays, or feral, can expose them to diseases like feline leukemia (FeLV), feline AIDS (FIV), feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), feline distemper (panleukopenia), and upper respiratory infections (URI). In addition to these diseases, outdoor cats can contract parasites such as fleas, ticks, ear mites, gastrointestinal worms, and ringworm. While these parasites are usually not life-threatening, they can cause discomfort to the cats and pose risks to humans in the household.

Safety concerns are another vital aspect when allowing cats outdoors. Cats often fail to avoid busy streets, making them susceptible to being hit by vehicles. They can also be at risk from loose dogs and wild animals, ingest toxins like antifreeze, encounter tree-related hazards, and even face rare instances of animal cruelty. Furthermore, outdoor cats pose a threat to local wildlife populations by hunting birds and small animals, impacting the environment.

For more information and resources on diseases and risks outdoor cats can encounter, you can refer to organizations like the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and local animal shelters and veterinary clinics. Understanding the health, safety, and environmental concerns is vital for cat owners considering outdoor adventures for their pets.

Steps to Help Reduce Human Impact

Tricia Monroe, veterinarian at Atlantic Veterinary Hospital, provided advice on safeguarding local bird populations while ensuring the safety and well-being of their beloved feline companions.

“It’s better to have them on a leash or in an enclosed place if you want to have them outdoors; it helps keep them safer. Catios (secure enclosed outdoor spaces) are another good option.” In addition, bird conservationist Morris suggested using Birdsbesafe Cat Collars, which can reduce a cat’s effectiveness as a predator.

Furthermore, Morris encouraged prospective cat owners to commit to responsible pet ownership by committing to keeping their feline companions indoors. This measure, he emphasized, is essential for the safety of both cats and the vibrant bird populations in the city.

“Don’t let your cat outside. PERIOD,” added Marzlufff. Marzluff also advised homeowners to cultivate diverse native plants in their yards and reduce lawn cover to create a welcoming habitat for birds. Supplying food and nesting boxes can further enhance local bird populations while maintaining a delicate balance between feline companions and the avian world.

Addressing the misconception that cats should roam freely outdoors, even animal rights organization PETA aligns with the importance of keeping cats indoors. They highlight that negligent cat owners who underestimate the risks their cats face outdoors often make excuses like “But he wants to go outside,” or “It’s cruel to keep her in.” However, PETA, like many experts, emphasizes that responsible guardianship includes ensuring the safety of cats from the numerous dangers they encounter when left outdoors alone. Keeping cats indoors, they stress, is the key to a long and healthy life for feline friends.

This Project is funded in part by the City of Seattle’s Environmental Justice Fund.

Alex Garland is a photojournalist and reporter. With a degree in emergency administration and disaster planning from the University of North Texas, Alex spent his early professional career as a GIS analyst for FEMA. Follow him on Twitter.

📸 Featured Image: A South Seattle neighborhood feral cat, cared for by locals, pauses outside an outdoor shelter. (Photo: Alex Garland)

