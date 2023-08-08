PHOTO ESSAY | Umoja Fest 2023

This year’s Umoja Festival was “fire.”

by Susan Fried

A little drizzle didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the thousands of people who showed up for the annual Umoja Fest, Africatown Heritage Festival & Parade on Saturday, Aug. 5. The two-day festival has been a part of Seafair weekend for decades, and there has been an annual parade in the community for 70 years.

This year’s parade featured one of the original members of the Seattle Black Panther Party, Elmer Dixon, as the Grand Parade Marshall. Over 40 groups including the All City Band, the CD Panthers football team and cheer squad, several drill teams, the Seattle Buffalo Soldiers, and numerous other community organizations walked in the parade, which started at 23rd Avenue and East Cherry Street and ended at 23rd Avenue and South Jackson Street, near Judkins Park, the location of the festival.

Umoja Fest celebrated Seattle’s African American community and African Diaspora culture with local and national performers on three stages, a vendors marketplace, food trucks, and lots of activities for children. Festival attendees could catch artists like Goapele, Kenyon Dixon, Lia B. and dozens more at the Soul in the City Stage; watch dance, drumming performances, spoken word, and the Black to Africa Fashion Show on the Afrobeats and Culture Stage; and watch a talent show or get dance lessons at the Children’s Village Stage.

Check out scenes from this year’s Umoja Fest below.

A member of JHP Legacy performs some fire tricks on the Afrobeats and Culture Stage during Umoja Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Tahbri, 12, sings during a youth talent contest on the Children’s Village Stage. (Photo: Susan Fried)

A little girl walks the runway at the Afrobeat and Culture Stage during the Moh D/Black to Africa Fashion Show at Umoja Fest. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Thousands of people attended the annual Umoja Festival at Judkins Park on Aug. 5. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Kutt ʼN’ Up dancers performed at the Afrobeat and Culture Stage. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle joined 40 other groups for the annual Africatown Heritage Parade from 23rd Avenue and East Cherry Street to 23rd Avenue and South Jackson Street. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Members of the cast of “Dream,” a teen musical, perform during the annual Africatown Heritage Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

The CD Panthers football team walked in the annual Africatown Heritage Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Seafair Queen Alcyone Chef Kristi Brown waves at the crowd along 23rd Avenue during the annual African Heritage Parade. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Elmer Dixon, an original member of the Seattle Black Panther Party and the official Grand Parade Marshall for the Africatown Heritage Parade, gets ready to lead the parade down 23rd Avenue. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Virgo Fields, Miss Central District Teen USA, waves at the crowd. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Three little girls performed an original dance routine during a youth talent contest on the Children’s Village Stage at Umoja Fest. (Photo: Susan Fried)

Susan Fried is a 40-year veteran photographer. Her early career included weddings, portraits, and commercial work — plus, she ’ s been The Skanner News’ Seattle photographer for 25 years. Her images have appeared in the University of Washington ’ s The Daily, The Seattle Globalist, Crosscut, and many more. She’s been an Emerald contributor since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @fried.susan.

📸 Featured Image: The Dolls & Gents Drill Team and Drumline entertain the crowd along 23rd Avenue during the annual Africatown Heritage Parade on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Photo: Susan Fried)

